Go Triad: Calendar of events

FUN STUFF

ARTC Theatre's Twin City StandUp Comedy: 8 p.m. 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Comics for the night include Tara Starnes, Ryan Bender, Mike Rinaldi, Tori Chaffee, Pat McLeod and Dejahzh Hedrick. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door and at ARTCtheatre.com