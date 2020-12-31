 Skip to main content
Go Triad: Calendar of events
31 • THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Brothers Pearl. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$200. 336-272-9888.

The Comedy Zone: 8 p.m. Philly Plowden. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $20. 336-333-1034.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

1 • FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. We Rise to Fall. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$15. 336-272-9888.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Jan. 1, 6 and 8 p.m. Jan. 2. Philly Plowden. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

2 • SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 6 and 8 p.m. Philly Plowden. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Embracing a New Year: Winter Group Exhibit: Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., WS. Through Jan. 31.

MUSIC

Clay Howard and the Silver Alerts: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. With support by Gooseberry Jam. https://carolinatheatre.com.

4 • MONDAY

FUN STUFF

F - Greensboro Library: 10 Things You Might Not Know About the American Revolution: 6 p.m. With Jason Baum, interpretation ranger, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park. Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

5 • TUESDAY

DANCE

Get Into It Dance Class: 8:30 p.m. ReVamp Contemporary Dance Company, 800 W. Smith St., No. 101B, GB. www.revampcontemporary.com

FUN STUFF

F - Greensboro Library: Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge Learning Circle: 7 p.m. Introduction: A four-week program that encourages participants to spend 20 minutes a day learning about social justice and racial equity. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

6 • WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F- Greensboro Library: Virtual Meeting: McNairy Mysteries Book Discussion Group: 6:30 p.m. Discussing "The Shadow of the Wind" by Carlos Ruiz Zafón. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.

7 • THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.

UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.

VISUAL ART

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

