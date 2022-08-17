Go Triad: Calendar of events

18 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Zoom. Discussing “The Lost Apothecary” by Sara Penner. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Larry & Joe (Joe Troop of Che Apalache) in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Swansgate. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble with Sound System 7. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Aug. 18, 21; 7 and 9 p.m. Aug. 19-20. Tommy Davidson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

19 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Aug. 19-20; 7 p.m. Aug. 21. Tommy Davidson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. The Nubeing Collective. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Shot Thru the Heart: A Bon Jovi Tribute. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888. www.theblindtiger.com.

Stonefield Cellars: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Gipsy Danger. 8220 N.C. Highway 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. An Evening with Tiffany Thompson & Friends in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Gene Watson: 8 p.m. Reidsville Showcase at the Rockingham Theater, 205 Gilmore St., RV. thereidsvilleshowcase.com.

Unheard Project GSO In The Crown: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $10 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

SCREENINGS

2022 The BEST of 48 Hour Film Project: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $12. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Cinema Under the Stars: Spike Lee’s “Crooklyn”: Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. Inspired by Reynolda’s fall exhibition, “Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism.” https://reynolda.org.

THEATER

“Assassins”: 8 p.m. Aug. 19-20, 26-27; 2 p.m. Aug. 21, 28. Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive, GB. $15. triadprideperformingarts.org or 336-589-6267.

20 SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—African American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Aug. 20, 7 p.m. Aug. 21. Tommy Davidson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Snozzberries. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

The Ramkat: 10 p.m. Nite Moves! Dance Party and Social in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Iya Terra and Mike Love with Nattali Rize. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, www.theblindtiger.com.

FUN STUFF

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSIC

Gene Watson: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.

David Phelps: 7 p.m. Reidsville Showcase at the Rockingham Theater, 205 Gilmore St., RV. thereidsvilleshowcase.com.

Brett Eldredge: 7:30 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1403 Berwick St., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Wildeyes In the Crown: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $18, $15 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Smokey Robinson: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

THEATER

“Assassins”: 8 p.m. Aug. 20, 26-27; 2 p.m. Aug. 21, 28. Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive, GB. $15. triadprideperformingarts.org or 336-589-6267.

21 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Haw River Ballroom: 8 p.m. Aug. 21-22. Lucinda Williams. 1711 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road, Saxapahaw. www.hawriverballroom.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Tommy Davidson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Carolina Weddings Show: noon. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

MUSIC

East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round In The Crown: 4 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $12, $10 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“Assassins”: 2 p.m. Aug. 21, 28; 8 p.m. Aug. 26-27. Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive, GB. $15. triadprideperformingarts.org or 336-589-6267.

22 MONDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Haw River Ballroom: 8 p.m. Lucinda Williams. 1711 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road, Saxapahaw. www.hawriverballroom.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

23 TUESDAY

BOOKS

F—Southern Lit Book Discussion: 10 a.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

24 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

25 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Tea and Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Register by emailing william.carter@greensboro-nc.gov.

Science Fiction Book Club: 6:30 p.m. “84K” by Claire North. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 7:30 p.m. The End of Isolation Tour. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. The Prescriptions. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Back-to-School Bash with Chaosfm. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Creative Aging Network-NC Exhibition: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 2400 Summit Ave., GB. Featuring works by CAN-NC teaching artists, staff and board members. Through Aug. 31. Lia Miller at lia@can-nc.org or 336-303-9963.

SCREENINGS

F—Films With Bite: A Shark-Filled Double Feature: noon. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. “Jaws” and “The Meg”, back-to-back. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Summer Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: Variety of summer classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Works of Art by Linda Spitsen, John Foreman and Matt Micca: Through Sept. 16. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-274-9814.

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions