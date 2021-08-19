Go Triad: Calendar of events

19 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion of "The Chain" by Adrian McKinty. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F - Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. Discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels from teens to adults. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7:30 p.m. Sam Grow. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$150.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
DANCE
F - TAPS Old-Time Dance Lessons: 4:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., MA. www.surryarts.org.
FUN STUFF
“Black Culture Pop Up Museums”: 7 p.m. Aug. 19, 10 a.m. Aug. 28. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 Spruce St., WS. sstokes@intothearts.org
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Salvation Army of High Point: Back-to-school Giveaway: 10 a.m. Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St., HP. 336-881-5400.
F - STARworks: 5:30 p.m. 100 Russell Drive, Star. Ceramics resident artist Julia Feld and intern Josh Goering will present slides and discuss their work. Open Mic Night in the STARworks Café & Taproom following talks. 910-428-9001 or email contact@starworksnc.org.
F - Greensboro Library: Building Your Resilience and Finding Meaning in Adversity: 7 p.m. Online. Six-week course. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
SCREENINGS
"Coming To America": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
20 • FRIDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Green Reads Outdoor Book Discussion: noon. Discussing "What's Wrong with Appalachia?" Bring a lawn chair for a discussion in the park. Registration is required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. "Bells for Eli" by Susan Zurenda. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Huggy Lowdown. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Back Porch Orchestra. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
Blind Tiger: 8:30 p.m. Enrage Against the Machine. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$150. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
ARTC Theatre's Twin City StandUp Comedy: 8 p.m. 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Comics for the night include Tara Starnes, Ryan Bender, Mike Rinaldi, Tori Chaffee, Pat McLeod and Dejahzh Hedrick. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door and at ARTCtheatre.com
An Evening of Dance, Music & Art: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Way, WS. $25 general admission, $10 for ages 6-18. www.musiccarolina.org.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
MUSIC
F - Greensboro Library: Big Bang Boom: Summer Concert: noon. Video will be posted on the library's Facebook page.
THEATER
Winston-Salem Writers and 40+ Stage Company: "10-Minute Play Festival": 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20-21. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $15. https://ci.ovationtix.com/36386/production/1068453
"Something Rotten": 8 p.m. Aug. 20-21, 27-28; 2 p.m. Aug. 22, 29. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
21 • SATURDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: African-American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. Registration is required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F - Greensboro Library: Sizzling Summer African-American Authors: Love Belvin: 2 p.m. Virtual event. To register, 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Huggy Lowdown. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
"Remembering Freetown" Seminar: 1 p.m. Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Freetown was the center of black business and culture for much of the 20th century. Attendees are asked to bring pictures. 336-623-3168.
Home Run for Homelessness: 6 p.m. First National Bank baseball field, 408 Bellemeade St., GB. Kentia Smith at kentia@partnersendinghomelessness.org.
Andy Gross Live: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $25-$35. https://highpointtheatre.com.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 21, 28. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSIC
Stephen Freeman: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $20-$30. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.
SCREENINGS
Art House Movies @ ARTC: 7:30 p.m. 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Jon Furr, movie podcaster, will host and will hold a discussion of the film after the showing. This month's film will be "In Bruges," starring Colin Farrell, 336-408-9739.
THEATER
Winston-Salem Writers and 40+ Stage Company: "10-Minute Play Festival": 7:30 p.m. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $15. https://ci.ovationtix.com/36386/production/1068453
"Something Rotten": 8 p.m. Aug. 21, 27-28; 2 p.m. Aug. 22, 29. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
22 • SUNDAY
CALL-OUTS
Open Call for Auditions for "Evil Dead: The Musical": 7-9 p.m. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Ages 18 and older are invited to audition. 336-408-9739.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Huggy Lowdown. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $10-$100. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Bob Margolin & Friends. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $12-$150. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Heads Up For Our Youth 2021 Back to School Rally: 2 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum fieldhouse, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. https://headsupforouryouth.com.
Scuppernong Books: Trivia! with Jordan Hart: 2 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MUSIC
MUSEP: doby: 6 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Music for a Mission: Martha Bassett's Duo Brasil: 7 p.m. W. Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 W. Market St., GB. https://www.facebook.com/events/557204162224996
THEATER
"Something Rotten": 2 p.m. Aug. 22, 29, 8 p.m. Aug. 27-28. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
23 • MONDAY
FUN STUFF
Beth David Synagogue COVID Clearance Book Sale: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 23 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 24. Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, GB.
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
24 • TUESDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Sizzling Summer Authors: James Tate Hill: 7 p.m. Virtual discussion. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. King 810. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15. 336-272-9888.
Jazz at Tate's (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
Beth David Synagogue COVID Clearance Book Sale: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, GB.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
F - The Salvation Army of High Point 's Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. The lessons are for ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
25 • WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. Registration is required. 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7:30 p.m. An Evening with Citizen Cope. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
26 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F- Greensboro Library: Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Bubba Dub. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. The Grass Is Dead. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $12-$150.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
F - Greensboro Library: A Bird’s Eye View: 3 p.m. Learn about "flying cameras." Video will be posted on Facebook. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
North Carolina Triad Beer: A History: 6 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MUSEUMS/GALLERIES
Sawtooth School for Visual Arts: Metal Clay Artists Symposium, “Convergence": Aug. 26-29. 251 N. Spruce St., WS. General registration is $55. www.sawtooth.org
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem will present weekday hands-on-history demonstrations through August. Visitors to the park will have the opportunity to interact with various eighteenth-century artisans. historicbethabara.org or call 336-924-8191.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com