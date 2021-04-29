 Skip to main content
Go Triad: Calendar of events
Go Triad: Calendar of events

29 THURSDzAY

BOOKS

F—Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards National Poetry Month Workshop: 4 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

Scuppernong Books: Hannah VanderHart: 7 p.m. “Digging Up Bones: Writing Your Past.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

Bookmarks: “Murder & Margaritas” with Joshilyn Jackson and Jennifer McMahon: 7 p.m. A pay-what-you-can event. www.bookmarksnc.org/MurderandMargaritasApril

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Ray Scott Acoustic. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

MUSIC

Muse Winston-Salem: From Combo Corner to the World: The Diaspora of the Winston-Salem Sound: 7 p.m. online. Special guests Chris Stamey, Peter Holsapple and David Menconi. www.musews.org

SCREENINGS

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com

THEATER

“Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical”: 8 p.m. April 29-May 1, May 6-8. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Fifth St., WS. $25. Outdoor performance. www.theatrealliance.ws

30 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: Welcome to Grungeboro with Seattle Brew and Back Porch Smoke Break, 8 p.m., OJ Da Ja Juice Man, Club Royal and Burlington, 10 p.m. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $7-$100. 336-272-9888.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Michael Colyar. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

THEATER

“Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical”: 8 p.m. April 30-May 1, May 6-8. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Fifth St., WS. $25. Outdoor performance. www.theatrealliance.ws

1 SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—Greensboro Library: NaNoGSO: Planning Your Novel: 2 p.m. Creating well-developed characters. Online. Registration is required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. The Eric Gales Band. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$150. 336-272-9888.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Michael Colyar. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Workshop at The O’Brien Gallery with Anne Harkness: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The O’Brien Gallery, 307 State St., GB. $125 and lunch is included. Email or call the gallery, kathylovesart@aol.com, 336-707-7476.

Spring Fling Art Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1104 N. Rotary Drive, HP. Artwork from local painters Kathryn Cushwa Gerace and Jennifer Donley, and handmade pottery by Kelly Brooke Pottery. Carolina Red Café will have locally roasted coffee and baked goods.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.

Lead-a-Thon: Virtual MoveForHer event: May 1-8. Participants will walk, run, swim or bicycle and track their progress towards their own personal distance goal. www.leadgirls.org/lead-a-thon.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Thefacesblur Presents Immersive 3D Art Experience: May 1-2. Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art’s Main Gallery, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. Features 3D art and motion graphics by Durham-based artist, light technician and musician thefacesblur. www.secca.org.

Spring into Art: Gateway Nature Preserve’s Virtual Art Sale and Fundraiser: May 1-15. Online. Biennial features original work from local artists who find inspiration in nature. Proceeds will support GNP’s environmental education outreach and site-improvement projects. www.gatewaynaturepreserve.org.

MUSIC

Tracy Lawrence: 7 p.m. The Liberty Showcase, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.

THEATER

“Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical”: 8 p.m. May 1, May 6-8. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Fifth St., WS. $25. Outdoor performance. www.theatrealliance.ws

2 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 3 p.m. Sunday Showdown. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $12-$15. 336-272-9888.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Thefacesblur Presents Immersive 3D Art Experience: Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art’s Main Gallery, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. Features 3D art and motion graphics by Durham-based artist, light technician and musician thefacesblur. www.secca.org.

MUSIC

UNCSA Livestream: Concerto Competition: 1 p.m. Students from the School of Music compete in the final round of the annual concerto competition. https://tinyurl.com/dtjpybm3

OPUS: 6 p.m. Featuring small ensembles from the Greensboro Concert Band. Streaming at www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

3 MONDAY

FUN STUFF

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

4 TUESDAY

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

5 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

Scuppernong Books: Reading the World: “The Shape of the Ruins”: 7 p.m. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/54trme29

FUN STUFF

F—Greensboro Library: Whole and Well: noon. Personal care in changing times. Online discussion with Dr. Linda Fay Samuel. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.

SCREENINGS

“The Goonies”: 7 p.m. May 5-6. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com

6 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Greensboro Library: The Voices From Mothers with Black Sons: 7 p.m. Virtual author event. Call 336-412-6199 to register.

Scuppernong Books: “Sobremesa: A Memoir of Food and Love in Thirteen Courses”: 7 p.m. Register: https://tinyurl.com/433sev2j

Scuppernong Books: 5 Ways: Small Things with Britton Shurley: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

National Day of Prayer Gathering: 11:50 a.m.-1:20 p.m. Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., GB. www.nationaldayofprayer.org

MUSIC

UNCSA On Demand: Harmoniemusik: UNCSA Chamber Winds in Concert: 7:30 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/2rr6yyzp

SCREENINGS

“The Goonies”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com

RiverRun International Film Festival: May 6-16. www.riverrunfilm.com

THEATER

“Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical”: 8 p.m. May 6-8. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Fifth St., WS. $25. Outdoor performance. www.theatrealliance.ws

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.

VISUAL ART

Mannequin Musings”: Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

