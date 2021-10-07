Go Triad: Calendar of events

7 • THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F - Nanotechnology Celebration and Nanoscale Art Exhibit: Oct. 7-9. The Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, 2907 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. https://jsnn.ncat.uncg.edu.
F - Greensboro Library: Master Gardeners Virtual Session: Spring Flowering Bulbs: 6 p.m. 336-641-2400.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
THEATER
"Wicked": 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; 8 p.m. Oct. 8, 15, 22; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 9, 16, 23; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-14, 19-21. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
8 • FRIDAY
BOOKS
F - McGirt-Horton Book Discussion on Zoom: noon. Registration required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F - Nightfall Mystery Readers: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing "Girls Like Us" by Cristina Alger. Meeting via Zoom is still available as an option. To register, call 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Blacktop Mojo. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Brad Stine. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Marguerite's Coffee House: 7 p.m. Eric Bannan. Livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-coffeehouse.
FUN STUFF
Ideal Home Show: 10 a.m. Oct. 8-9, 11 a.m. Oct. 10. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
F - Nature Journaling in Price Park: noon. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Registration required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F - The High Point Historical Society Monthly Program Series: 5:30 p.m. Paddled South Brewing Company, 602 N Main St., HP. This month's topic is Meet the Authors: "North Carolina Triad Beer: A History." Highlighting a locally owned brewery, the program will include a discussion and book signing of "North Carolina Triad Beer: A History" with authors Erin Lawrimore and Richard Cox. www.highpointmuseum.org
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Katie Podracky: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch & Learn, 6-8 p.m. opening reception, and a workshop from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct. 10. O'Brien Gallery, 307 State St., GB. www.obriengallery.com
MUSIC
Sphinix Virtuosi: 8 p.m. UNCG Auditorium, GB. https://tinyurl.com/c5bnje3k
THEATER
9 • SATURDAY
BOOKS
F - New Book Lovers' Club: 1 p.m. Vance Chavis Branch Library, 900 S. Benbow Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F - HB African-American Literature Club: One City, One Book: 3 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. To register, 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Brad Stine. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Ideal Home Show: 10 a.m. Oct. 9, 11 a.m. Oct. 10. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30. Also, Winter Prep in the Park on Oct. 2. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Costume Design: Halloween Ready Workshop: 1-4 p.m. Little Theatre Workshop (former Hanes School campus), 2900 Indiana Ave., WS. A workshop where youth (ages 12-18) will get a brief overview of the costume designer's role in a theatrical production and have their choice of designing a Halloween mask or a hat to take with them at the end of the day. $45. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.
Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy
PBR: 6:45 p.m. Oct. 9, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 10. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Octoberfest Party: 7-10 p.m. The High Point Arts Council, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Featuring the North Carolina Polka Time Allstars. A food truck will be on-site and offering traditional German food with bratwurst, sauerkraut, potato salad, and German marbled pound cake. $15. 336-889-2787, Ext. 23 or https://highpointarts.org.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Angela Fraleigh, Falk Visiting Artist: Splinters of a Secret Sky: Oct. 9-Dec. 11. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. https://weatherspoonart.org.
MUSIC
The Malpass Brothers: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.
A Brother's Revival: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $30-$40. www.highpointtheatre.com
THEATER
10 • SUNDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: 4 p.m. NCWN: Ask a Publisher Anything. www.ncwriters.org.
Scuppernong Books: Michelle Cassandra: 2 p.m. "Finding Refuge: Heart Work for Healing Collective Grief" www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Winston-Salem Writers Publication of "Flying South": 3 p.m.: Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. www.wswriters.org.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. MayDay: Hard To Leave Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$100. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Ideal Home Show: 11 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
PBR: 1:45 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Daylight "Ghost Walk": 3 p.m. Starting at 5307 W. Friendly Ave., GB. The walk will describe the "ghosts" of significant sites that once stood along the avenue in the Heritage Community. Max L. Carter, 336-292-7316 or mcarter@guilford.edu
THEATER
11 • MONDAY
BOOKS
F - HB Mystery Readers: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing "Long Bright River" by Liz Moore. To register, 336-412-6199.
Indigenous Viewpoints Through Literature: One City, One Book: 5 p.m. Online. Find exposure to the world as seen by members of Guilford's Native community. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
FUN STUFF
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
SCREENINGS
One City, One Book: Film Screening of "Smoke Signals": 6:30 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
12 • TUESDAY
BOOKS
F - True Crime Tuesdays Film Club: 7 p.m. Discussing “One October: A Nightmare in Las Vegas." The movie is available to watch for free with your library card, through Films on Demand. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F - One City, One Book: Historical Connections: 7 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Microwave with Elder Brother, Taking Meds and Weakened Friends. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
Jazz at Tate's (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
MUSIC
F - The Salvation Army of High Point 's Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. The lessons are for ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SCREENINGS
"The Shining": 7 p.m. Carolina Theater, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com
One City, One Book: Film Series: "Urban Rez": 7 p.m. Zoom. Explore modern depictions of Native Americans within the media by viewing and discussing films within the Kanopy film database. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
THEATER
13 • WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F - Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. To register, 336-412-6199.
Scuppernong Books: 2 p.m. An afternoon with Wiley Cash. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. Anna B. Sutton & Eric Tran. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7:30 p.m. Positive K's Comedy Experience. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $10-$100. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Tony Fragola: "The Art of Tai Chi Chua": 3:30-4:45 p.m. Wednesdays, through Nov. 17 (no class on Oct. 20). Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Designed for beginner and mid-level practitioners, the course is an educational program focused on physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. $100 for members, $120 for non-members. Advance registration is required. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Poetry Café: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Dec. 8, Jan. 19, 2022, Feb. 16, 2022. Xperience @ Caldcluegh, 1700 Orchard St., GB. Josephus Thompson III will be in residence to share his love of poetry and performance with the community. For kids and teens ages 10-18. Register at tinyurl.com/YouthCypher21. www.greensboro-nc.gov/Xperience.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
THEATER
14 • THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Club Orion: 7:30 p.m. XBloodBathX. 4618-B W. Market St., GB.
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. The Lonely Ones. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
THEATER
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com