Go Triad: Calendar of events

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Michael Colyar. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Workshop at The O’Brien Gallery with Anne Harkness: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The O’Brien Gallery, 307 State St., GB. $125 and lunch is included. Email or call the gallery, kathylovesart@aol.com, 336-707-7476.

Spring Fling Art Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1104 N. Rotary Drive, HP. Artwork from local painters Kathryn Cushwa Gerace and Jennifer Donley, and handmade pottery by Kelly Brooke Pottery. Carolina Red Café will have locally roasted coffee and baked goods.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.

Lead-a-Thon: Virtual MoveForHer event: May 1-8. Participants will walk, run, swim or bicycle and track their progress towards their own personal distance goal. www.leadgirls.org/lead-a-thon.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES