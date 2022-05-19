Dark for two long years, Triad Stage's 20th season will be as a 'stronger theater'

GREENSBORO — Triad Stage will reopen after a two-year production pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the sudden departure of its artistic director.

The regional professional theater, located downtown at 232 S. Elm St., will announce its 20th season of live, in-person performances at an event on June 4.

“The past months have been full of intense work to listen to our community, reshape our organization and emerge as a stronger theater,” Sarah Hankins, the new artistic director who replaced Preston Lane, said in a news release.

Hankins served as associate artistic director for four years. She said that she is “honored to usher in programming focused on diverse contemporary stories that reflect our community.”

“I can’t wait to welcome our audiences back to a revitalized arts hub that celebrates new work and creativity,” Hankins said.

Outstanding tickets purchased before the closure will be honored, said Justin Nichols, the theater’s director of patron engagement.

Theater leaders haven’t said yet exactly when the 300-seat theater will reopen.

“Through our process interviewing key informants and community members, they expressed that Triad Stage is valuable, and they were eager to see us reopen with a stronger investment in our local community,” Nichols said.

Theater leaders have replaced the sewage pumps, roof and installed new WiFi portals throughout the building.

The awning covering the walkway into the back door from the parking garage is being repaired.

Some areas of the building are also getting a fresh coat of paint.

Triad Stage took root in 1998 when Yale graduates Lane and Richard Whittington came to Greensboro to start a nonprofit professional theater downtown. They raised more than $5 million and turned the former Montgomery Ward department store into home base for Triad Stage. It opened in January 2002.

Through 2019, Triad Stage produced classical plays by renowned playwrights, as well as original productions written by Lane with music by singer-songwriter Laurelyn Dossett. North Carolina and New York actors filled the cast.

Whittington left in June 2019, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family. He’s now associate vice chancellor for advancement at UNC School of the Arts.

In March 2020, the theater shut down as the pandemic hit.

Then, in November 2020, Lane resigned.

An article published by Triad City Beat, an alternative weekly, reported that some UNCG male theater alumni accused Lane of sexual abuse — allegations that Lane has denied.

They said that the alleged incidents occurred while they were students at UNCG, where Lane taught acting and directing part-time until December 2019.

No criminal charges or civil lawsuits have been filed in Guilford County.

When the pandemic eased last year, several other local arts venues reopened such as the new downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

But Triad Stage remained closed. Its staff and board engaged in reorganization and reflection with help from arts consultant John McCann of Partners in Performance in Durham.

“This work has focused on creating a stronger and healthier environment for all who engage with Triad Stage and is directed toward rebuilding trust with the community and collaborators,” the news release said.

The Board of Trustees will be under a new structure with shared leadership among three co-chairs — a model that is becoming more prevalent in leading arts organizations.

Current Chair Deborah Hayes will be joined by co-chairs Cassandra Williams and Sarah Saint.

Williams, an educational coordinator for the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, is also a retired theater educator and an actor, director and playwright, and has served on the Triad Stage board since 2019.

Saint, an attorney at Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey and Leonard, supports numerous local nonprofit organizations and has served on the Triad Stage board since 2018.

“Between the pandemic shutdown, the reporting of allegations of misconduct and related investigation and the resignation of our former artistic director in late 2020, Triad Stage was left with an organization that had to be rebuilt from the ground up,” Hayes said in the news release.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

