Go Triad: Calendar of events

Costume Design: Halloween Ready Workshop: 1-4 p.m. Little Theatre Workshop (former Hanes School campus), 2900 Indiana Ave., WS. A workshop where youth (ages 12-18) will get a brief overview of the costume designer's role in a theatrical production and have their choice of designing a Halloween mask or a hat to take with them at the end of the day. $45. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.