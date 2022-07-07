Go Triad: Calendar of events

7 | THURSDAY

BOOKS

Zine Kit and Workshop: 6 p.m. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. 336-373-5810.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. We Rise To Fall, Lylvc and Trailer Park Orchestra. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Artfolios: “The Bohemian Spirit”: 4-6 p.m. reception and 5 p.m. gallery talk, Gaia, 445 Miller St., WS. Features works of Alix Hitchcock, Barbara Lister-Sink, Jessica Singerman and Virginia Shepley. Through the end of July. shopgaia.com,

MUSIC

An Evening with Vince Gill: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. With special guest Wendy Moten. tangercenter.com.

8 | FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Gailfean. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 8-9, 7 p.m. July 10. Preacher Lawson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Bob Margolin Presented by Fiddle & Bow: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $25, $22 in advance. carolinatheatre.com.

9 | SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—HB African-American Literature Club: 3 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Zoom or in-person. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Beth McKee with special guests DaShawn Hickman and Jeffrey Dean Foster. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Wiseman Brewing: 7:30 p.m. ZINC: Rock ‘n’ Roll Trio. 826 Angelo Bros Ave., WS. zincband.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 9, 7 p.m. July 10. Preacher Lawson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 9, 16, 23, 30. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Also, “quill pen writing” on July 9. highpointmuseum.org.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. greensborodowntownparks.org.

Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy

MUSIC

Unity Featuring the Eastern Festival Orchestra: 8 p.m. Tanger Center. 300 N. Elm St., GB. With Santiago Rodriguez. Presented by Eastern Music Festival. tangercenter.com.

THEATER

“First Lady”: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

10 | SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Preacher Lawson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

11 | MONDAY

BOOKS

F—HB Mystery Readers: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom.336-412-6199.

AUDITIONS

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “The 39 Steps”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. 419 N. Spruce St., WS. LTofWS.org/auditions.

CLUBS & CAFES

Common Grounds: June Star. 602 S. Elam Ave., GB. 336-268-6426.

FUN STUFF

“Form: The 3-D World” Summer Camp: July 11-14. Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. For ages 9-11. $100 for TAG members and $125 for non-members. Register: tagart.org.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

SCREENINGS

“The Man Who Knew Too Much”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. carolinatheatre.com.

12 | TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Pauly Shore. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Rings of Saturn with Extortionist, Distinguisher, Matt Miller. 336-272-9888.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—Eastern Music Festival Performance: 10:30 a.m. McGirt-Horton Branch, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

SCREENINGS

“Clueless”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. carolinatheatre.com.

13 | WEDNESDAY

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—Eastern Music Festival Mini Concert: 10:30 a.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

SCREENINGS

“Raya and The Last Dragon”: 9:30 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

“The Great Gatsby”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

Greensboro Opera: “I Love Paris”: 6 and 8 p.m. Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, GB. tinyurl.com/25v3mm96.

14 | THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. JSW and Chuck Mountain, Kyle Kelly. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ book club meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. stonefieldcellars.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

F—Ability Gardening: noon. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Lunch and learn on Zoom. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

SCREENINGS

“There’s Something About Mary”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. carolinatheatre.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL

AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Summer Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: Variety of summer classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Alexis Lavine “Watercolor Lessons”: through July 19. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-274-9814.

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

SUPPORT & SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly. Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.