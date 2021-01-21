Go Triad: Calendar of events

21 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. A Zoom book discussion of "The Secrets We Kept" by Lara Prescott. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F - Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
THEATER
F - The Winston-Salem Symphony: “The Chevalier: A Voice to be Heard”: The film will be released at 8 a.m. on social media channels including IGTV, Facebook and YouTube, as well on the symphony website. www.wssymphony.org.
22 • FRIDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Green Reads: Mystery and Nature: noon. A Zoom discussion of books with mystery and nature combined. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Slippery When Wet: Bon Jovi Tribute. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 6 and 8 p.m. DC Young Fly. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: Meditative Drawing for Teens: 3:30 p.m. Live virtual program. A social time to draw away stress. For ages 13-18. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Vodka Tasting Dinner: 6 p.m. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. www.summerfieldfarms.com.
23 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 6 and 8 p.m. DC Young Fly. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Greensboro Library: Teen Time: Vision Boards: 4 p.m. Live Zoom program. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Urban Art Show by Antonio Wilcox: 4 p.m. The District at West Market, 830 W. Market St., GB. https://tinyurl.com/y6pgw9ko
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
Jewels of Wrestling 2: 6 p.m. The Firestar Arena, 517 Medley St., GB. https://tinyurl.com/y6pqn8a2
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Ansel Adams: "Compositions in Nature": Jan. 23-Feb. 27. Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. An inaugural viewing of the traveling exhibition on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. "I Am…," featuring work by Raleigh-based artist Jason Franklin, will be on display in the Pannill Gallery. Photographs by John Kinney will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. There will be a closing reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. www.piedmontarts.org.
24 • SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 3:30, 6 and 8 p.m. DC Young Fly. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Farmer Mastermind: 7 p.m. 5779 Hagan-Stone Park Road, Pleasant Garden. https://tinyurl.com/yywj4z6k
25 • MONDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Benchmark Book Discussion Club Online: 1:30 p.m. Discussing "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Vance Chavis Coffee Hour with Karen Ceesay-Angelou Ezeilo: 5 p.m. Online. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
FUN STUFF
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
F - Greensboro Library: Live Family Scavenger Hunt: 6:30 p.m. An at-home scavenger hunt via Zoom. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Greensboro Library: Geocaching Favorites: 7:30 p.m. Zoom discussion. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
“Behind the Veil: Portraiture in African American Art”: University Galleries at N.C. A&T State University, GB. An in-person exhibition. There is also an ongoing African exhibition from the Mattye Reed Collection as well as a virtual exhibition entitled "Black Art Matters." www.ncat.edu/cahss/gallery.
26 • TUESDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Caffe YA Virtual Book Club: 7 p.m. Discussing "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas and Black Lives Matter. Also, discussing "Concrete Rose." https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
27 • WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Virtual Book Talk with a Twist: 3 p.m. Marya Ryals will talk about the graphic novel "Sisters" by Raina Telgemeier. Recommended for third-seventh graders. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Public Library's Nonprofit Corner: Digital Library Resources for Nonprofits: 2 p.m. Network online and discover free, digital resources for your nonprofit. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
28 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Author Talk with Dr. Linda Beatrice Brown: 5 p.m. Brown will discuss her book "Belles of Liberty." https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Greensboro Library: Literati Society Online: 7 p.m. Discussing "The Dirty Life: A Memoir of Farming, Food, and Love" by Kristin Kimball. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Renny. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $20. 336-333-1034.
ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com