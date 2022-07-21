Go Triad: Calendar of events

21 | THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Zoom or in-person. Discussing “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 6:30 p.m. Devil Master with The Lousy. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

The Ramkat: 6:30 p.m. Symphony Unbound: Dori Freeman with The Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Big Shots Carolina Summer Showdown Live: 9 a.m. July 21-22, 8 a.m. July 23-24. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

NCWN Open Mic and Social: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—Sounds of the Summer: Pipe Organ Series: 2:30 p.m. The Romantic Age. West Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 W. Market St., GB. Tim Olsen, 405-535-8124.

F—Sounds of the Summer: Pipe Organ Series: 8:30 p.m. The Phantom of the Opera. First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., GB. Tim Olsen, 405-535-8224.

SCREENINGS

“Batman (1989)”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

22 | FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Oden Brewery: 7 p.m. Joy on Fire and Difficulties. 801 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. 336-285-8439.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m.: Los Lobos and David Wax Museum. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Monstercade: 8 p.m. Rap Round Robin. 204 W. Arcadia Ave., WS. Also a memorial for the late Joshua Brookshire, aka Unspeakable. $10. Ages 21 and older. 336-893-8591.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: City Dirt Trio. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. July 22-23, 7 p.m. July 24. Clayton English. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Trick Trick Boom:! 11 a.m. The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., WS. Family-friendly. www.theramkat.com.

Eddie B.: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Big Shots Carolina Summer Showdown Live: 9 a.m. July 22, 8 a.m. July 23-24. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—Sounds of the Summer Pipe Organ Series: The Modern Age: noon. Crawford Hall in the Gray Building, UNCSA, WS. Tim Olsen, 405-535-8124.

Ranford Almond In the Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $12, $10 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

Spring Theatre’s “Footloose”: 7 p.m. July 22, 24; 2 and 7 p.m. July 23. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.springtheatre.org.

23 | SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. July 23, 7 p.m. July 24. Clayton English. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Big Shots Carolina Summer Showdown Live: 8 a.m. July 23-24. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 23, 30. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick asked not to attend. Accepts SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. www.WSFairgrounds.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSIC

Jeezy & K. Michelle: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Bianca Jade In The Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $10 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

Spring Theatre’s “Footloose”: 2 and 7 p.m. July 23, 7 p.m. July 24. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.springtheatre.org.

24 | SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Clayton English. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Trivia with Jordan Hart: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

THEATER

Spring Theatre’s “Footloose”: 7 p.m. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.springtheatre.org.

25 | MONDAY

AUDITIONS

“Rhonda’s Rites of Passage” : 7 p.m. July 25-26, SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. https://tinyurl.com/mtjdbebj

BOOKS

Romance Book Club: 7 p.m. “A Lady for a Duke”. Zoom. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 5:30 p.m. Fish Narc with 8485 Blackwinterwales. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

FUN STUFF

Big Shots Carolina Summer Showdown Live: 8 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

SCREENINGS

“Shadow of a Doubt”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

26 | TUESDAY

AUDITIONS

“Rhonda’s Rites of Passage”: 7 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. https://tinyurl.com/mtjdbebj

BOOKS

F—Southern Lit Book Discussion: 10 a.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Spider Gang. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

SCREENINGS

“Love and Basketball”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

27 | WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

Beer & Banjos: His & Hers: 6:30 p.m. Gas Hill Drinking Room, 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

AAU Junior Olympic Games: 8 a.m. July 27-Aug. 3. Special Events Center. 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—Eastern Music Festival: 10:30 a.m. Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

SCREENINGS

“Sing 2”: 9:30 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

“From Here to Eternity”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

28 | THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Tea and Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Register by emailing william.carter@greensboro-nc.gov.

John Wood Sweet: 6 p.m. “The Sewing Girl’s Tale”. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Bobby Sparks. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

The Ramkat: 7 p.m. Mother Marrow, Nightbloom. Gas Hill Drinking Room, 170 W. NInth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

AAU Junior Olympic Games: 8 a.m. July 28-Aug. 3. Special Events Center. 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Amythyst Kiah at Floyd Fest: $110. Floyd, Va. www.amythystkiah.com, https://floydfest.com

SCREENINGS

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Summer Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: Variety of summer classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

Squelch: Miranda Reichhardt: Greensboro Project Space, 111 E February One Place, GB. Through July 30. Closing reception from 6-8 p.m. July 29. 336-334-5248.