Go Triad: Calendar of events

13 | THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club Meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. stonefieldcellars.com.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. eslgso.com/events.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
14 | FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Trial by Fire with Shot Thru the Heart. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $0-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Jan. 14, 7 and 9 p.m. Jan. 15. Kier “Junior” Spates. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
UNCG’s Concert and Lecture Series: 8 p.m. Kelli O’Hara. UNCG Auditorium, 408 Tate St., GB. ucls.uncg.edu.
Leanne Morgan: Big Panty Tour: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Women In The Arts: Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Hosted by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, the exhibit celebrates 250 years of Salem Academy’s and Salem College’s educating and nurturing women. On display in the Main Gallery through March 26.
MUSIC
3 Heath Brothers & The Kingdom Heirs: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20-$30. highpointtheatre.com.
15 | SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Kier “Junior” Spates. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. The Rockin’ Red Hot Chili Cook-off and Food Drive. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$150. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Winston-Salem Writers Three-in-a-row Workshops: 10 a.m.-noon. Turning Fact Into Fiction on Jan. 15, Mining Your Life Story for Memoir and Fiction on Jan. 22 and Word Painting: The Fine Art of Writing Descriptively on Jan. 27. On Zoom. katbodrie@gmail.com.
Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 15, 22, 29. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.
Monster Jam: 7 p.m. Jan. 15, 2 p.m. Jan. 16. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSIC
James Gregory: The Funniest Man in America: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $35-$50. highpointtheatre.com.
Greensboro Symphony Presents The Texas Tenors: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.
Hip Hop Orchestra in NC!: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20-$35. carolinatheatre.com.
16 | SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
Monster Jam: 2 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.
17 | MONDAY
BOOKS
Poetry Book Club: “The Hatred of Poetry by Ben Lerner”: 7 p.m. Online. scupperongbooks.com.
FUN STUFF
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
18 | TUESDAY
BOOKS
Science Fiction Book Club: “The Apollo Murders”: 7 p.m. Online. scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Inhuman Condition with Crusadist. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15. 336-272-9888.
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Planning and Planting for Pollinators: 2 p.m. library.greensboro-nc.gov.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
19 | WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
High Point University and the Furniture Industry: 10 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Dr. Richard R. Bennington will discuss the history of the partnership between the High Point Furniture Market and High Point University, and the impact at real-world exposure has had on the students and the industry. highpointmuseum.org.
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
Poetry Café: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 19 and Feb. 16. Xperience @ Caldcluegh, 1700 Orchard St., GB. Josephus Thompson III will be in residence to share his love of poetry and performance with the community. For kids and teens ages 10-18. Register at tinyurl.com/YouthCypher21. greensboro-nc.gov/Xperience.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com.
20 | THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Zoom or in-person discussion of “A Spell for Trouble” by Esme Addison. library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Online or in-person. Discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels, from teens to adults. library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Pressing Strings. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $0-$150. theblindtiger.com.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. eslgso.com/events.
FUN STUFF
Open Mic: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. The NCWN Greater Greensboro invites all writers and all genres. Each reader will have up to five minutes to share. ncwriters.org.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Dan Tyminski Band: 7 p.m. McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium, SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. With special guest Sarah Sophia. $40, $50 for VIP. secca.org.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. uncsa.edu/ondemand.