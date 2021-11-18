Go Triad: Calendar of events

18 | THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual discussion of “Daylight” by David Baldacci. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Seeking Gravity with Come Clean, Condado and No Scope. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$125. theblindtiger.com.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—“A” is for Artifact: The Letter T in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-noon. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. For ages 3-5. Drop-in. www.highpointmuseum.org.
F—Tanger Center Open House: 2 p.m. 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com
Holiday Market: 2-6 p.m. Archdale Recreation Center, Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive, Archdale. https://tinyurl.com/4w82k8jr
An Evening with Tommy Orange: 7 p.m. The Terrace, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
New Works by Pam Saunders: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. La Tisserande, 1228 Reynolda Road, WS. 336-529-6370, www.latisserande.com.
Greig Leach’s “20/20” and Lyudmila Tomova’s and Joseph Lahita’s: “Light Captured”: 5:30-7:30 p.m. opening reception. Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. “20/20” will be in the main gallery and “Light Captured” will in the upstairs gallery. www.tagart.org.
THEATER
“The Soul of Christmas”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-19, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-21. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, GB. Holiday musical for the whole family. Join the North Carolina A&T State University Theatre Arts program as they journey into the world of joyful music that will lift your spirits and feed your soul. 336-334-7749 or www.ncataggies.com.
UNCSA: “Heathers: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-20. Freedman Theatre of the Alex Ewing Performance Place, UNCSA, WS. $20, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances
19 | FRIDAY
BOOKS
One City, One Book Outdoor Event: Nature Signs: noon. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discover how to read and navigate in nature using the weather, water, wind and animals. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Alex Thomas. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
The Town of Gibsonville’s Lighting of the Green: 5:30 p.m., will feature free activities including strolling carolers, bouncy houses, “snow”, a magician, a bagpiper, balloon artist and appearances by Mr. & Mrs. Claus. With mobile food court on Piedmont Avenue. gibsonville.net
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
“Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art”: 5-9 p.m. reception. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. The group exhibition was organized by Bessie Award nominee and UNCG professor Duane Cyrus. Through April 17. Free with a suggested $10 donation. secca.org/blackatintersection.
MUSIC
James Taylor and His All-Star Band with Jackson Browne: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Music for a Great Space: Telegraph Quartet: War and Peace: 7:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, GB. Music by Grazyna Bacewicz, Korngold and Britten. $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $5 for students. www.musicforagreatspace.org/events/84
THEATER
Community Theatre of Greensboro: “Wizard of Oz”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.
“The Soul of Christmas”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-21. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, GB. Holiday musical for the whole family. Join the North Carolina A&T State University Theatre Arts program as they journey into the world of joyful music that will lift your spirits and feed your soul. 336-334-7749 or www.ncataggies.com.
“Dreamgirls”: 8 p.m. Nov. 19-20, 2 p.m. Nov. 21. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth Street, WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
UNCSA: “Heathers: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-20. Freedman Theatre of the Alex Ewing Performance Place, UNCSA, WS. $20, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances
“Flora and Ulysses”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, 2 p.m. Nov. 20-21. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. Theatre, GB. UNCG box office, 336-334-4392.
20 | SATURDAY
BOOKS
F—African-American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Join virtually or in-person. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
In Conversation with Christy Alexander Halberg and Jeff Jackson: 7 p.m. In-store. “Searching for Jimmy Page.” Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Alex Thomas. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Corey Smith. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Holly Days Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Elon Community United Church of Christ, 271 N. Williamson Ave., Elon. https://tinyurl.com/89bfca25
Third Annual Holiday Jubilee: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Swepsonville United Methodist Church, 1307 E. Main St., Graham. https://tinyurl.com/3arzw98b
Winter Wonderland Craft Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mebane Arts and Community Center, Mebane. 919-563-3629 or visit www.cityofmebane.com
Open Hearth Cooking in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Costumed interpreters cook a traditional fall harvest meal over open hearth in the Hoggatt House. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Holiday Market: 10 a.m. Stokesdale Marketplace, 341 Ram Loop Drive, Stokesdale. Arts, crafts, food and all things holiday. 336-949-9269.
