'Baby Shark Live' tour coming to Greensboro

GREENSBORO — "Baby Shark Live!," the immersive concert experience, will continue to splash across North America starting this month.

The show will tour selected markets including May 12 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets start at $29. For tickets and additional information, visit TangerCenter.com.

“We’re excited to start 2022 on a great note for families by bringing 'Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour' to stages all over the country,” Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live, said in Tuesday's announcement.

The inaugural tour of "Baby Shark Live!" launched in fall 2019 and played to sellout crowds across the country with record breaking attendance in cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}