Disney's 'The Lion King' roars into Tanger Center

He is an American Samoan raised in Saudi Arabia. He moved to Hawaii for college because his sister was there.

He joined the Polynesian Cultural Center, where he did traditional Polynesian dances. A friend from the center told him she’d buy him lunch if he auditioned in an open casting call for “The Lion King.”

The intricate costumes some actors wear in “The Lion King” can be weighty.

Pumbaa the warthog’s costume weighs almost 50 pounds, Ramsey estimates. Scar’s is about 35 pounds. Ramsey estimates that his is 20 to 25 pounds.

“I think they are so heavy because they are so well-made,” Ramsey said.

“The quality of the costumes and the materials they use, they are not cutting any corners,” Ramsey said. “So even at a distance it’s a very beautiful costume, and the closer you get, you just notice more and more detail work that has gone into the design.”

“Learning how to work with your mask and your costume, it never ends,” he said. “People who have been in the show for over 10 years are still finding ways to improve their mastery of the costume and the mask.”