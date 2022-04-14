 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Go Triad: Calendar of events

14 | THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: Lucki “2 Neptune and Back Tour”. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

MUSIC

JAM with Titus Grant: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. www.HighPointArts.org/events.

The Difficulties: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

Nicole Henry: 7 p.m. Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St., GB. $39.99. www.thehistoricmagnoliahouse.org.

THEATER

“Out of Order”: 7:30 p.m. April 14-16, 2 p.m. April 17. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org.

“Hamilton”: 7:30 p.m. April 14, 19-21; 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 15, 22; 2 and 8 p.m. April 16, 23; 1 and 7 p.m. April 17, 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

15 | FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Haw River Ballroom: 8 p.m. Shovels and Rope. Haw River Ballroom, Saxapahaw. $25-$28. www.shovelsandrope.com

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. April 15-16. Tanyalee Davis with Shelly Belly. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Strange Fruit: Black Cultural Event: 6 p.m. Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., GB. www.numainstream.com/events.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Lightnin’ Wells presented by Fiddle and Bow: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20, $18 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

A Purple Rain Experience: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Performed by 3Staxxx Band. $25-$45. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“Out of Order”: 7:30 p.m. April 15-16, 2 p.m. April 17. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org.

“Hamilton”: 8 p.m. April 15, 22; 2 and 8 p.m. April 16, 23; 1 and 7 p.m. April 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. April 19-21. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

16 | SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—African-American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Joseph L. Graves: “Racism, Not Race”: 6 p.m. 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Clay Howard and The Silver Alerts, Killing Gophers. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: Dayseeker with Holding Absence, Thornhill and Caskets. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Tanyalee Davis with Shelly Belly. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

WAM Saturday Docent Drop-in Tours: 1-1:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. https://weatherspoonart.org/saturday-docent-drop-in-tours

THEATER

“Out of Order”: 7:30 p.m. April 16, 2 p.m. April 17. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org.

“Hamilton”: 2 and 8 p.m. April 16, 23; 1 and 7 p.m. April 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. April 19-21; 8 p.m. April 22. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

17 | SUNDAY

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 1 and 7 p.m. April 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. April 19-21; 2 and 8 p.m. April 23; 8 p.m. April 22. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

“Out of Order”: 2 p.m. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org.

18 | MONDAY

BOOKS

Poetry Book Club: “The Lookout Man” by Stuart Dischell: 7 p.m. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

19 | TUESDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Fiction Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “All the Ever Afters” by Danielle Teller. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Elton John: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

SCREENINGS

“The Kid Brother”: The Silent Series: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 7:30 p.m. April 19-21, 8 p.m. April 22, 2 and 8 p.m. April 23, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

20 | WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: GFM with Krash Karma. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com

FUN STUFF

High Point Historical Society Presents: Springfield Friends and the Development of High Point: 10 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Joshua Brown, pastor of Spring Friends Meeting, will be the speaker. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org.

Stars on Ice: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 7:30 p.m. April 20-21, 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 22, 2 and 8 p.m. April 23, 1 and 7 p.m. April 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

21 | THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “Land of Shadows” by Rachel Howard Hall. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. The Veldt, Candy Coffins, The Mystery Plan. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: Them Dirty Roses with Shakey Deville and La Maybe. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

DANCE

UNCSA Spring Dance: 7:30 p.m. April 21-23, 2 p.m. April 24. Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. $20, $15 for students. 336-721-1945 or www.uncsa.edu/performances.

FUN STUFF

F—2022 Herb Plant Sale: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., GB. www.ncherbsociety.org

F—Master Gardeners Virtual Session: Flower Gardening Fun: Damentals: 6 p.m. Online. 336-641-2400.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—Open Mic Night at Fiddlin’ Fish: 6:30 p.m. 772 Trade St., NW, WS. Local musicians playing covers and original songs. Email TriadOpenMic1@gmail.com or or visit https://triadopenmic.blogspot.com.

Spring Student Choreographic Concerts: 7:30 p.m. April 21-23, 2 p.m. April 24. Tedford Stage, Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. T$15 adults, $12 senior citizens or $7 students. 336-758-5295 or theatre.wfu.edu.

JAM with Red Umber: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. www.HighPointArts.org/events.

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 7:30 p.m. April 21, 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 22, 2 and 8 p.m. April 23, 1 and 7 p.m. April 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

“The Spongebob Musical”: 7:30 p.m. April 21-23. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

Flying South: Annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers accepting entries in fiction, nonfiction and poetry through May 31. www.wswriters.org/flying-south

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: associatedartists.org/2022-patterns-exhibit, associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions

