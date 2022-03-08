'Disney's The Lion King' breaks Tanger Center one-week attendance, top-grossing records

The Tanger Center presented the production in partnership with Disney Theatrical Productions, Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management.

“We were so pleased to bring 'The Lion King' to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and to share the experience of this groundbreaking production with audiences in Greensboro,” Jack Eldon, vice president of Domestic Touring & Regional Engagements for Disney Theatrical Productions, said in Tuesday's news release.

“We are overwhelmed by the community’s response," Eldon said, adding that the group looks forward to returning to the Piedmont Triad region.

The $93 million Tanger Center opened on Sept. 2 at 300 N. Elm St.

"Disney's The Lion King" marks the fifth of six shows coming to the Tanger Center for its inaugural Broadway season of touring productions.

The first Broadway season has attracted more than 17,400 series subscribers. Its sixth show, "Mean Girls," will come to the Tanger Center from Sept. 13 to 18.

Shows in the second season will be announced on Wednesday.