GREENSBORO — A&T graduate NaTasha Yvette Williams has been nominated for a Tony in the category of Featured Actress for her role as Sweet Sue in the musical, “Some Like It Hot.”

Williams' past Broadway performances include Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess," in "Waitress," as Sophia in "The Color Purple" and as Mama Morton in "Chicago the Musical."

The 1992 N.C. A&T theatre arts graduate was awarded the 2021 A&T Alumni Achievement Award from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, according to the university.

Williams grew up in Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will be broadcast live from the United Palace in New York on June 11.