Go Triad: Calendar of events

1 THURSDAY

BOOKS

Holly Goddard Jones: 6 p.m. “Antipodes: Stories”. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Kevin James Thornton. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Luke Simon Payne & Friends and Drake Duffer in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

2 FRIDAy

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Jeffrey Dean Foster & The Arrows and Laurelyn Dossett in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Sept. 2-3, 7 p.m. Sept. 4. Dusty Slay. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Stonefield Cellars: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: 60 Watt Combo. 8220 N.C. Highway 68, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

FUN STUFF

Green Queen Bingo: 7 p.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

“A Leg to Stand On”, A New Series by Jessica Tefft and “The Forest”, A Continued Series by Wendell Myers: 7-9 p.m. reception. Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., WS. Through Oct. 1. www.artworks-gallery.org.

“The Apartment”: Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. Inspired by Reynolda’s fall exhibition ‘Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism’. https://reynolda.org.

3 SATURDAY

BOOKS

Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. Online discussion-based workshop. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Steady Hyperactive Showcase. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Blind Tiger: 5 p.m. Nascar Aloe: United We Fall Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

FUN STUFF

F—Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 3, 10, 24. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org

Repticon: 9 a.m. Sept. 3, 10 a.m. Sept. 4. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSIC

Frames + Housewife In the Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $12 at the door, $10 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival: Sept. 3-4. Featuring Patti LaBelle. Oak Hollow Lake, HP.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

4 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

FUN STUFF

Repticon: 10 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

MUSIC

F—Piedmont Wind Symphony: Patriotic Pops In The Pit!: 6 p.m. Coal Pit by Incendiary Brewery, 486 N. Patterson Ave., WS. Chairs encouraged. www.piedmontwindysymphony.com.

5 MONDAY

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

6 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Song Circle: 7 p.m. Centennial Arts Station Arts Council, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Led by Jack Gorham, a self-described semipro musician, with experience in bands, choirs and leading and participating in song circles and the Nashville Songwriters Association. Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

7 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—McNairy Mysteries Book Discussion Group: 6:30 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. Zoom or in-person. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Reading the World Book Club: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Fractured Fairy Tails”: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 19. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

8 THURSDAY

BOOKS

Diya Abdo: 5 p.m. “American Refugee”. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Comedy Zone: 7:30 p.m. Ca$H-Out Comedy (Amateur Showcase). 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. The Fundamentals and Maia Kamil in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Deicide with Kataklysm and Inhuman Condition. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin’ & Readin’ Book Club Meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

F—Master Gardeners Virtual Session: Growing Great Garlic: 6 p.m. Zoom. 336-641-2400.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Hispanic League 30th Anniversary Exhibition: Celebrating Our Legacy, Igniting Our Future: 5-7 p.m. reception. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts main gallery, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Through Oct. 29. Additionally, the exhibition will be open during Hispanic League’s FIESTA! on Sept. 10. intothearts.org.

MUSIC

Sandbox Percussion: “Seven Pillars”: 7:30 p.m. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: Variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Works of Art by Linda Spitsen, John Foreman and Matt Micca: Through Sept. 16. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-274-9814.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View all current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions