Dance Day brings temporary mural to LeBauer Park stage

GREENSBORO — National Dance Day GSO on Saturday brought more than virtual dance performances.

It brought a temporary mural to the stage floor of the Price/Bryan Performance Pavilion in LeBauer Park.

Muralist Darlene McClinton and choreographer Alexandra Joye Warren were commissioned to collaborate on the mural that will inspire movement through creative prompts and artistic design elements.

Inspired by classic board game design, like Twister and Shoots and Ladders, park visitors will be able to move through and interact with the mural in a series of playful interpretations.

Upon installation, four choreographers — Gelly Long, Dylan Reddish, Laura Gutierrez and Nicole Lawson — have been invited to interpret the mural through artistic movement on site and in their own dance styles.

This portion of the project comes by way of a partnership between Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. and Dance Project Inc. in celebration of Dance Project’s 30th anniversary season and as a kickstart to the organization's annual North Carolina Dance Festival.

The entire mural process, from installation to interpretation, will be documented by video producer Paul Byun and park photographer Jennifer Scheib. It will be shared with the public as a documentary-short following the National Dance Day celebration.