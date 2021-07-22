'Dreamgirls,' 'Shrek' among shows for Community Theatre of Greensboro's 71st season

GREENSBORO — Community Theatre of Greensboro's slate for its 71st season ranges from annual presentations like "The Wizard of Oz" to Broadway powerhouses like "Dreamgirls."

CTG, which had to cancel its season last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Wednesday the shows for this season.

“We are really looking forward to our upcoming season, which includes a mix of audience favorites and new works,” Executive Director Rozalynn Fulton said in a news release. “The pandemic kept CTG from providing great mainstage and youth theatre productions on our stage for nearly 18 months, and now — with the support of community members of all ages — we’re ready to return, stronger than ever.”

The theater group's main productions are:

• "Exit Laughing": Oct. 15–24 at CTG’s Starr Theatre, 520 S. Elm St. Follow the follies of friends Connie, Leona and Millie, three Southern ladies from Birmingham, as they “borrow” the ashes of their friend from the funeral home for one last card game in this comedy by Paul Elliott.