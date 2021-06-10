Go Triad: Calendar of events

F—Greensboro Library: True Crime Tuesdays Film Club: 7 p.m. Discussing “Jonestown: The Life and Death of Peoples Temple”: 7 p.m. Watch the film on your own before and come ready to discuss.

Let’s Talk Genre: Sci-Fi Fantasy Libraries with Jessica Levai and T.L. Huchu: 7 p.m. Crowdcast. Bookmarks, Levai and Huchu will discuss all things sci-fi fantasy and why you should read genre fiction. This is a pay-what-you-can event; purchase a copy of “The Night Library of Sternendach” or “The Library of the Dead” or make a donation to Bookmarks to attend: www.bookmarksnc.org/sfflibraries