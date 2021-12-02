'Dear Evan Hansen' to re-launch national tour at Greensboro's Tanger Center

For Anthony, “I am not going to sleep at all the night before our first performance, I will be so excited.”

Anthony plays the anxiety-ridden teen who, through a series of misconceptions, achieves popularity through the lie that he was best friends with a student who had taken his own life.

The coming-of-age stage musical features music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and script by Steven Levenson.

It received six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Score.

Mindich describes it as “a journey with some sobriety and some humor.”

The score “is among the most gorgeous scores I’ve heard in my lifetime,” Mindich said, “so I hope people feel something for the music.”

It’s recommended for ages 12 and older. But it could be appropriate for a very sophisticated child who might be a little younger, Mindich said.

Anthony has been in rehearsals in New York for the national tour’s restart.

“There hasn’t been a single day since March 2020 that I haven’t thought about that first day back, about doing this piece again,” he said before starting the day’s rehearsal.