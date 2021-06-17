Go Triad: Calendar of events

17 | THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion. Discussing “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelids. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. A discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels from teens to adults. Share your own works for constructive criticism. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Bookmarks: Romance Book Club With Author Sara Desai: 6:30 p.m. Zoom. Free event; to purchase a copy at our 20% book club discount and register, visit www.bookmarksnc.org/romance-book-club.
Scuppernong Books: Chris Offutt: “The Killing Hills”: 7 p.m. Online event. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Comedy and Burlesque Freaky Tiki Cruise Edition. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$40. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Sawtooth’s Not Quite Perfect Pottery Show: 5-7:30 p.m. Winston Square Park, 310 N. Marshall St., WS. Proceeds from sales help pay for equipment and supplies for the Sawtooth’s ceramics studio. www.sawtooth.org.
Juneteenth Festival: The People’s Market Farmer’s Market: 5:30-8 p.m. www.facebook.com/JuneteenthGsoFest.
Juneteenth Weekend Celebration: June 17-19, with an all-day festival at Biotech Place and Bailey Park in Winston-Salem, on June 19. The opening ceremony will be at noon June 18, at St. Philips Church, Old Salem, on Facebook and YouTube. Also at 8:30 p.m. June 18, Aperture Cinema will present a screening of “Miss Juneteenth” at MUSE Winston-Salem, 226 S. Liberty St., WS. Registration required: www.triadculturalarts.org
MUSIC
SiStars of Juneteenth: A Ghostlight Concert: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $17. https://carolinatheatre.com.
SCREENINGS
The Hirsch Wellness Network: 12th Annual Lunafest Film Festival: 7:30 p.m. Features short films by, for and about women. A post-film panel discussion follows from 9-10 p.m. Tickets are $25. www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
18 | FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie, High Energy Grateful Dead. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Lavar Walker. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Marguerite’s Virtual Coffee House: Featuring Haley Dreis. Online at https://uufws.org/virtual-coffeehouse
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: 60 Watt Combo. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
FUN STUFF
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue: “Exotic Cars for Exotic Cats” Gala: 6 p.m. Foreign Cars Italia, 5603 Roanne Way, GB. www.shizzyswildcatrescue.org.
Juneteenth Festival: 7:30 p.m. Arts Legacy Awards at the Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., GB. www.facebook.com/JuneteenthGsoFest
MUSIC
Summer Music Shindig: Industry Hill neighborhood, WS. www.theramkat.com.
SCREENINGS
“Imitation of Life”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.1
19 | SATURDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: African-American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. Registration required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: Poetry Cafe: 2:45 p.m. On city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. The Piedmont Boys with Kyle Kelly and Barnyard Stompers. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $12-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Lavar Walker. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
Juneteenth Festival: Family Day at Douglas Park at 9 a.m., and The Poetry Café at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB, at 8 p.m. www.facebook.com/JuneteenthGsoFest
F—Greensboro Library: Outdoor Adventurers of Color: Birding: 9:30 a.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Registration is required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: African-American Inventors: 9:40 a.m. On city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov/
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
F—Greensboro Library: Freedom and Fortitude: Juneteenth Pageants: 11:25 a.m. Learn about the history of Juneteenth pageants, the raising of cultural awareness, promotion of pride in heritage, and self-esteem building. On city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov/
F—Greensboro Library: Celebrating the Types, Textures and Styles of Black Hair: 11:40 a.m. Celebrating self-expression, creativity, beauty and the freedom to choose one’s style. On city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F—Greensboro Library: Soul Food Looks Back with Carla Hall & Dr. Jessica B. Harris: noon. A pre-recorded session exploring what is soul food, where did it come from and how are African Americans represented in the culinary industry. Followed by a live question and answer session with Carla Hall at 12:45 p.m. on the city’s Facebook page. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: Finding Your Roots: African-Americans and Genealogy: 2:20 p.m. On city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Trucks, Taps, & Tunes!: 3:30 p.m. 1103 N Main St., HP. (parking available at St. Mary’s church). Post-party with the Rockers. Rockers ballgame starts at 7 p.m. $15. Tickets at highpointrockers.com (use JLHP coupon code HYPE to purchase your ticket for June 19th, section 101 or 102)
F—Greensboro Library: Juneteenth BINGO Live Juneteenth: A Day of Celebration and Remembrance: 4:05 p.m. On city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: Juneteenth: A History of Melanin: 5:10 p.m. On city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: Juneteenth: The Beginning with Scrapmettle Entertainment: 5:55 p.m. A celebration of freedom through an original work of theater created by members of Scrapmettle Entertainment. On city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Fifth Annual Oink & Ale Festival: 6-9 p.m. at 627 Monroe St., Eden. Barbecue and beer garden. www.exploreedennc.com.
