Go Triad: Calendar of events

12 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Nightfall Mystery Readers: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “The Wives” by Taryn Fisher. 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7:30 p.m. Cash Out Comedy Show. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Coddle Creek. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $8-$135.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/eventsFUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
SCREENINGS
“Double Indemnity”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
F—Film With Purpose Screening: “Boss: The Black Experience in Business”: Discussion at 7:30 p.m., film at 8 p.m. Bookmarks, Fourth Street, WS. Registration is encouraged. bookmarksnc.org/Event/BOSS.
13 FRIDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: McGirt-Horton Book Discussion on Zoom: Noon. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Trey Kennedy. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert:. Radio Revolver. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
Marguerite’s Coffee House: 7 p.m. John Warren and Henry Heidtmann. 4055 Robinhood Road, WS.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Muscadine Bloodline. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
“African-American Musicians of North Carolina”: High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Visitors can view the materials through Sept. 15. www.ncarts.org/comehearnc.
MUSIC
WristBand & Led Head: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. https://carolinatheatre.com.
14 SATURDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: “Talking to Children about Racism with Carol Boston Weatherford: 10:30 a.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com, www.WVAR.love
F—Greensboro Library: NaNoGSO: Planning Your Novel: Creating Conflict: 2 p.m. Exercises to create engaging conflict. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: HB African-American Literature Club: 3 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “The Toni Morrison Book Club” by Juda Bennett, Piper Kendrix Williams, Cassandra Jackson and Winnifred R. Brown-Glaude. In-person; meeting via Zoom still available. 336-412-6199 to register.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Trey Kennedy. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Washington Street Historic Walking Tours: 8 a.m. Local historian Glenn Chavis offers monthly guided tours of historic Washington Street. The tour begins at Jackie’s Place, 607 E. Washington St., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
General Greene Antique Automobile Club of America Car Show: 8 a.m. Piedmont Triad Farmer’s Market off Sandy Ridge Road, GB. All vehicles must be 25 years old or older to be judged. Pre-registration is encouraged. http://generalgreene.org.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 14, 21, 28. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Greensboro Taco and Margarita Festival: 11 a.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $10 in advance, $15 day of. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy
2021 TFC Spring & Summer Extravaganza: 6:30 p.m. Odeon Theatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $20. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Nitro Circus: 7 p.m. Truist Field, Wake Forest University, 499 Deacon Blvd., WS. $29-$79. nitrocircus.com.
MUSIC
Farewell Friend Album Release: A Ghostlight Concert: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20, $25 at the door. https://carolinatheatre.com.
From Operetta to Ragtime: Music at the Turn of the Century: 7:30 p.m. Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW, WS. $25 general admission, $10 for ages 6-18. www.musiccarolina.org.
15 SUNDAY
Books Scuppernong Books: NCWN of Greater Greensboro Open Mic: 2 p.m. The North Carolina Writers’ Network invites members and writers in Guilford County (and beyond) to an open mic/social. deonna@ncwriters.org or ncwriters.org
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Trey Kennedy. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $10-$100. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. A Light Divided. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.
MUSIC
Jon Shain & FJ Venre: 3:30 p.m. Doodad Farm, 4701 Land Road, GB.
West End Mambo: 5 p.m. Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. www.intothearts.org/parks2021
MUSEP: Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble: 6 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Free but donations are encouraged. greensborocoliseum.com.
F—Requiem by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: 7 p.m. St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, WS. The orchestra is drawn from Winston-Salem Symphony. Frances Burmeister, fburmeister@hotmail.com.
16 MONDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: Poetry Book Club: 7 p.m. “Indigo” by Ellen Bass. Register: https://tinyurl.com/uztmwjxd
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. The Convalescence 10-Year Anniversary Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Jim Gaffigan: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $39.75-$69.75. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
SCREENINGS
“Best In Show”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
17 TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
F—Greensboro Library: Put Your Best Paw Forward: 3 p.m. Veterinarians at Sedgefield Animal Hospital will share tips and tricks if you’re getting a new pet. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. Register: Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SCREENINGS
“Marnie”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
18 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person; meeting via Zoom still an option. 336-412-6199 to register.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Jazz Classique: “Beethoven and His Teachers”: 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., WS. $25, $10 for ages 6-18. www.musiccarolina.org.
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
“The Maltese Falcon”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
19 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion of “The Chain” by Adrian McKinty. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. Discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels from teens to adults. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Salvation Army of High Point: Back-to-School Giveaway: 10 a.m. Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St., HP. 336-881-5400.
F—Greensboro Library: Building Your Resilience and Finding Meaning in Adversity: 7 p.m. Online. Six-week course. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
SCREENINGS
“Coming To America”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem will present weekday hands-on-history demonstrations through August. Visitors to the park will have the opportunity to interact with various 18th-century artisans. historicbethabara.org or call 336-924-8191.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com