Go Triad: Calendar of events

14 SATURDAY

BOOKS

Scuppernong Books: “Talking to Children about Racism with Carol Boston Weatherford: 10:30 a.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com, www.WVAR.love

F—Greensboro Library: NaNoGSO: Planning Your Novel: Creating Conflict: 2 p.m. Exercises to create engaging conflict. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Greensboro Library: HB African-American Literature Club: 3 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “The Toni Morrison Book Club” by Juda Bennett, Piper Kendrix Williams, Cassandra Jackson and Winnifred R. Brown-Glaude. In-person; meeting via Zoom still available. 336-412-6199 to register.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Trey Kennedy. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Washington Street Historic Walking Tours: 8 a.m. Local historian Glenn Chavis offers monthly guided tours of historic Washington Street. The tour begins at Jackie’s Place, 607 E. Washington St., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.