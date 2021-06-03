Creative Greensboro offers new ‘Residency at the Hyers’

GREENSBORO — Creative Greensboro, the city’s office of arts and culture, is accepting proposals from individuals and organizations to be in residency at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center.

The priority application window is open until July 16. Learn more and apply at www.creativegreensboro.com.

The cultural center is located downtown at 200 N. Davie St.

The Residency at the Hyers program will provide rent-free residencies of one-to-six weeks for dance, theater, music, film and poetry projects being led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations.

In addition to access to the 88-seat black box theater for rehearsals and performances, resident artists will be offered support with materials, equipment, technical theater staff and marketing of residency activities.

Creative Greensboro is especially interested in providing space for performing arts programs that are different from what is already being offered at the Greensboro Cultural Center and focused on engaging communities of color, low-income residents, and people who are disabled.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}