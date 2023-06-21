GREENSBORO — After a storied 20-year run as a favorite among local artists, actors and theatergoers, Triad Stage will close, its Board of Trustees announced Tuesday.

This spring, the professional regional theater in downtown Greensboro stopped selling tickets to shows while examining its options amid financial struggles. The group’s volunteer board had hoped to find a path to save it as other regional theaters across the country shuttered in recent years, including the Actors Theater of Charlotte and others that were decades old.

“Despite the best efforts of the board and a small and extremely dedicated staff, as well as the evaluation of numerous options, we have concluded that the operation of Triad Stage is unsustainable. The board has determined that the only responsible option remaining is to liquidate our assets and dissolve the organization,” Sarah Saint, a board co-chair, said in a three-page announcement.

The ticket office will remain open to support the Eastern Musical Festival through its 2023 season. In the coming weeks, ticket holders will be contacted regarding outstanding ticket credits.

Board member Margaret Arbuckle said the Triad Stage team is extremely grateful to the many people “who embraced the vision of Greensboro hosting a regional professional theatre in its downtown” and to those “who made financial investments over many years to support it.”

Cassandra Williams, another board co-chair, summed up the feelings of many at Triad Stage in one word: “devastated.”

“Triad Stage has been key to revitalizing downtown Greensboro and an artistic refuge for writers, performers and theatergoers,” Williams said. “For 20 years, this organization entertained audiences, premiered new work and introduced schoolchildren to the experience of live theater. We should never lose sight of the good work that has been done here, and we will deeply miss our role in Greensboro’s arts community.”

The longtime South Elm Street fixture was co-founded by Preston Lane and Richard Whittington, who raised more than $5 million and turned the former Montgomery Ward department store into a marquee venue, with its 300-seat Pyrle Theatre and UpStage Cabaret upstairs.

Triad Stage opened in January 2002 and became known for classical plays by renowned playwrights as well as original productions.

In June 2019, Whittington left as Triad Stage’s founding managing director and joined UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem as associate vice chancellor for advancement. Lane resigned in November 2020 as producing artistic director amid allegations that some UNCG male theater alumni accused him of sexual abuse — allegations Lane denied. No criminal charges were filed in Guilford County.

By the time the pandemic forced Triad Stage’s temporary closure in 2020, the theater was carrying a deficit of $1.5 million, according to the board’s announcement Tuesday. During its two-and-a-half-year hiatus, the organization made significant changes to its operating model, including a shift in artistic focus to include newer productions and more diverse storytelling, as well as a reduced operating budget. It also disposed of its offsite scene shop as part of an effort to address its longstanding deficit.

“Pressure on the revenue side was exacerbated by dramatic increases in the costs of production,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. “Additionally, the downsizing of Triad Stage’s staff caused increased reliance on professional contractors, which have become more expensive and difficult to find.”

Greensboro resident Drew Dix described the loss of Triad Stage as “painful.”

“When people look for new places to live, they look beyond their paychecks for engagement and stimulation. What we have now is enviable: our festivals, homegrown visual arts programs, dance, the symphony, our community theater,” Dix said Tuesday. “But a loss of an institution like a live professional theater would be a great cost to us culturally and leave us at a tremendous disadvantage as a community.”

Dix, who has a theater background in New York City, is among those who are hopeful that the space now occupied by Triad Stage can become the home of new alliances in the arts community.

“Healthy and thriving arts institutions should be a social investment no different than the support the town gives for our fantastic park system, or the levy on our vehicles to pay for our wonderful roads,” Dix said.

City Councilman Zack Matheny, who is president of Downtown Greensboro Inc., an economic development agency, said Triad Stage’s board made a “tough, difficult decision.”

“We’re losing the staple in the arts industry that brought people downtown,” Matheny said. “They brought something unique to downtown. That’s something I think we will all miss.”

While the impact of the coronavirus pandemic “didn’t help,” Matheny said he does not believe it was the driver behind Triad Stage’s financial difficulties.

“It’s a challenging market. In their case, you’re looking at a few shows a year,” Matheny said. “There were times that the building was sitting somewhat empty. How do you generate more revenue?”

Before the pandemic, North Carolina and New York actors often filled the cast and at one time the operation had close to 2,500 season ticketholders and more than 800 annual donors.

Over the course of 20 seasons, Triad Stage has produced over 140 mainstage productions, including 20 world premieres.

According to the board’s announcement, Triad Stage has assets valued “considerably in excess of its liabilities and, although the liquidation process will require some patience, it is the organization’s intention and expectation to satisfy liabilities to ticket holders and other creditors in full.”

The board said complete details of the theater’s liquidation plan are being finalized and will be released over the summer.