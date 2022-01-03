Creative Greensboro to present New Play Project winner

GREENSBORO — Creative Greensboro will present the New Play Project winner “Wolves of Ravensbruk,” at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 to 15 and 2 p.m. Jan. 16 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

The play was written by Sally Kinka and is directed by Todd Fisher. The Jan. 14 performance will feature a moderated talk back with the playwright and director.

Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10. Audience members must register in advance at www.creativegreensboro.com.

In “The Wolves of Ravensbruk,” Russian artillery is heard drawing nearer and nearer. Seven women in the notorious Ravensbruk Nazi Concentration Camp struggle to survive long enough to be liberated.

They find that the strength of their dedication to each other and their use of the arts as a survival tool may be their saving grace.

Sally Kinka, a Greensboro resident, is a professional playwright, director, performer, storyteller and puppeteer, with a special concentration in drama as therapy.