Go Triad: Calendar of events

31 • THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Brothers Pearl. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$200. 336-272-9888.
The Comedy Zone: 8 p.m. Philly Plowden. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $20. 336-333-1034.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
1 • FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. We Rise to Fall. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$15. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Jan. 1, 6 and 8 p.m. Jan. 2. Philly Plowden. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
2 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 6 and 8 p.m. Philly Plowden. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Embracing a New Year: Winter Group Exhibit: Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., WS. Through Jan. 31.
MUSIC
Clay Howard and the Silver Alerts: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. With support by Gooseberry Jam. https://carolinatheatre.com.
4 • MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: 10 Things You Might Not Know About the American Revolution: 6 p.m. With Jason Baum, interpretation ranger, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park. Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
5 • TUESDAY
DANCE
Get Into It Dance Class: 8:30 p.m. ReVamp Contemporary Dance Company, 800 W. Smith St., No. 101B, GB. www.revampcontemporary.com
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge Learning Circle: 7 p.m. Introduction: A four-week program that encourages participants to spend 20 minutes a day learning about social justice and racial equity. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
6 • WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F- Greensboro Library: Virtual Meeting: McNairy Mysteries Book Discussion Group: 6:30 p.m. Discussing "The Shadow of the Wind" by Carlos Ruiz Zafón. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
7 • THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com