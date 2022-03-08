'Disney's The Lion King' breaks Tanger Center one-week attendance, top-grossing records

GREENSBORO — "Disney's The Lion King" continued its roar at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, breaking the venue's records for one-week attendance and top gross for one week.
The North American tour of the blockbuster Broadway musical ended the week on Sunday with attendance of 23,040 and a gross of $1,958,506, the Tanger Center announced Tuesday.
Altogether, the sold-out two-week premiere run in the city from Feb. 23 to March 6 at the Tanger Center grossed more than $3.6 million at the box office. It entertained nearly 46,000 theatergoers during 16 performances, the Tanger Center said.
It also generated an economic benefit of nearly $12 million to the city from travel, hotels, restaurants, parking and other businesses patronized by both theatergoers and production staff, based on a Touring Broadway League report.
The report found that, on average, Broadway tours contribute an economic impact of 3.27 times the gross ticket sales to the local metropolitan area’s economy.
“The spectacular success of 'Disney’s The Lion King' has been a highlight of our extraordinary inaugural Broadway season at Tanger Center,” Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Tanger Center, said in the announcement.
The Tanger Center presented the production in partnership with Disney Theatrical Productions, Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management.
“We were so pleased to bring 'The Lion King' to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and to share the experience of this groundbreaking production with audiences in Greensboro,” Jack Eldon, vice president of Domestic Touring & Regional Engagements for Disney Theatrical Productions, said in Tuesday's news release.
“We are overwhelmed by the community’s response," Eldon said, adding that the group looks forward to returning to the Piedmont Triad region.
The $93 million Tanger Center opened on Sept. 2 at 300 N. Elm St.
"Disney's The Lion King" marks the fifth of six shows coming to the Tanger Center for its inaugural Broadway season of touring productions.
The first Broadway season has attracted more than 17,400 series subscribers. Its sixth show, "Mean Girls," will come to the Tanger Center from Sept. 13 to 18.
Shows in the second season will be announced on Wednesday.
Before the second season begins, the megahit "Hamilton" will make its Triad premiere, although not as part of the Broadway series.
The national tour of "Hamilton" will perform at the Tanger Center from April 6-24.
The touring productions of "The Lion King" have been seen by more than 20 million theatergoers in over 90 cities across North America.
Nearly 25 years after its Broadway premiere, the show has captured audiences with the tale of Simba against a backdrop of intricate animal costumes and masks, giant puppets and music by Elton John.
Since its debut in 1997, it has reached the top of Pride Rock as the highest-grossing Broadway show of all time and recipient of six Tony Awards.
More than 100 million people have seen it worldwide.
