Go Triad: Calendar of events

23 THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. eslgso.com/events.
FUN STUFF
F—Christmas at Tanger: 7 p.m. Dec. 23, 3 p.m. Dec. 24, Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. With Mercy Hill Church. Christmas treats, live music, sermon, children’s programming and more. RSVP. mercyhillchurch.com/christmas-ad.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
SCREENINGS
“It’s A Wonderful Life”: 2 and 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 6 p.m. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. barndinner.com.
24 FRIDAY
FUN STUFF
Christmas Eve Worship Services: 3, 5, 7 and 11 p.m. Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, HP. wesleymemorial.org.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
25 SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Casey Cranford and Stop Stap. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $7. 336-272-9888.
26 SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
City-Wide Virtual Kwanzaa Celebration: Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Different venues in Winston-Salem. 336-757-8556, triadculturalarts.org.
Trivia with Jordan Hart: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. scuppernongbooks.com.
27 MONDAY
FUN STUFF
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
28 TUESDAY
BOOKS
F—Southern Lit Book Club: 10 a.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. 336-373-2015.
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Associated Artists of Winston-Salem: Member Juried Exhibition Jan. 10-April 24. Entries are due Dec. 28. The show will run from Jan. 10-April 24. Benton Convention Center, WS. associatedartists.org.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, call Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
THEATER
“Come From Away”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28-30, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, 2 and 8 p.m. Jan. 1, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.
29 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “Winter Street” by Elin Hilderbrand. 336-412-6199.
FUN STUFF
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com.
THEATER
“Come From Away”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29-30, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, 2 and 8 p.m. Jan. 1, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.
30 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “The Sant Suit” by Mary Kay Andrews. 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. eslgso.com/events.
FUN STUFF
Ringing in 2022: 10 p.m. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Music, live entertainment, karaoke, midnight toast, party favors. Dress to impress. Tickets $30 at ARTCTheatre.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
THEATER
“Come From Away”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, 2 and 8 p.m. Jan. 1, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, except for Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. 336-703-6481, forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. uncsa.edu/ondemand.
Cox Family Christmas Show: Through Jan. 1, 6303 N.C. 22 North, Climax. facebook.com/coxfamilychristmasshow.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com.