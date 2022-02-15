'Baby Shark Live' tour coming to Greensboro

GREENSBORO — "Baby Shark Live!," the immersive concert experience, will continue to splash across North America starting this month.
The show will tour selected markets including May 12 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets start at $29. For tickets and additional information, visit TangerCenter.com.
“We’re excited to start 2022 on a great note for families by bringing 'Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour' to stages all over the country,” Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live, said in Tuesday's announcement.
The inaugural tour of "Baby Shark Live!" launched in fall 2019 and played to sellout crowds across the country with record breaking attendance in cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston.
The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral sensation, Baby Shark. With the iconic songs and dances, fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels on the Bus," "Jungle Boogie," "Monkey Banana" and of course, "Baby Shark."
"Baby Shark," Pinkfong’s global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 32, the song had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 and became the only RIAA Diamond certified children’s single.
The song became an anthem for the Washington Nationals during the 2019 season and persisted through their World Series win.
The Baby Shark Dance video has over 9.6 billion views, making it the most viewed video in the history of YouTube.
Nickelodeon is now airing "Baby Shark’s Big Show!," a preschool television series starring the mega-popular Baby Shark.
Visit babysharklive.com now for tour dates and ticket information.