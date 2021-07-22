'Dreamgirls,' 'Shrek' among shows for Community Theatre of Greensboro's 71st season

GREENSBORO — Community Theatre of Greensboro's slate for its 71st season ranges from annual presentations like "The Wizard of Oz" to Broadway powerhouses like "Dreamgirls."
CTG, which had to cancel its season last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Wednesday the shows for this season.
“We are really looking forward to our upcoming season, which includes a mix of audience favorites and new works,” Executive Director Rozalynn Fulton said in a news release. “The pandemic kept CTG from providing great mainstage and youth theatre productions on our stage for nearly 18 months, and now — with the support of community members of all ages — we’re ready to return, stronger than ever.”
The theater group's main productions are:
• "Exit Laughing": Oct. 15–24 at CTG’s Starr Theatre, 520 S. Elm St. Follow the follies of friends Connie, Leona and Millie, three Southern ladies from Birmingham, as they “borrow” the ashes of their friend from the funeral home for one last card game in this comedy by Paul Elliott.
• "The Wizard of Oz": Nov. 13–21 at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. "The Wizard of Oz" tells the story of Kansas teenager Dorothy Gale and her little dog, swept by a tornado to the magical Land of Oz. Befriended by the Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion, Dorothy seeks out the Wizard of Oz, whom she believes has the power to send her home. But the Wicked Witch of the West has more sinister plans. The show features such classic songs as "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "We're Off to See the Wizard."
The year 2019 marked the 25th anniversary of its popular annual production.
Auditions will be 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13-14 for teens and adults with callbacks from noon-3 p.m. Sept. 19. For children 12 and under, auditions will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 18 with callbacks 3-5 p.m. the same day. All auditions will be on the fourth floor of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Find out more or sign up to audition at www.ctgso.org or Facebook.com/CommunityTheatreOfGreensboro.
• "Dreamgirls": Feb. 11–20, 2022, Starr Theatre. The Tony Award-winning musical, which debuted on Broadway in 1981, tells the story of a young female singing trio from Chicago who get their big break at an amateur competition and how everything starts to spin out of control when one member is singled out for stardom.
• "A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder": March 4–13, 2022, Starr Theatre. This musical comedy by Robert L. Freedman, set in 1907 London, follows a penniless clerk who finds out he is ninth in line to an earldom. Death and comedy ensue.
• "Matilda": April 1–10, 2022, Starr Theatre. Based on the Roald Dahl novel of the same name, Matilda tells the story of a young genius sent away to a boarding school where she is confronted with a hostile headmistress. Matilda, with the help of her imagination and some special abilities, takes her destiny into her own hands.
• "Shrek": June 17–26, 2022, Carolina Theatre. An ogre and a donkey face off against an evil lord and rescue a princess in this live action musical based off of the animated series of Shrek movies.
Youth Theatre productions include:
• "Footloose": Sept. 17–26, Starr Theatre. Based on the 1984 movie, this musical premiered on Broadway in 1998. It chronicles a Chicago teen's fight to be able to dance after he moves to a small town where dancing is outlawed after a community tragedy.
• "The Hobbit": Jan. 21–30, 2022, Starr Theatre. Based on the classic book by J.R.R. Tolkien, this musical comedy follows the journey of Bilbo Baggins, a hobbit called to join a fantastic quest involving magic, dwarves, trolls, wizards and one large, scary dragon.