Go Triad: Calendar of events

16 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
“A” is for Artifact: The Letter S in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-noon. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Symphony Presents “Beethoven’s 9th”: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
SCREENINGS
“Die Hard”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-26 for adults with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. 336-725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.
“Elf the Musical”: 8 p.m. Dec. 16-18, 20-21. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W Sixth St., WS. $25. Reservations via www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
17 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Rodney Perry. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
DANCE
“The Nutcracker” Presented by Greensboro Ballet: 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 3 p.m. 18-19. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20-$45. carolinatheatre.com.
High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $30-$35. highpointtheatre.com.
“The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. Tickets start at $35. www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx
FUN STUFF
Santa at the Biltmore: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 17-19. Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St., GB. Requires advance registration. www.downtowngreensboro.org.
“A Dope Christmas”: 6:30 p.m. Reidsville Event Center, 223 S. Scales St., No. 3835, Reidsville. $20. tinyurl.com/phbxrn3r.
“A Magical Cirque Christmas”: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
The Difficulties: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $10. https://carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 6 p.m. Dec. 17, 23; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-26 for adults with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. 336-725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.
“Elf the Musical”: 8 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 20-21. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W Sixth St., WS. $25. Reservations via www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
18 SATURDAY
BOOKS
F—African American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Rodney Perry. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
DANCE
“The Nutcracker”: noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. Tickets start at $35. www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx
High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker: Land of the Sweets”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $25. highpointtheatre.com.
“The Nutcracker” Presented by Greensboro Ballet: 3 p.m. Dec. 18-19. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Tickets are $20-$45. https://carolinatheatre.com.
FUN STUFF
F—Scottish Faire in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. N.C. Scotish families prepare to celebrate festive Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season, including traditional Hogmanay dishes made over an open fire, dancing, music, poetry and more. highpointmuseum.org.
Santa at the Biltmore: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 18-19. Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St., GB. Requires advance registration. www.downtowngreensboro.org.
Delores and Wyatt LeFever’s Garden Gift Shop Open House: 5:30-9 p.m. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Shop for décor, gift offerings, crafts and specialty items, as well as a hot cup of cider. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Winter Wonder at Linbrook Hall: 6-8 p.m. Linbrook Hall, 5507 Snyder Country Road, Trinity. $30. https://tinyurl.com/464z2nzd
Christmas with the Kringles: Dec. 18-19. Millstone Creek Orchards, 506 Parks Crossroads Church Road, Ramseur. Christmas photos with professional photographers, Christmas hayride and light show, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, reindeer food creation station, Christmas cookie decorating, letters to Santa, and hot cocoa. Reservations are required. www.millstonecreekorchards.com/events.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSIC
Remembering Luther Vandross and Friends: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $35. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.
Eric Church: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Greensboro Symphony Presents The Music of Queen: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
Sidepony: 8 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15. https://carolinatheatre.com
THEATER
Royal Expressions’ “Christmas Shoes”: Contact Princess Johnson at 336-944-6146 or email princess@royalexpressions.org. For box office information, visit http://tinyurl.com/reboxoffice.
“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec, 19. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-26 for adults with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. 336-725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.
“’Twas the Night Before Christmas”: 6 p.m. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Children 10 and under free when accompanied by a paying adult. Tickets $10 at ARTCTheatre.com.
“Elf the Musical”: 8 p.m. Dec. 18, 20-21. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W Sixth St., WS. $25. Reservations via www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
19 SUNDAY
DANCE
“The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. Tickets start at $35. www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx
“The Nutcracker” Presented by Greensboro Ballet: 3 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20-$45. https://carolinatheatre.com.
FUN STUFF
Santa at the Biltmore: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St., GB. Requires advance registration. www.downtowngreensboro.org.
Drive-thru Christmas Experience: 5-6:30 p.m. Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, HP. Will receive a special packet of family-friendly Christmas activities that relate to the experience. www.wesleymemorial.org.
Christmas with the Kringles: Millstone Creek Orchards, 506 Parks Crossroads Church Road, Ramseur. Christmas photos with professional photographers, Christmas hayride and light show, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, reindeer food creation station, Christmas cookie decorating, letters to Santa, and hot cocoa. Reservations are required. www.millstonecreekorchards.com/events
MUSIC
F—Salem Band Holiday Concert: 3 p.m. Hanes Auditorium, Elberson Fine Arts Center, Salem College, WS. www.salemband.org.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 21-22, 6 p.m. Dec. 23. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”: 2 p.m. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-26 for adults with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. 336-725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.
20 MONDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: Poetry Book Club: Poetry Pot Luck: 7 p.m. Zoom. To register: https://tinyurl.com/2bxpzest
FUN STUFF
F—LIVE Zoom for Theater Nerds: Musical Theater Trivia: 4 p.m. For ages 11-14. Talking about favorite musicals and playing some musical theater trivia. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
THEATER
“Elf the Musical”: 8 p.m. Dec. 20-21. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W Sixth St., WS. $25. Reservations via www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
21 TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SCREENINGS
“A Christmas Story”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. Dec. 21-22, 6 p.m. Dec. 23. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
“Elf the Musical”: 8 p.m. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W Sixth St., WS. $25. Reservations via www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
22 WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
AEW Wrestling: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Playboi Carti: King Vamp Tour: 8 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocolisem.com.
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com
SCREENINGS
“White Christmas”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. Dec. 22, 6 p.m. Dec. 23. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
23 THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Christmas at Tanger: 7 p.m. Dec. 23, 3 p.m. Dec. 24, Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. With Mercy Hill Church. Christmas treats, live music, sermon, children’s programming and more. RSVP. https://mercyhillchurch.com/christmas-ad.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
SCREENINGS
“It’s A Wonderful Life”: 2 and 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 6 p.m. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, except for Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol or call 336-703-6481.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
Cox Family Christmas Show: Nov. 27-Jan. 1, 6303 N.C. 22 North, Climax. www.facebook.com/coxfamilychristmasshow
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
Call for Art: Members Juried Exhibit Jan. 10-April 24, in the Salem Foyer on the mail floor of the Benton Convention Center, WS. Entries due Dec. 28. Membership application and prospectus at associatedartists.org.