Go Triad: Calendar of events

26 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Tea & Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Kendra Adachi: “The Lazy Genius Kitchen”: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernong.com.

SF Book Club: “Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi”: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. Discussing “The Sum of Trifles” by Julia Ridley Smith. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Victoria, Victoria, Honest Debts. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

The Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. The Hellamini Tour with The American Idiots, A Green Day Tribute. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

SCREENINGS

Hirsch Wellness Network’s 13th Annual Lunafest Film Festival: 7:30 p.m. Online and in-person at The Yard at Revolution Mill, GB. Short films for and about women. $25. www..hirschwellnessnetwork.org.

27 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-10 p.m. Girls Night Out. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. May 27-28, 7 p.m. May 29. Benji Brown. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Hypocrisy with Carach Angren, The Agonist, Hideous Divinity. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

FUN STUFF

Envision: Woodfire NC: May 27-29. STARworks, 100 Russell Drive, Star. Bringing the international wood firing community together to explore aspects of wood firing and examine its relevance in the educational, historical, ethical and aesthetic contexts pertaining to the field. 910-428-9001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Erykah Badu and Friends with Ja Rule and Goodie Mob: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborcoliseum.com.

THEATER

“Cabaret”: 8 p.m. May 27-28, June 3-4; 2 p.m. May 29, June 5. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws

Triad Pride Acting Company: “Falsettos”: 8 p.m. May 27-28; 2 p.m. May 29. Congregational UCC, 400 W. Radiance Drive, GB. Also, 8 p.m. June 3-4 and 2 p.m. June 5, Camel City Playhouse, 110 W. Seventh St., WS.

28 SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Infected Rain. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. May 28, 7 p.m. May 29. Benji Brown. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

DANCE

Studio J Dance Center: 20th Anniversary Spring Recital: Dance Inspired: 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $10. https://highpointtheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

Tie-Dye Butterflies in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org or 336-885-1859.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

THEATER

“Cabaret”: 8 p.m. May 28, June 3-4; 2 p.m. May 29, June 5. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www..theatrealliance.ws

Triad Pride Acting Company: “Falsettos”: 8 p.m. May 28, 2 p.m. May 29. Congregational UCC, 400 W. Radiance Drive, GB. Also, 8 p.m. June 3-4 and 2 p.m. June 5, Camel City Playhouse, 110 W. Seventh St., WS.

29 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Benji Brown. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Bit Brigade performs Megan Man II and Castlevania with special guest, Super Guitar Brothers. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

THEATER

“Cabaret”: 2 p.m. May 29, June 5; 8 p.m. June 3-4. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws

Triad Pride Acting Company: “Falsettos”: 2 p.m. Congregational UCC, 400 W. Radiance Drive, GB. Also, 8 p.m. June 3-4 and 2 p.m. June 5, Camel City Playhouse, 110 W. Seventh St., WS.

30 MONDAY

BOOKS

Romance Book Club: “Happy Endings” by Thien-Kim Lam: 7 p.m. Zoom. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

31 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

1 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

Reading the World: “When We Cease to Understand the World”: 7 p.m. Online. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/2fuvvwre

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 7 p.m. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. Bombino, Africa Unplugged. www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Chris Rock: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

2 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Ivypaint and Sorry Ghost, The Summer Soundwave Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. An Evening with Dirty Logic (A Steely Dan Tribute). 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

Flying South: The annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers is accepting entries in fiction, nonfiction and poetry through May 31. www.wswriters.org/flying-south

Ten-minute Play Competition: Winston-Salem Writers is sponsoring its annual 10-Minute Play competition for North Carolina residents and out-of-state students attending colleges and universities in North Carolina. Submissions will be accepted through May 31. The competition is free to members of Winston-Salem Writers and $10 for non-members. www.wswriters.org.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com