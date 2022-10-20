Go Triad: Calendar of events

20 THURSDAY

BOOKS

Sci-Fi Book Club: “The Impossible Us”: 6:30 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Bubba Dub. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Paranormal Night with Jeff Jenkins in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

O.Henry Jazz: The Sirens (Diana Tuffin & Karon McKinney) & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. John Ward Beyle. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

Guilford College Bryan Series Presents Venus Williams: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Brickman Across America: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $35-$55. carolinatheatre.com.

Secrest Artists Series: Mingus Big Band: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. https://secrest.wfu.edu/2223season.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

21 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 7 p.m. Oct. 23. Adele Givens. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Crenshaw Pentecostal with Josh Moore. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Sarah Sofia and Sam Foster in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

F—“Nostalgia” by Associated Artists of Winston-Salem: 5-7 p.m. reception. Every Corner Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Associatedartists.org or 336-747-1463.

Lauren Strohaker: “Old Red, I Know Where Thou Dwellest”: 5-8 p.m. reception. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. Through Oct. 27. secca.org.

Creative Aging Network: Community Art Show: Receptions from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 21 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 22. 2400 Summit Ave., GB. 336-303-9963.

FUN STUFF

City of High Point Fashion Week: Oct. 21-26. High Point Rockers stadium, Culp Inc., Congdon Yards, Cohab Space and Castle McCullough. https://fashionweekhighpoint.com.

Tyrus Live!: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $45-$200. carolinatheatre.com.

The Hidden In The Crown: 9 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $25, $20 in advance. carolinatheatre.com.

Vampire Ball: 6-9 p.m. Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, GB. Teens will enjoy a costume contest, dancing, games, snacks and candy. https://tinyurl.com/3mxv8jn3

Little Theater of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Your Presence: Stage & Screen”: 6-8 p.m. For adults 18 and older. LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Tuition: $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

An Evening with John Anderson: 8 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. thelibertyshowcase.com.

SCREENINGS

Queer Film Festival: Oct. 21-23. More information and tickets can be found at https://queerfearfilmfestival.com/

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 8 p.m. Oct. 21, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

Spirit Gum Theatre Company: “The Thin Place”: 8 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. $15. Spirit Gum Theatre, WS. www.spiritgumtheatre.com

“The Invisible Dragon”: 7 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, GB. https://tinyurl.com/5y9enczc

22 SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. New Year’s Day. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Oct. 22, 7 p.m. Oct. 23. Adele Givens. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Jukebot 2020. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Fall Festival: 8 a.m.-noon. Greensboro Farmers Market, Lindsay Street parking lot, GB. gsofarmersmarket.org.

Potters’ Pumpkin Patch Trail in Seagrove: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Participating pottery shops are Blue Hen Pottery, Crystal King Pottery, Stoneware Pottery, Thomas Pottery and The Triangle Studio. https://potterspumpkinpatch.com

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22, 29. Drop-in. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.

Ghoulash Halloween Festival: 2-6 p.m. LeBauer and Center City Parks, GB. www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/ghoulash

Men Can Cook: 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

An Evening with David Sedaris: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

SpookyFest: 2-5 p.m. Leonard Recreation Center, GB. Drop kids ages 5 to 12 off for a spooky celebration. Parents should be back at 4:45 p.m. for pick-up. https://tinyurl.com/3mxv8jn3

Little Theater of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Costuming a Fairy Tale”: 10 a.m.-noon. LTWS Costume Shop, 2900 Indiana Ave., WS. $175. For high school students and adults. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Creative Aging Network: Community Art Show: Reception 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 2400 Summit Ave., GB. 336-303-9963.

F—Alamance Artisans’ Extravaganza 2022: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 22, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 23. Vailtree Event and Conference Center, 1567 Bakatsias Lane, Haw River. Twenty-one artists will showcase and sell unique and wide-ranging works, including paintings, pastels, pottery, jewelry, photography, sculpture, fiber, mixed media and wood. https://alamanceartisans.com

MUSIC

Rhonda Vincent: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. thelibertyshowcase.com.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

Spirit Gum Theatre Company: “The Thin Place”: 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. $15. Spirit Gum Theatre, WS. www.spiritgumtheatre.com

“Hidden Truth of Black Wall Street”: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $42.50-$150. carolinatheatre.com.

“The Invisible Dragon”: 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, GB. https://tinyurl.com/5y9enczc

23 SUNDAY

BOOKS

Robert Burke Warren: 4 p.m. “Cash on Cash”. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Adele Givens. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

BoxCar Bar & Arcade: Stranger Queens in an ‘80s Arcade. 120 W. Lewis St., GB. 336-298-8386.

FUN STUFF

Trivia with Jordan Hart: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

F—Alamance Artisans’ Extravaganza 2022: noon-5 p.m. Vailtree Event and Conference Center, 1567 Bakatsias Lane, Haw River. Twenty-one artists will showcase and sell unique and wide-ranging works, including paintings, pastels, pottery, jewelry, photography, sculpture, fiber, mixed media and wood. https://alamanceartisans.com

MUSIC

East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round In The Crown: 4 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $12, $10 in advance. carolinatheatre.com.

Christian Nodal: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 2 p.m. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 2 p.m. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

Spirit Gum Theatre Company: “The Thin Place”: 2 p.m. Spirit Gum Theatre, WS. www.spiritgumtheatre.com

“The Invisible Dragon”: 2 p.m. Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, GB. https://tinyurl.com/5y9enczc

24 MONDAY

Romance Book Club: 7 p.m. “Payback’s a Witch”. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. The Callous Daoboys. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888 or https://theblindtiger.com.

FUN STUFF

Hope Golf Classic Fundraiser: 9:30 a.m. Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, WS. info@hopews.org.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

25 TUESDAY

BOOKS

F—Southern Lit Book Discussion: 10 a.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Dance From Above. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

DANCE

Scottish Country Dance: 7:30 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. Free with COVID-19 vaccination record; no partner is necessary. 336-282-6507, 336-725-2760 or www.gsoscds.org.

FUN STUFF

Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast World Tour 2022: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

“Birds, Bats and Bones”: 5:30-6:30 p.m. closing reception. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 215 N. Spruce St., WS.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

SCREENINGS

“The Phantom of the Opera”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“Pretty Woman: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-27, 8 p.m. Oct. 28, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 29, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

26

WEDNESDAY</&h1>

BOOKS

F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Jess Klein and Beer & Banjos in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Improv Intensive”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov 16. LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. $155. For adults 18 and older. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

SCREENINGS

“Hocus Pocus”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“Pretty Woman: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26-27, 8 p.m. Oct. 28, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 29, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

27

THURSDAY</&h1>

BOOKS

Carceral County: “Punishment without Trial”: 6 p.m. Carissa Byrne Hessick. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. scuppernongbooks.com.

F—Kathleen Clay Tea & Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Register by emailing william.carter@greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Drew Foust’s Wheelhouse, Maia Kamil in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Into The Fog. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

DANCE

Creative Greensboro: Choreographer Carrie Plew’s Residency at the Hyers: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-29. Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. The residency will culminate with “Breathe, Flow, Forward, Grow,” www.creativegreensboro.com.

FUN STUFF

Halloween Hoopla: 6 p.m. Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, GB. Games, crafts and prizes. https://tinyurl.com/jmtp7sy8.

AIR Fall Dance: 6 p.m. Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive, GB. For ages 13 and older. https://tinyurl.com/22jfsbsk

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

THEATER

“Pretty Woman: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 8 p.m. Oct. 28, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 29, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS</&h1>

FUN STUFF

F—Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: Variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: Online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.