F—Greensboro Library: A Day in the Life: Black Cowboys of the West: 6:30 p.m. Learn about the equestrian culture brought from West Africa and the Black cowboys’ place in the Juneteenth celebrations. On city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: Exclusion by Design: From Redlining to Gentrification: 6:50 p.m. Chuck Byrd (founder, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce Other Voices), Sue Schwartz (Greensboro Planning Department), Stephen Sills (UNCG Center for Housing and Community Studies) and Wilson Lester (Piedmont Business Capital) examine systemic barriers to home ownership and generational wealth in this conversation moderated by Stan Wilson (Greensboro Neighborhood Development). On city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
MUSIC
Rocky Mountain High: Jim Curry’s Tribute to John Denver: 8 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $25-$45. www.greensborosymphony.org.
20 | SUNDAY
BOOKS
Bookmarks: LGBTQ Book Club: 4 p.m. Location TBD. Discussing “The Groom Will Keep His Name: And Other Vows I’ve Made About Race, Resistance and Romance” by Matt Ortile. To register, email info@bookmarksnc.org.
SCREENINGS
Juneteenth Festival: 7 p.m. Drive-In movie: “Don’t Shoot the Messenger” at Khalif Event Center, 2000 E. Wendover Ave., GB. www.facebook.com/JuneteenthGsoFest
21 | MONDAY
BOOKS
Bookmarks: Race & the Ballot with MUSE Winston-Salem and Action4Equity: 6:30 p.m. Zoom. www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose
Scuppernong Books: Poetry Book Club: Natasha Trethewey, “Monument”: 7 p.m. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/jaxakbjy.
AUDITIONS
For “Finding Shakespeare”: 6-8 p.m. June 21-22. Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. By appointment only. www.creativegreensboro.com.
FUN STUFF
Summer Art Camp: Paper Making, Marbling and More: 9 a.m.-noon, June 21-24. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. For ages 7-10. https://tagart.org/summer-camps
Focus on Fiber: 1-4 p.m. June 21-24. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $90, $100 for non-members. https://tagart.org/summer-camps
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
22 | TUESDAY
BOOKS
Bookmarks: Salemtowne Learning Lab: Religion & Racism: Moravian Religion & Racism: 3 p.m. Zoom. www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose
F- Greensboro Library: Representation in Romance: 5 p.m. Celebrating romance. Greensboro Public Library’s Facebook page. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Bookmarks: A Book With Purpose Event: Noon and 7 p.m. Zoom. www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose
Bookmarks: Jessamyn Stanley: “Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance”: 7 p.m. In-person event at Footnote Coffee & Cocktails, 634 W. Fourth St., Suite 120, WS. Registration required: www.bookmarksnc.org/JessamynStanley
AUDITIONS
For “Finding Shakespeare”: 6-8 p.m. Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. By appointment only. www.creativegreensboro.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
23
WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department: Books in the Garden: 10-11 a.m. Gateway Gardens, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. With youth programmer Shelli Scott. Events are free, registration is required. www.greensboro-nc.gov/MsShelli or contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7757.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
24
THURSDAY
BOOKS
Bookmarks: Epiphany Book Club: Discussion of “Stamped Racism, Antiracism and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X Kendi: 7 p.m. Zoom. Registration: www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Below 7, Layne’s Calling, Digit. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: How to Handle Your Garden Bugs: 10 a.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. See a Reading Garden demonstration with Quina Weber-Shirk, community and school gardens agent with N.C. Cooperative Extension Guilford County Center. Registration is required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: Introduction to American Sign Language: 3:30 p.m. Call 336-373-7878.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
The Art Market: 112 S. Main St., HP. The art gallery will feature the work of 11 artists who call the Triad Home, through June 30. https://themartket.eventbrite.com.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. daily. Dial 206-451-6066, then 712-770-5398# – access code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.