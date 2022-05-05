Creative Greensboro chooses 2023 New Play Project winner

Creative Greensboro has chosen “Nice White Parents 2016” by Tamara Kissane as the winner of the 2023 New Play Project and Mark Gilbert Award.

“Nice White Parents 2016” will be produced by Creative Greensboro in collaboration with the local theater arts group Scrapmettle Entertainment in January 2023. Kissane's play is described at the New Play Exchange website as "a gentle, yet pointed poke at the responses of seemingly woke White parents when their second graders stage a Black Lives Matter march at the elementary school. Inspired by real events, this is a time capsule, dream-mare, and cautionary tale of what was to come."

The New Play Project has been presented for 29 years with support from the Mark Gilbert Estate, annually awarding a $500 cash prize along with a workshop production of the selected play. More than 17 plays were submitted by North Carolina playwrights this year. The final selection was curated in partnership with Sarah Hankins of Triad Stage, Deonna Kelli Sayed of the North Carolina Writers Network, and Janice Jefferies from Scrapmettle.

Kissane is a playwright, parent and podcaster based in Durham. She was the 2020 Piedmont Laureate and received Outstanding Contribution to the Arts honor from Chatham Life and Style. Her plays and monologues have been presented by PlayMakers Repertory, University Theater at N.C. State, Little Green Pig Theatrical Concern, Burning Coal Theatre, Seed Art Share and Mad Cow Theatre.

Through her podcast and production studio, Artist Soapbox, Kissane has produced, written and directed a variety of audio dramas. She is a co-founder and playwright for the young adult company Curious Theatre Collective.

Scrapmettle is a Greensboro-based network of writers, directors and performing artists who honor theater tradition and create new performances.

Information about the winning play's performances will be available at CreativeGreensboro.com.