Burlington Christmas Parade: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Downtown Burlington before heading down Main Street towards City Park. www.burlingtonnc.gov
Christmas at the Vineyard: noon-4. Iron Gate Vineyards and Winery, 2540 Lynch Store Road, Mebane. Meet Santa, donate your canned goods, shop local vendors and artisans. https://tinyurl.com/yhwfhx9c
Hometown Holiday Celebration: 3-8 p.m. Downtown Mebane. Twenty-five local artisans and craft vendors, live music, food trucks and more. https://tinyurl.com/yvupt52v
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick, asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Patrons must wear face masks. www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSIC
The Oak Ridge Boys: 4 and 8 p.m. The Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $50-$200. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.
UNCSA Symphony Orchestra Concert Performance of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 5: 7:30 p.m. Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. Presented by The School of Music of the UNC School of the Arts, artist-in-residence Thomas Wilkins will conduct. Tickets are $20, $15 for students with a valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.
Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass : 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20-$35. www.highpointtheatre.com.
Greensboro Symphony Presents Sting: 8 p.m. Nov. 20, 7 p.m. Nov. 21. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 20, 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17, 23; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
“Wizard of Oz”: Community Theatre of Greensboro: 2 p.m. Nov. 20-21. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $10-$30. https://carolinatheatre.com
“Flora and Ulysses”: 2 p.m. Nov. 20-21. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. UNCG box office, 336-334-4392.
“The Soul of Christmas”: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-21. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, GB. Holiday musical for the whole family. Join the North Carolina A&T State University Theatre Arts program as they journey into the world of joyful music that will lift your spirits and feed your soul. 336-334-7749 or www.ncataggies.com.
UNCSA: “Heathers: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Freedman Theatre of the Alex Ewing Performance Place, UNCSA, WS. $20, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances
“Dreamgirls”: 8 p.m. Nov. 20, 2 p.m. Nov. 21. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth Street, WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
21 | SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Giveaway: Immediately after morning service. Evangel Fellowship, 2207 E. Cone Blvd., GB. Sign-up deadline is Nov. 19. https://tinyurl.com/29kdwuf3
MUSIC
Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus “Wild Dreams”: 5 p.m. Wake Forest University, Wait Chapel, WS. Under the direction of Dr. Christopher Gilliam, the concert honors the patron saint of music, St. Cecilia. $25. www.wssymphony.org.
Greensboro Symphony Presents Sting: 7 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
OPUS: Alejandro Rutty and Philharmonia of Greensboro: 7 p.m. Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. www.creativegreensboro.com.
THEATER
“Dreamgirls”: 2 p.m. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth Street, WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
“Wizard of Oz”: Community Theatre of Greensboro: 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $10-$30. https://carolinatheatre.com
“Flora and Ulysses”: 2 p.m. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. UNCG box office, 336-334-4392.
“The Soul of Christmas”: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, GB. Holiday musical for the whole family. Join the North Carolina A&T State University Theatre Arts program as they journey into the world of joyful music that will lift your spirits and feed your soul. 336-334-7749 or www.ncataggies.com.
“Smoke on the Mountain”: 3 p.m. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. $17, $14 for seniors (60+), $12 for students. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org.
22 | MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
23 | TUESDAY
BOOKS
F—True Crime Tuesdays Film Club: 7 p.m. Online discussion of “Leaving Neverland: Part 2”. The documentary is available to watch for free with your library card through Films on Demand. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Secondhand Serenade with the Dangerous Summer and SayWeCanFly. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
24 | WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com
25 | THURSDAY
FUN STUFF
Greensboro Gobbler: 6-11 a.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. https://events.racewire.com/greensboro-gobbler.
Running of the Turkeys: 8:30 a.m. 3808 Jaycee Park Drive, GB. https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/NC/Greensboro/runturkey.
Thanksgiving Day 5K and Family Fun Run: 8:30 a.m. Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., HP. https://5beforethefeast.org.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly except for Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Through Jan. 1. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol or call 336-703-6481.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com