 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creative Greensboro to present New Play Project winner
0 Comments
top story

Creative Greensboro to present New Play Project winner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
"Wolves of Ravensbruk"

Jane Lucas and Cassandra Weston star in “Wolves of Ravensbruk” by Sally Kinka.

 SAM McCLENAGHAN, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — Creative Greensboro will present the New Play Project winner “Wolves of Ravensbruk,” at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 to 15 and 2 p.m. Jan. 16 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

The play was written by Sally Kinka and is directed by Todd Fisher. The Jan. 14 performance will feature a moderated talk back with the playwright and director.

Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10. Audience members must register in advance at www.creativegreensboro.com.

In “The Wolves of Ravensbruk,” Russian artillery is heard drawing nearer and nearer. Seven women in the notorious Ravensbruk Nazi Concentration Camp struggle to survive long enough to be liberated.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They find that the strength of their dedication to each other and their use of the arts as a survival tool may be their saving grace.

Sally Kinka, a Greensboro resident, is a professional playwright, director, performer, storyteller and puppeteer, with a special concentration in drama as therapy.

She also is a co-founder of the non-profit performing arts organization, ArtStream and runs a bedside drama and storytelling program at Duke University Hospital’s Pediatric Division of Hematology-Oncology and UNC Hospitals Children’s Specialty Clinic.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of the Greensboro creative community.

Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady, on Antonio Brown situation: "Everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic"

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert