Go Triad: Calendar of events

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Ansel Adams: "Compositions in Nature": Jan. 23-Feb. 27. Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. An inaugural viewing of the traveling exhibition on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. "I Am…," featuring work by Raleigh-based artist Jason Franklin, will be on display in the Pannill Gallery. Photographs by John Kinney will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. There will be a closing reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. www.piedmontarts.org.