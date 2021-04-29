Go Triad: Calendar of events

29 THURSDzAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards National Poetry Month Workshop: 4 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: Hannah VanderHart: 7 p.m. “Digging Up Bones: Writing Your Past.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Bookmarks: “Murder & Margaritas” with Joshilyn Jackson and Jennifer McMahon: 7 p.m. A pay-what-you-can event. www.bookmarksnc.org/MurderandMargaritasApril
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Ray Scott Acoustic. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
MUSIC
Muse Winston-Salem: From Combo Corner to the World: The Diaspora of the Winston-Salem Sound: 7 p.m. online. Special guests Chris Stamey, Peter Holsapple and David Menconi. www.musews.org
SCREENINGS
“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com
THEATER
“Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical”: 8 p.m. April 29-May 1, May 6-8. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Fifth St., WS. $25. Outdoor performance. www.theatrealliance.ws
30 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: Welcome to Grungeboro with Seattle Brew and Back Porch Smoke Break, 8 p.m., OJ Da Ja Juice Man, Club Royal and Burlington, 10 p.m. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $7-$100. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Michael Colyar. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
THEATER
“Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical”: 8 p.m. April 30-May 1, May 6-8. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Fifth St., WS. $25. Outdoor performance. www.theatrealliance.ws
1 SATURDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: NaNoGSO: Planning Your Novel: 2 p.m. Creating well-developed characters. Online. Registration is required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. The Eric Gales Band. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Michael Colyar. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Workshop at The O’Brien Gallery with Anne Harkness: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The O’Brien Gallery, 307 State St., GB. $125 and lunch is included. Email or call the gallery, kathylovesart@aol.com, 336-707-7476.
Spring Fling Art Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1104 N. Rotary Drive, HP. Artwork from local painters Kathryn Cushwa Gerace and Jennifer Donley, and handmade pottery by Kelly Brooke Pottery. Carolina Red Café will have locally roasted coffee and baked goods.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
Lead-a-Thon: Virtual MoveForHer event: May 1-8. Participants will walk, run, swim or bicycle and track their progress towards their own personal distance goal. www.leadgirls.org/lead-a-thon.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Thefacesblur Presents Immersive 3D Art Experience: May 1-2. Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art’s Main Gallery, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. Features 3D art and motion graphics by Durham-based artist, light technician and musician thefacesblur. www.secca.org.
Spring into Art: Gateway Nature Preserve’s Virtual Art Sale and Fundraiser: May 1-15. Online. Biennial features original work from local artists who find inspiration in nature. Proceeds will support GNP’s environmental education outreach and site-improvement projects. www.gatewaynaturepreserve.org.
MUSIC
Tracy Lawrence: 7 p.m. The Liberty Showcase, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
THEATER
“Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical”: 8 p.m. May 1, May 6-8. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Fifth St., WS. $25. Outdoor performance. www.theatrealliance.ws
2 SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 3 p.m. Sunday Showdown. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $12-$15. 336-272-9888.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Thefacesblur Presents Immersive 3D Art Experience: Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art’s Main Gallery, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. Features 3D art and motion graphics by Durham-based artist, light technician and musician thefacesblur. www.secca.org.
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Concerto Competition: 1 p.m. Students from the School of Music compete in the final round of the annual concerto competition. https://tinyurl.com/dtjpybm3
OPUS: 6 p.m. Featuring small ensembles from the Greensboro Concert Band. Streaming at www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.
3 MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
4 TUESDAY
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
5 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: Reading the World: “The Shape of the Ruins”: 7 p.m. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/54trme29
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Whole and Well: noon. Personal care in changing times. Online discussion with Dr. Linda Fay Samuel. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
“The Goonies”: 7 p.m. May 5-6. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com
6 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: The Voices From Mothers with Black Sons: 7 p.m. Virtual author event. Call 336-412-6199 to register.
Scuppernong Books: “Sobremesa: A Memoir of Food and Love in Thirteen Courses”: 7 p.m. Register: https://tinyurl.com/433sev2j
Scuppernong Books: 5 Ways: Small Things with Britton Shurley: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FUN STUFF
National Day of Prayer Gathering: 11:50 a.m.-1:20 p.m. Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., GB. www.nationaldayofprayer.org
MUSIC
UNCSA On Demand: Harmoniemusik: UNCSA Chamber Winds in Concert: 7:30 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/2rr6yyzp
SCREENINGS
“The Goonies”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com
RiverRun International Film Festival: May 6-16. www.riverrunfilm.com
THEATER
“Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical”: 8 p.m. May 6-8. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Fifth St., WS. $25. Outdoor performance. www.theatrealliance.ws
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
“Mannequin Musings”: Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com