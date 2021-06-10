Go Triad: Calendar of events

10
THURSDAY</&h1>
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m.: “We Are Each Other’s Harvest” by Natalie Baszile. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Badcameo with Sweet Dream and Emanuel Wynter. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $8-$100. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Watercolor Painting Outdoors: 10 a.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Painter Cyndy Wolfe will demonstrate watercolor painting techniques. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Freeman Vines’ Hanging Tree Guitars: 5 p.m. opening reception. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. Musical performances by The Glorifying Vines Sisters and Lightnin’ Wells at 6:15 p.m.
SCREENINGS
“The Princess Bride”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. carolinatheatre.com
THEATER
“Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White”: 7:30 p.m. June 10-11, 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 12. Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY</&h1>
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: McGirt-Horton Book Discussion on Zoom: noon. Discussing “Passing” by Nella Larsen. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Grungeboro with Glide: Smashing Pumpkins Tribute. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $12-$100. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Tim Bae. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Moxie Band. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
Virtual Coffee House: 7 p.m. Kevin Mundy will sing a selection of big band, Broadway and ballad songs. https://uufws.org/virtual-coffeehouse
FUN STUFF
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
Piedmont Arts: 60th Anniversary with Artsy “Jubilee”: 6 p.m. Piedmont Arts Museum, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Semi-formal attire suggested. PiedmontArts.org.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Oil Paintings by Cece Leonard and Margaret Godwin: 5-7 p.m. artists reception. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. Through June 29. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
MUSIC
Windborne’s The Music Of The Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards 1969: 8 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Summer Music Shindig: Industry Hill neighborhood, WS. www.theramkat.com.
THEATER
“Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White”: 7:30 p.m. June 11, 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 12. Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY</&h1>
BOOKS
F- Greensboro Library: Fatherly Inspirations with Coach Alphonso Short: A Father’s Day Virtual Event: 2 p.m. Short discusses his book “Be Transformed: Think About It. Pray About It. Be About It.” Call 336-412-6199 to register or visit https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Bookmarks: Book-Inspired Art Project with Cut and Paste Bookshelf: The art project is based on “Look Both Ways” by Jason Reynolds. bookmarksnc.org/cutandpaste.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7:30 p.m. Content Violation “The Tour.” 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Tim Bae. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Birding Stroll: 9:30 a.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Matt Wangerin from the Piedmont Bird Club will be the guest. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 12, 19, 26. High Point Museum, 1869 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy
Ninth Annual Movable Feast & Parapalooza: 7 p.m. June 12, 3 p.m. June 13. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. In-person ticketed event. www.bookmarksnc.org/event/9th-annual-movable-feast-parapalooza
Mike Epps ‘In Real Life Comedy Tour’: 7 and 11 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Helen Frankenthaler: Late Works, 1990-2003 Exhibition: Through Aug. 28. The Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNCG. weatherspoonart.org.
THEATER
“Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.eventbrite.com.
SUNDAY</&h1>
FUN STUFF
Ninth Annual Movable Feast & Parapalooza: 3 p.m. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. In-person ticketed event. www.bookmarksnc.org/event/9th-annual-movable-feast-parapalooza
MONDAY</&h1>
BOOKS
F- Greensboro Library: HB Mystery Readers Online: 2 p.m. Discussing “The Holdout” by Graham Moore. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
FUN STUFF
Aging Well with The Age Coach: Socializing with a Creative Touch During COVID: 5 p.m. Age coach Dr. Cheryl Greenberg works for seniors and their families as they consider and plan for changes in their personal and work lives. Livestreamed on Facebook. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
S.T.E.A.M Summer Day Camp Program: Registration through Aug. 6. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. www.tsabgchp.org
SCREENINGS
F- Greensboro Library: “Miss Juneteenth”: Virtual Live Movie Watch Party: 5 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
TUESDAY</&h1>
BOOKS
Bookmarks: Salemtowne Learning Lab: Religion & Racism: Moravian Religion & Racism: 3 p.m. Zoom. www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose
F—Bookmarks: A Book With Purpose Event: Noon and 7 p.m. Zoom. www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose
F—Greensboro Library: True Crime Tuesdays Film Club: 7 p.m. Discussing “Jonestown: The Life and Death of Peoples Temple”: 7 p.m. Watch the film on your own before and come ready to discuss.
Caffė YA Book Club: Celebrating LGBTQ+ History Month: 7 p.m. Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Let’s Talk Genre: Sci-Fi Fantasy Libraries with Jessica Levai and T.L. Huchu: 7 p.m. Crowdcast. Bookmarks, Levai and Huchu will discuss all things sci-fi fantasy and why you should read genre fiction. This is a pay-what-you-can event; purchase a copy of “The Night Library of Sternendach” or “The Library of the Dead” or make a donation to Bookmarks to attend: www.bookmarksnc.org/sfflibraries
Scuppernong Books: Ticketed Event: Lin-Manuel Miranda, “In the Heights”: 8 p.m. $45. Virtual book launch on Zoom with authors Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes and Jeremy McCartertell. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Sanctuary House Benefit with Row Cook and Friends. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
MUSIC
F — The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
WEDNESDAY</&h1>
BOOKS
F — The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department: Books in the Garden: 10-11 a.m. Gateway Gardens, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. With youth programmer Shelli Scott. Eevents are free, registration is required. www.greensboro-nc.gov/MsShelli or contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7757.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Weatherspoon Art Gallery: Curator Talk: Douglas Dreishpoon: Virtual. 4-5 p.m. Registration required. weatherspoonart.org.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
“Imitation of Life”: 7:30 p.m. June 16 and June 18. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
THURSDAY</&h1>
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion. Discussing “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelids. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. A discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels from teens to adults. Share your own works for constructive criticism. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Bookmarks: Romance Book Club With Author, Sara Desai: 6:30 p.m. Zoom. Free event; to purchase a copy at 20% book club discount and register, visit www.bookmarksnc.org/romance-book-club.
Scuppernong Books: Chris Offutt: “The Killing Hills”: 7 p.m. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Comedy and Burlesque Freaky Tiki Cruise Edition. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$40. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Juneteenth Festival: The People’s Market Farmer’s Market: 5:30-8 p.m. www.facebook.com/JuneteenthGsoFest.
Juneteenth Weekend Celebration: June 17-19, all-day festival at Biotech Place and Bailey Park, WS. Opening ceremony will be noon June 18, at St. Philips Church, Old Salem, on Facebook and YouTube. Also at 8:30 p.m. June 18, Aperture Cinema will present a screening of “Miss Juneteenth” at MUSE Winston-Salem, 226 S. Liberty St., WS. Registration is required: www.triadculturalarts.org
MUSIC
SiStars of Juneteenth: A Ghostlight Concert: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $17. https://carolinatheatre.com.
SCREENINGS
The Hirsch Wellness Network: 12th Annual Lunafest Film Festival: 7:30 p.m. Features short films by, for and about women. A post-film panel discussion follows from 9-10 p.m. Tickets are $25. www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS</&h1>
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
“Mannequin Musings”: Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
The Art Market: 112 S. Main St., HP. Work of 11 artists who call the Triad home, through June 30. https://themartket.eventbrite.com.