Go Triad: Calendar of events

10 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Virtual Book Talk With A Twist: "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" by Suzanne Collins: 3 p.m. www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin' and Readin' Book Club. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. Discussing “You Never Forget Your First” by Alexis Coe. www.stonefieldcellars.com.
FUN STUFF
Holiday Bop 'n Paint: 10-11 a.m. Dec. 10, 17. Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive, GB. $5. 336-373-2930.
Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation's Holiday Craft Extravaganza: 11:30 a.m. Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St., GB. $5. Registration is required. 336-373-2626.
SCREENINGS
"It's A Wonderful Life": 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 23. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com
11 • FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. An Evening with Ward Davis. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $20-$60. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Hypnotist Rich Guzzi. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Winter Wonderland: 3-6 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 19. Downtown Mebane.
Drive-Thru Christmas Experience: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 11-12. Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, GB. Rain dates: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 18-19.
McLaurin Farms Country Christmas Hayride: 6 p.m. 5601 N. Church St., GB. https://tinyurl.com/y6dol9uh
Zane's Country Christmas Evening: 6 p.m. 5500 Leonard Farm Road, KV. https://tinyurl.com/y3oyhvln
Zion Wonderland: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11-12. Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, GB. Drive-thru, family-friendly event.
Night in Bethlehem Drive-Thru Event: 6:30 p.m. Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2600 Pisgah Church Road, GB. 336-288-3321.
SCREENINGS
"Elf" Drive-in Movie: 6 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $25 per car. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
"It's A Wonderful Life": 7 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 23. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com
THEATER
Stained Glass Playhouse Staged Reading: 8 p.m. Seabury Quinn novella “Roads." Via Facebook and YouTube. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/roads.
12 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Bring Out Yer Dead: A Grateful Dead Tribute. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $13-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Hypnotist Rich Guzz. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
DANCE
UNCSA: “The Nutcracker”: Livestream and On-Demand: 7:30 p.m. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand
FUN STUFF
F - Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Costumed blacksmith crafts various iron pieces. Drop-in event. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Christmas Festival Shop with Paparazzi: 11 a.m. 1136 N. Church St., BU. https://tinyurl.com/y47h37vj
Refuge Orphan Care Christmas Festival: 11 a.m. The Refuge Church, 3008 E. Bessemer Ave., GB. https://tinyurl.com/y4zqpros
Secret Santa Festival: noon. 3455 McConnell Road, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y5a2s8pa
Paint and Sip: 2 p.m. Zimmerman Vineyards, 1428 Tabernacle Church Road, Trinity. https://tinyurl.com/y5dhcxer
Drive-Thru Christmas Experience: 5-7 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, GB. Rain dates: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 18-19.
Open Streets: 5-11 p.m. Elm Street (from Market to Lewis streets), GB. www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/openstreets
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
Zion Wonderland: 6-8 p.m. Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, GB. Drive-thru, family-friendly event.
SCREENINGS
"A Christmas Story": 3 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.
Drive-in Movie: "Polar Express": 6:30 p.m. 230 W. Morehead St., RV.
THEATER
"Two Winter Tales": 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 2 p.m. Dec. 13. Livestream. $8. www.creativegreensboro.com or 336-335-6426.
13 • SUNDAY
MUSIC
Streamed Opus Concert: 6 p.m. Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble (Argentine tango) and Sheila Star Productions (soul, R&B, holiday). www.creativegreensboro.com.
SCREENINGS
"The Polar Express": 3 p.m. Dec. 13, 7 p.m. Dec. 14. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
"Two Winter Tales": 2 p.m. Livestream. $8. www.creativegreensboro.com or 336-335-6426.
14 • MONDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: HB Mystery Readers Online: 2 p.m. Discussing "Murder for Christmas" by Francis Duncan. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
AUDITIONS
"Wolves of Ravensbruk" Virtual Auditions: Actors are invited to submit pre-recorded monologues for the first round by Dec. 14. Submission form and more information: www.creativegreensbro.com.
FUN STUFF
Gingerbread Wars: 1 p.m. Gingerbread baking and decorating tips on the Parks and Recreation's Facebook page. Send your gingerbread designs to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov by Dec. 20.
Woven CD Ornaments: 3 p.m. Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov/locations/hemphill-branch
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
SCREENINGS
"The Polar Express": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.
15 • TUESDAY
BOOKS
Science Fiction Book Club: The Reluctant Adventures of Fletcher Connelly: 7-8:30 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
F - Greensboro Library: 7 p.m. Discussion of "Let It Snow: Three Holiday Romances" by John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle. On Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
DANCE
Get Into It Dance Class: 8:30 p.m. ReVamp Contemporary Dance Company, 800 W. Smith St., No. 101B, GB. www.revampcontemporary.com
FUN STUFF
Holiday Cookies: 3 p.m. For teens. Kathleen Clay Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Drive, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov/locations/kathleen-clay-edwards-family-branch.
Family and Paint: 4 p.m. Greensboro Parks and Recreation's Facebook page. A virtual class where families paint a winter-themed piece of art together. Staff will guide through the process and provide some ideas and art tips along the way.
F - Teen Cooking with Miss Barbara: 3 p.m. www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary
F - Holocaust Education Webinar: 6 p.m. “Women of the Shoah: Art as a Social Sculpture,” shares the story behind the creation of the women’s Holocaust memorial in Greensboro through a conversation with the people behind it, including artist Victoria Milstein, Holocaust survivor and educator Shelly Weiner. On Zoom. https://greensborohistory.org/events/category/online-public-program/education
SCREENINGS
"Love Actually": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.
16 • WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
"Die Hard": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.
17 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Literati Society Online: 7 p.m. Discussing "The Twelve Slays of Christmas: A Christmas Tree Farm Mystery" by Jacqueline B. Frost. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. School's Out Christmas Party. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $7-$100. 336-272-9888.
The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Ryan Davis. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $20. 336-333-1034.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
DANCE
High Point Theatre: Gary Taylor Dance Nutcracker: Livestream: 7 p.m. Dec. 17; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19; and 2 p.m. Dec. 20. https://highpointtheatre.com/
SCREENINGS
"Elf": 7 p.m. Dec. 17-18. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
