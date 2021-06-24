Go Triad: Calendar of events

24 | THURSDAY
BOOKS
Bookmarks: Epiphany Book Club: Discussion of “Stamped Racism, Antiracism and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X Kendi: 7 p.m. Zoom. Registration: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Below 7, Layne’s Calling, Digit. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: How to Handle Your Garden Bugs: 10 a.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. See a Reading Garden demonstration with Quina Weber-Shirk, Community and School Gardens agent with N.C. Cooperative Extension Guilford County Center. Registration is required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: Introduction to American Sign Language: 3:30 p.m. Call 336-373-7878.
25 | FRIDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Green Reads Outdoor Book Discussion: noon. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature.” https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Matt Dylan and the Honky Tonk Outlaws. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $7-$15. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Turae. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Tyler Millard. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
FUN STUFF
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
TAB Arts Center Ancestral Sculpture Garden Unveiling: 3-5 p.m. East White Oak Community Center, 1801 10th St., GB. www.tabartscenter.org
Samaritan Ministries Tour De Llama Bike Ride: June 25-27. Choice of routes. $30 per person. samaritanforsyth.org.
MUSIC
Summer Music Shindig: Industry Hill neighborhood, WS. www.theramkat.com.
Classic Country Concert: 7:30 p.m. Joe Nichols. Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, WS. https://wsfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/
SCREENINGS
“The Big Lebowski”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com/events.
26 | SATURDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Sizzling Summer African-American Authors: La Jill Hunt: 2 p.m. This is part of a summer series featuring favorite African-American authors. Call 336-412-6199 to register. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Lowborn. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
F—Coal Pit Incendiary Brewing: 7 p.m. Cracker, 486 N. Patterson Ave., Suite 105, WS.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Turae. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
F—Greensboro Library: Virtual Visit: Lake Higgins: 10:30 a.m. The video will be posted at 10:30 a.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSIC
3STAX Presents Motown Memories: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $20-$35. https://thelibertyshowcase.com
Abigail Dowd with Earleine: A Ghostlight Concert: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. https://carolinatheatre.com.
27 | SUNDAY
MUSIC
Music for a Mission: A Benefit Concert featuring Benjy Springs and the Triad All-Star Little Big Band: 7 p.m. West Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 W. Market St., GB. In-person and live streaming on Facebook. www.facebook.com/events/824433581524768
28 | MONDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Benchmark Book Discussion Club Online: 1:30 p.m. Discussing “Chilbury’s Ladies Choir” by Jennifer Ryan. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
29 | TUESDAY
BOOKS
Bookmarks: Salemtowne Learning Lab: Religion & Racism: Moravian Religion & Racism: 3 p.m. Zoom. https://www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose
F—Bookmarks: A Book With Purpose Event: Noon and 7 p.m. Zoom. https://www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose
Bookmarks Book Club: Hybrid in-person and Zoom Event: 6:30 p.m. Discussing “ Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi. To register, email Jamie@bookmarksnc.org.
F—Greensboro Library: True Crime Tuesdays Film Club: Discussing “Crazy, Not Insane” (2020): 7 p.m. Watch the film on your own. Discussions will take place through Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Scuppernong Books: “Under the Spell” by Benjamin Hedin: 7 p.m. Online event. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point ‘s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. The lessons are for ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
30 | WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department: Books in the Garden: 10-11 a.m.Gateway Gardens, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. With youth programmer, Shelli Scott. While the events are free, registration is required. www.greensboro-nc.gov/MsShelli or contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7757.
Well-Read Black Girl Book Club: 6 p.m. