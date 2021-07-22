Go Triad: Calendar of events

22 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “Dark Lies” by J.T. Ellison. 336-412-6199
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Kleon. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Riff Raff. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/event.
SCREENINGS
“Duck Soup”/”Horse Feathers” 2021 Summer Film Fest: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
23 FRIDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Green Reads Outdoor Book Discussion: noon. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments.” Pick up a copy at the library. Bring a lawn chair. Registration is required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Ali Siddiq. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Moxie Band. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. His & Hers and Hotwax & The Splinters. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. $16.
FUN STUFF
Starworks Glass Resident Artists: 5:30 p.m. Starworks, 100 Russell Drive, Star. Husband and wife Ekin Deniz Aytac and Joshua Davids, and ceramic resident artist Megan Thomas, will present slides and discuss their work. 910-428-9001 or email contact@starworksnc.org.
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
MUSIC
Gene Watson: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $35-$60. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.
THEATER
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: Disney’s “Moana Jr.”: 7 p.m. July 23, 2 and 7 p.m. July 24 and 2 p.m. July 25. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org.
“Green Day’s American Idiot”: 8 p.m. July 23-25. Outside at Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
24 SATURDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Sizzling Summer African American Authors: Vanessa Riley: 2 p.m. Register: 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Ali Siddiq. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Incendiary Brewing Co: 7 p.m. ZINC: Teenage Rock Band. 486 N. Patterson Ave., WS. No. 105, WS.
FUN STUFF
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
17th Annual Summertime Brews Festival: 3 p.m. Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $40. https://summertimebrews.com.
F—Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 24, 31. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Drop-in event. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org
MUSIC
Colin Cutler: A Ghostlight Concert: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. https://carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: Disney’s “Moana Jr.”: 2 and 7 p.m. July 24 and 2 p.m. July 25. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org.
“Green Day’s American Idiot”: 8 p.m. July 24-25. Outside at Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
25 SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Ali Siddiq. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $10-$100. 336-333-1034.
MUSIC
MUSEP: Lauren Light Duo and the Greensboro Big Band: 6 p.m. Virtual. www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro, and the city of Greensboro’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC.
THEATER
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: Disney’s “Moana Jr.”: 2 p.m. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org.
“Green Day’s American Idiot”: 8 p.m. Outside at Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
26 MONDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Struggle Jennings. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $20-$25. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Pour Moi Camp!: 9 a.m.-noon July 26-29. Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://tagart.org/summer-camps or 336-887-2137.
Everyone can be an Artist Camp!: 1-4 p.m. July 26-29. Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $90, $100 for non-members. https://tagart.org/summer-camps/ or 336-887-2137.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
SCREENINGS
“The Big Chill”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
27 TUESDAY
BOOKS
F—Bookmarks: A Book With Purpose Event: noon and 7 p.m. Zoom. www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SCREENINGS
“What’s Love Got To Do With It”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
28 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department: Books in the Garden: 10-11 a.m. Gateway Gardens, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. With youth programmer Shelli Scott. Free, registration is required. www.greensboro-nc.gov/MsShelli or contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7757.
F—Greensboro Library: Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Register: 336-412-6199.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
“The Little Mermaid”: 9:30 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $5. https://carolinatheatre.com.
“The 39 Steps”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
29 THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Kelly Kellz. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. CarHop and Condado. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. $10-$12.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
SCREENINGS
“The Color Purple”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre: “Finding Shakespeare: A Walking Adventure to Discover the Bard”: 7 p.m. July 29-31, 2 p.m. Aug. 1. Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Free tickets must be reserved in advance at www.creativegreensboro.com or by calling 336-373-2974.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com