Go Triad: Calendar of events

27 THURSDAY

BOOKS

Carceral County: “Punishment without Trial”: 6 p.m. Carissa Byrne Hessick. scuppernongbooks.com.

F—Kathleen Clay Tea & Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Register by emailing william.carter@greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Drew Foust’s Wheelhouse, Maia Kamil in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Into The Fog. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events.

DANCE

Creative Greensboro: Choreographer Carrie Plew’s Residency at the Hyers: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-29. Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. The residency will culminate with “Breathe, Flow, Forward, Grow,” www.creativegreensboro.com.

FUN STUFF

Halloween Hoopla: 6 p.m. Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, GB. Games, crafts, prizes and spooktacular fun for the whole community. https://tinyurl.com/jmtp7sy8.

AIR Fall Dance: 6 p.m. Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive, GB. For ages 13 and older. tinyurl.com/22jfsbsk.

F—HYPE’s Trick-or-Treat: 6-8 p.m. Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., HP. Participants are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume. HighPointRockers.com or call 336-888-1000.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

THEATER

“Pretty Woman: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 8 p.m. Oct. 28, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 29, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

28 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 9 p.m. Halloween Silent Disco Dance Party! Also, Gypsy Soul at 8 p.m. in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Leilani Kilgore. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

N.C. A&T Homecoming Step Show: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

Murder Mystery at Historic Körner’s Folly: 6:30-10 p.m. 413 S. Main St., KV. www.kornersfolly.org.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Curator’s Talk: 3-3:45 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. Curator and Head of Exhibitions Emily Stamey looks at past and present contexts for the artworks in Gilded, and discusses the way in which the featured artist use this time-honored technique to consider our values today. Virtual event. weatherspoonart.org.

MUSIC

Homecoming Roots Reggae JAM: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $45, $40 in advance. carolinatheatre.com.

An Evening with Jimmy Webber: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

SCREENINGS

“Nosferatu”: 8 p.m. Marketplace Cinema, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, WS. riverrunfilm.com.

THEATER

“Pretty Woman: The Musical”: 8 p.m. Oct. 28, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 29, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 7 p.m. Oct. 28, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 29, 2 p.m. Oct. 30. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org.

29 SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 3-4 p.m. Fall Charcuterie Workshop by Wanderlust Boards. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $60. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Shaphron Album Release with Taylor Aaron Parker Williams. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

Creepy Creatures: 10-11 a.m. Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, GB. An hour of interactive learning about the underappreciated animals associated with Halloween. One registration is required per household at tinyurl.com/jhzxjmd3.

Día de Los Muertos Celebration: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Also, Pumpkin Centerpiece will be in the Little Red School House. highpointmuseum.org.

Potters’ Pumpkin Patch Trail in Seagrove: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Participating pottery shops are Blue Hen Pottery, Crystal King Pottery, Stoneware Pottery, Thomas Pottery and The Triangle Studio. https://potterspumpkinpatch.com.

Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon. Revolution Mill, GB. gsofarmersmarket.org.

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Drop-in. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.

Costume Paddle: 2-4 p.m. Lake Brandt, GB. Wear costume. Kayak boat rentals and launch fees apply. Spooky stories from 5-6 p.m.

Greensboro Arm Wrestling League: GRAWL Brawl XIV: GRAWLoween: 9 p.m. Oden Brewing, 802 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.youthfocus.org/grawl.

Historic Bethabara Park Presents Boo! at Bethabara: 1:30-4:30 p.m. 2147 Bethabara Road, WS. Pre-registration is required for the ghost walk and can be made by contacting Diana Overbey at dianao@cityofws.org or 336-397-7587. historicbethabara.org.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSIC

Guest Artist Dominik Wagner, Double Bass, in Recital: 3 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.com.

2022 Aggie Homecoming Concert Starring Lil Baby: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

Lonestar in Concert: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

Opus: The Choral Society of Greensboro: 7:30 p.m. Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. tinyurl.com/33rd5hbs.

THEATER

“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 29, 2 p.m. Oct. 30. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical”: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 29, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

30 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 2-5 p.m. Dell Iron Project. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

The Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Scared Straight Halloween Party. 221 Summit Ave., GB.

FUN STUFF

Howl-o-ween II: noon-4 p.m. Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, GB. Costume party with treats for humans and dogs.

MUSIC

UNCSA Trumpet Studio Recital: 3 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.com.

Crowned Kings in The Crown: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

The Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus: “Requiem”: 3 p.m. Wait Chapel, Wake Forest University, WS. The concert will be under the direction of Dr. Christopher Gilliam. wssymphony.org.

2022 Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert: 6 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

“Pretty Woman: The Musical”: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 2 p.m. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org.

31 MONDAY

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

1 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

DANCE

Scottish Country Dance: 7:30 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. First class free with COVID-19 vaccination record. Having a partner isn’t necessary. Call 336-282-6507 or 336-725-2760 or www.gsoscds.org.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Oskar Espina-Ruiz, Clarinet, and Dmitri Vorobiev, Piano, in Recital: 7:30 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.com.

Song Circle: 7 p.m. Centennial Arts Station Arts Council, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Led by Jack Gorham, a self-described semipro musician, with experience in bands, choirs, leading and participating in song circles and the Nashville Songwriters Association. Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.

F—The Salvation Army of High Point ‘s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. The lessons are for ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

2 WEDNESDAY

FUN STUFF

“Improv Intensive”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov 16. LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. $155. For adults 18 and older. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com.

3 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Pinky Patel. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Vince Herman Band. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

An Evening with Natalie Grant: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $26.50-$46.50. carolinatheatre.com.

Travis Tritt and Chris Jansen: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: A wide variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. For more information, visit https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.