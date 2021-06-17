Go Triad: Calendar of events

F—Greensboro Library: Freedom and Fortitude: Juneteenth Pageants: 11:25 a.m. Learn about the history of Juneteenth pageants, the raising of cultural awareness, promotion of pride in heritage, and self-esteem building. On city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov/

F—Greensboro Library: Celebrating the Types, Textures and Styles of Black Hair: 11:40 a.m. Celebrating self-expression, creativity, beauty and the freedom to choose one’s style. On city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

F—Greensboro Library: Soul Food Looks Back with Carla Hall & Dr. Jessica B. Harris: noon. A pre-recorded session exploring what is soul food, where did it come from and how are African Americans represented in the culinary industry. Followed by a live question and answer session with Carla Hall at 12:45 p.m. on the city’s Facebook page. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Greensboro Library: Finding Your Roots: African-Americans and Genealogy: 2:20 p.m. On city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.