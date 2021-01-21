 Skip to main content
Go Triad: Calendar of events
Portrait of James B. Dudley

Beginning Jan. 25, there will be an in-person exhibition at the University Galleries at N.C. A&T State University, from the permanent collection, entitled “Behind the Veil: Portraiture in African American Art,” as well as an on-going African exhibition from the Mattye Reed Collection. There is also a virtual exhibition entitled “Black Art Matters”. For more information, visit www.ncat.edu/cahss/gallery.

Pictured is a portrait of James B. Dudley by H.C. Taylor.

21 • THURSDAY

BOOKS

F - Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. A Zoom book discussion of "The Secrets We Kept" by Lara Prescott. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F - Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

THEATER

F - The Winston-Salem Symphony: “The Chevalier: A Voice to be Heard”: The film will be released at 8 a.m. on social media channels including IGTV, Facebook and YouTube, as well on the symphony website. www.wssymphony.org.

22 • FRIDAY

BOOKS

F - Greensboro Library: Green Reads: Mystery and Nature: noon. A Zoom discussion of books with mystery and nature combined. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Slippery When Wet: Bon Jovi Tribute. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$150. 336-272-9888.

Comedy Zone: 6 and 8 p.m. DC Young Fly. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

F - Greensboro Library: Meditative Drawing for Teens: 3:30 p.m. Live virtual program. A social time to draw away stress. For ages 13-18. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

Vodka Tasting Dinner: 6 p.m. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. www.summerfieldfarms.com.

23 • SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 6 and 8 p.m. DC Young Fly. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Greensboro Library: Teen Time: Vision Boards: 4 p.m. Live Zoom program. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

Urban Art Show by Antonio Wilcox: 4 p.m. The District at West Market, 830 W. Market St., GB. https://tinyurl.com/y6pgw9ko

Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.

Jewels of Wrestling 2: 6 p.m. The Firestar Arena, 517 Medley St., GB. https://tinyurl.com/y6pqn8a2

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Ansel Adams: "Compositions in Nature": Jan. 23-Feb. 27. Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. An inaugural viewing of the traveling exhibition on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. "I Am…," featuring work by Raleigh-based artist Jason Franklin, will be on display in the Pannill Gallery. Photographs by John Kinney will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. There will be a closing reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. www.piedmontarts.org.

24 • SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 3:30, 6 and 8 p.m. DC Young Fly. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Farmer Mastermind: 7 p.m. 5779 Hagan-Stone Park Road, Pleasant Garden. https://tinyurl.com/yywj4z6k

25 • MONDAY

BOOKS

F - Greensboro Library: Benchmark Book Discussion Club Online: 1:30 p.m. Discussing "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

F - Vance Chavis Coffee Hour with Karen Ceesay-Angelou Ezeilo: 5 p.m. Online. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

FUN STUFF

F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

F - Greensboro Library: Live Family Scavenger Hunt: 6:30 p.m. An at-home scavenger hunt via Zoom. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

F - Greensboro Library: Geocaching Favorites: 7:30 p.m. Zoom discussion. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

“Behind the Veil: Portraiture in African American Art”: University Galleries at N.C. A&T State University, GB. An in-person exhibition. There is also an ongoing African exhibition from the Mattye Reed Collection as well as a virtual exhibition entitled "Black Art Matters." www.ncat.edu/cahss/gallery.

26 • TUESDAY

BOOKS

F - Greensboro Library: Caffe YA Virtual Book Club: 7 p.m. Discussing "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas and Black Lives Matter. Also, discussing "Concrete Rose." https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

27 • WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F - Greensboro Library: Virtual Book Talk with a Twist: 3 p.m. Marya Ryals will talk about the graphic novel "Sisters" by Raina Telgemeier. Recommended for third-seventh graders. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

FUN STUFF

F - Greensboro Public Library's Nonprofit Corner: Digital Library Resources for Nonprofits: 2 p.m. Network online and discover free, digital resources for your nonprofit. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.

28 • THURSDAY

BOOKS

F - Greensboro Library: Author Talk with Dr. Linda Beatrice Brown: 5 p.m. Brown will discuss her book "Belles of Liberty." https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

F - Greensboro Library: Literati Society Online: 7 p.m. Discussing "The Dirty Life: A Memoir of Farming, Food, and Love" by Kristin Kimball. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

CLUBS & CAFES

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Renny. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $20. 336-333-1034.

ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.

UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.

VISUAL ART

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

Belles of Liberty

The Greensboro Library is hosting a free author talk with Dr. Linda Beatrice Brown at 5 p.m. Jan. 28. Brown will discuss her book "Belles of Liberty."
