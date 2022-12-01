Go Triad: Calendar of events

THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: 6-9 p.m. Clinton Horton & the O.Henry Trio. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Caleb Caudle, Riley Baugus. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: Slow Teeth, Spirit System, The Kneads. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

“Cans for a Claus”: 6-8 p.m. Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St., GB. Bring five non-perishable food items or $5 per person and you can take your picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus. You must bring your own camera or phone to take pictures. greensboroprideorg.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

SCREENINGS

“Frosty”: 9:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

Disney on Ice Presents “Frozen” and “Encanto”: 7 p.m. Dec. 1; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 2-3. Michael Yo. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Bal Album Release. 221 Summit Ave., GB. IG: flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

Festival Of Lights: 5:30-9 p.m. Community sing-along, lighting of the community tree in Center City Park, and carolers, acoustic performances, a laser show and Santa along Elm Street. tinyurl.com/yc8f8a5r.

Sawtooth Artists Market: 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3. Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. More than 30 local artists who will exhibit their work in the studios and galleries. sawtooth.org.

Greensboro Importers & Wholesalers Jewelry & Accessories Expo: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Artworks Gallery Annual Holiday Exhibition and Sale: “Deck the Walls”: 7-9 p.m. Gallery Hop. The exhibition goes through Dec. 24. Artworks Gallery, Inc. 564 N. Trade St., WS. artworks-gallery.org.

MUSIC

North Carolina Brass Band: Christmas Wrapped in Brass: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. UNCG, GB. Also, 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Hanes Auditorium, Salem College, WS. ncbrassband.org.

Troubadours’ Christmas Concert: A Room at the Inn: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 St. Greene St., GB. A complimentary dessert reception follows the concert, and guests are then invited to stay for a special screening of Disney’s “A Christmas Carol.” carolinatheatre.com.

Billy “Crash” Craddock: 8 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. thelibertyshowcase.com.

THEATER

Disney on Ice Presents “Frozen” and “Encanto”: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

N.C. A&T’s “The Soul of Christmas”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, GB. 336-334-7749 or www.ncataggies.com

SATURDAY

BOOKS

Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. Online discussion-based workshop. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Michael Yo. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Ramkat: 3 p.m. FemFest IX. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Ed E. Ruger. 221 Summit Ave., GB. IG: flatirongso.com.

DANCE

Dance Center of Greensboro: “The Nutcracker Ballet”: 6 p.m. Dec. 3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.

Sawtooth Artists Market: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. More than 30 local artists who will exhibit their work in the studios and galleries. sawtooth.org.

Moravian Star Workshops: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 3, Dec. 10. Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, WS. Learn how to make at Moravian star. Materials will be provided. $26. Registration is required. Frank Brown, 336-397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org

Greensboro Importers & Wholesalers Jewelry & Accessories Expo: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

Greensboro Holiday Parade: noon-2 p.m. Starts on North Greene Street. To participate, visit tinyurl.com/hyjyzbuh.

Sternberger Artists Center Open House: noon-4 p.m. 712 Summit Ave., GB. https://www.artsgreensboro.org/elevate/sternberger-artists-center

Historic Bethabara Park: “Christmas at Bethabara”: 1:30-4:30 p.m. 2147 Bethabara Road, WS. Guests can visit the 1788 Gemeinhaus, learn about, and taste, varied Christmas treats made by Moravians in the 1800s, enjoy the sounds of the season, and watch a puppet show. Free admission. historicbethabara.org

11th Annual All Saints Episcopal Church Art-a-Fair: 3 p.m. Parish Hall, 4211 Wayne Road, GB. 336-299-0705 or 336-269-1446.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

SCREENINGS

F—“A Muppet Christmas Carol”: 9 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

Disney on Ice Presents “Frozen” and “Encanto”: 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

N.C. A&T’s “The Soul of Christmas”: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, GB. 336-334-7749 or www.ncataggies.com

SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars: 1-4 p.m. Holiday Open House. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. stonefieldcellars.com.

DANCE

Dance Center of Greensboro: “The Nutcracker Ballet”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

Greensboro Importers & Wholesalers Jewelry & Accessories Expo: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

Made 4 The Holidays Markets: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Greensboro Farmers Market, 501 Yanceyville St., GB. Also, Greensboro Beautiful’s annual holiday greenery fundraiser from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. gsofarmersmarket.org.

High Point Museum’s 50th Annual Holiday Open House: 1-4 p.m. 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.

THEATER

Disney on Ice Presents “Frozen” and “Encanto”: 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

N.C. A&T’s “The Soul of Christmas”: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, GB. 336-334-7749 or www.ncataggies.com

MONDAY

FUN STUFF

Christmas Party for Railroad Retirees: 1 p.m. Golden Corral, Landview Drive (off Wendover), GB. For Norfolk Southern Railway or Amtrak retirees. 336-337-7373 or 336-339-7007.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Wind Symphony: Holiday Piedmont Pops. 170 W. W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

DANCE

Scottish Country Dance: 7:30 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. First class is free with COVID-19 vaccination record, and no partner is necessary. Call 336-282-6507 or 336-725-2760 or www.gsoscds.org.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Song Circle: 7 p.m. Centennial Arts Station Arts Council, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Led by Jack Gorham, a self-described semipro musician, with experience in bands, choirs, leading and participating in song circles and the Nashville Songwriters Association. Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.

F—The Salvation Army of High Point ‘s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. The lessons are for ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

THEATER

“Jagged Little Pill”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8, 8 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercentercom.

WEDNESDAY

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

THEATER

“Jagged Little Pill”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-8, 8 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercentercom.

THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

O.Henry Jazz: 6-9 p.m. Tanya Ross & the O.Henry Trio. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Victoria Victoria. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Beverly McIver: Full Circle Exhibition Opening Reception: 5-8 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. secca.org.

MUSIC

Jinjer: 7 p.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.,

THEATER

“Jagged Little Pill”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 8 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercentercom.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: A wide variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. For more information, visit https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.