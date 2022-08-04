Go Triad: Calendar of events

4 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. The Piedmont Boys. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. The Piedmont Boys with Jonathan Parker Band. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Summer Nights. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS/GALLERIES

Works of Art by Linda Spitzen, John Foreman and Matt Micca: Through Sept. 16 The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. There will be an artist reception from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 16. 336-274-9814.

MUSIC

Libby Rodenbough & Blue Cactus In The Crown: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20, $15 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

SCREENINGS

“Grease”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

5 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Radar Brewing Co.: 7:30 p.m. ZINC: Rock ‘n’ Roll Trio. 216 E. Ninth St., WS. zincband.com

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Cosmic Collective. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Radio Revolver. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888. https://theblindtiger.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Aug. 5-6, 7 p.m. Aug. 7. Tony Roberts. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Graymatter Presented by Fiddle & Bow: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20, $18 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

ZZ Top: Raw Whisky Tour: 7 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1403 Berwick St., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

“Godspell”: 8 p.m. Aug. 5-6, Aug. 12-13; 3 p.m. Aug. 7 and Aug. 14. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell.

6 SATURDAY

BOOKS

WFDD Book Club: 6 p.m. “This Is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. Online discussion-based workshop. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Black Flamingo Artists Showcase. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Maiden Voyage: Iron Maiden Tribute and Pageant. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Aug. 6, 7 p.m. Aug. 7. Tony Roberts. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Celebrate General Nathanael Greene’s 280th Birthday at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park: Events start at 10 a.m. 2332 New Garden Road, GB. https://www.nps.gov/guco/index.htm

F—Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. http://www.highpointmuseum.org

F—Beyond Basic Quilts: Turn Portraits into Heirloom Quilts: 1 p.m. Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Four-week class. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. . https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSIC

North Carolina Brass Band: Broadway Classics: 6 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. www.secca.org.

The HercuLeons: 8:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $25. https://carolinatheatre.com.

SCREENINGS

The 13th Annual Joedance Film Festival: 2 p.m. “Suga Brown” (Clarke Phillips, director, Greensboro); “Sonata” (Abby Davenport, Fern Singleton, Vic Sosa, Madison Crisp, directors, Winston-Salem). Also, at 7:30 p.m., “Birthday Boy” (Dan Sellers, director, Greensboro). https://www.goelevent.com/Joedance/e/JoedanceFilmFestival

THEATER

“Godspell”: 8 p.m. Aug. 6, Aug. 12-13; 3 p.m. Aug. 7, Aug. 14. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell.

7 SUNDAY

BOOKS

Philip Gerard & Dina Greenberg: 2 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Tony Roberts. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

MUSIC

Studio 176: Maia Kamil and Apollo Knight: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Music Carolina: SummerFest: Aug. 7-Sept. 1. Concerts will take place in different locations throughout Winston-Salem and feature a range of musical styles such as classical, jazz, tango, bossa nova, hip hop, and opera. www.musiccarolina.org.

THEATER

“Godspell”: 3 p.m. Aug. 7, Aug. 14; 8 p.m. Aug. 12-13. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell.

8 MONDAY

BOOKS

F—HB Mystery Readers: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom.336-412-6199.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

SCREENINGS

F—Film Screening: “White Wash”: 7 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Bring an outdoor chair, blanket or towel. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

“Strangers on a Train”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

9 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 8 p.m. An Evening with Monsieur Periné. 170 W. W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

War on the Catwalk: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point ‘s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. The lessons are for ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

SCREENINGS

“Dirty Dancing”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

10 WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Chris Meadows. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Shovels and Rope and Kyshona. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

SCREENINGS

“Encanto”: 9:30 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

11 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Into the Fog. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Eighteen Visions with End and WristMeetRazor. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Aug. 14; 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Aug. 12-13. Tony Rock. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Market America 2022 International Convention: 10 a.m. Aug. 11-13, 9 a.m. Aug. 14. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

F—Poisonous Plants and Venomous Creatures of North Carolina: 6 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

SCREENINGS

“The Raiders of the Lost Ark”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Summer Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: A wide variety of summer classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. For more information, visit https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Works of Art by Linda Spitzen, John Foreman and Matt Micca: Through Sept. 16. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-274-9814.

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

Squelch: Miranda Reichhardt: Greensboro Project Space, 111 E February One Place, GB. Through July 30. Closing reception will be from 6-8 p.m. on July 29. 336-334-5248.