Go Triad: Calendar of events

1 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: Revision with Clint McCown: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Scuppernong Books: "Wild Women and the Blues": 7 p.m. Online event with Denny S. Bryce. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Bookmarks: Morowa Yejidé in Conversation with Bernice L. McFadden: 7 p.m. Online conversation. Pay-what-you-can event; attendees can either purchase a copy of "Creatures of Passage" or make a donation to Bookmarks at www.bookmarksnc.org/MorowaYejide
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Absurd-A-Tease. A Night of Comedy and Burlesque. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $20-$40. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Freedom Ship: The Works of Curtis James: April 1-June 30. The University Galleries, Dudley Building, 202 University Circle, off East Market Street, GB, on the A&T campus. Other virtual opportunities, such as the virtual exhibits “Black Art Matters" and "Rosa: The Works of Bryan Collier," at www.ncat.edu/cahss/gallery/index.php or 336-334-3209.
MUSIC
High Point Arts Council: Kick Off Jazz Appreciation Month with Titus Gant (Livestream): 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Partnership between High Point Arts Council and Smithsonian National Museum of American History. Tickets are $10 for April 1 livestream concert. Or watch the on-demand video, with access from noon April 2 until 11 p.m. April 4. https://highpointartscouncil.ticketspice.com/titus-gant-live.
THEATER
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre: "Where Words Once Were" by Finegan Kruckemeyer, and "Round Pegs, Square Pegs" by Mary Hall Surface: Streaming April 1-3. Tickets for on-demand streaming at www.uncgtheatre.com, 336-334-4392 or in-person at the UNCG Theatre box office at 406 Tate St., GB.
2 • FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. J.J. Williamson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Red Dirt Revival. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $0-$100. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
14 Stations of the Cross Art Walk: noon-6 p.m. A journey through the Stations of the Cross in an outdoor art walk. The journey will begin in the Early Childhood Center (ECC) of West Market Street United Methodist Church, GB. Free parking available on the street, in Commerce Place and limited spaces in the ECC lot entrance off Eugene Street. www.facebook.com/events/129815042270880
Power Rangers Star Jason Faunt Appearance: 5 p.m. Faunt will appear at Ssalefish Comics, 1622 Stanley Road, Suite 118, GB. The actor portrayed the Red Ranger on the action kids TV series “Power Rangers: Time Force.” www.ssalefish.net/greensboro or 336-897-3623.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
F - Chris Flory “All Fall Down" and Susan Smoot “Roadside Compositions”: April 2-May 2. Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.Artworks-Gallery.org
THEATER
UNCSA Livestream: “Sweat”: 7:30 p.m. April 2-3, 4 p.m. April 4. “Sweat” weaves a tale that endures with themes of economic disadvantage, despair and reconciliation. https://tinyurl.com/ucezjaj8
3 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Roots Reggae Easter with Pure Fiyah Reggae Band. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $0-$100. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. J.J. Williamson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Glassfest: April 3-5. STARworks, 100 Russell Drive, Star. Watch glassblowing demonstrations and visit the gallery April 3 and 10. Reservations and masks are required. www.STARworksNC.org or 910-428-9001
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
THEATER
UNCSA Livestream: “Sweat”: 7:30 p.m. April 3, 4 p.m. April 4. “Sweat” weaves a tale that endures with themes of economic disadvantage, despair and reconciliation. https://tinyurl.com/ucezjaj8
4 • SUNDAY
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Art We Have Loved: New and Pre-owned Art from Local Collections: April 4-7. View and shop online for original paintings, pottery, wood, jewelry and fine crafts. There will be a virtual auction but an in-person preview is available via appointment. Proceeds benefit Temple Emanuel of Winston-Salem. For details and registration: https://rb.gy/6jhjsm
THEATER
UNCSA Livestream: “Sweat”: 4 p.m. "Sweat” weaves a tale that endures with themes of economic disadvantage, despair and reconciliation. https://tinyurl.com/ucezjaj8
5 • MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: Earth Challenge Month: Energy Conservation: A monthlong adventure to become more connected to the Earth and live sustainably. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Art We Have Loved: New and Pre-owned Art from Local Collections: April 5-7. View and shop online for original paintings, pottery, wood, jewelry and fine crafts. There will be a virtual auction but an in-person preview is available via appointment. Proceeds benefit Temple Emanuel of Winston-Salem. For details and registration: https://rb.gy/6jhjsm
6 • TUESDAY
BOOKS
Bookmarks: Morgan Jerkins: 7 p.m. Jenkins is on a virtual tour for her new book "Caul Baby." For more information, visit www.bookmarksnc.org/SFEClub. Club members can attend for free. You must purchase a copy of "Caul Baby" from Bookmarks to register for this event.
Scuppernong Books: Book Launch: 7 p.m. "The Girls in the Stilt House." Kelly Mustian in conversation. Register: https://tinyurl.com/yuj62434
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Art We Have Loved: New and Pre-owned Art from Local Collections: April 6-7. View and shop online for original paintings, pottery, wood, jewelry and fine crafts. There will be a virtual auction but an in-person preview is available via appointment. Proceeds benefit Temple Emanuel of Winston-Salem. For details and registration: https://rb.gy/6jhjsm
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Liederabend: 7:30 p.m. Kevin McMillan and Gabe Dobner in Recital. https://tinyurl.com/dwuvynzn
F - The Salvation Army of High Point's Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
7 • WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. Reading the World: "Celestial Bodies." Register: https://tinyurl.com/y8wsazh8
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Art We Have Loved: New and Pre-owned Art from Local Collections: View and shop online for original paintings, pottery, wood, jewelry and fine crafts. There will be a virtual auction but an in-person preview is available via appointment. Proceeds benefit Temple Emanuel of Winston-Salem. For details and registration: https://rb.gy/6jhjsm
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
8 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards National Poetry Month Workshop: 4 p.m. A discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels from teens to adults. Bring and share your own works for constructive criticism. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. Clay McLeod Chapman, "Whisper Down the Lane." Registration: https://tinyurl.com/c3x8rsu8
Bookmarks: Insight 3-2-1 Summer Bookseller Recommendations: 7 p.m. Registration required: www.bookmarksnc.org/Insight321
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 8 p.m. Omar Terrell. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Spring Gardening Classes: Growing Great Tomatoes: Top Tips, Part 2: 6 p.m. Zoom. Steps and strategies for planting, maintaining and harvesting a tomato crop — in beds or containers. Registration required: http://go.ncsu.edu/growwithus
ONGOING VIRTUAL, IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
"Mannequin Musings": Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. Every night. 425-535-9152, then dial in # 712-770-5398#, Access Code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.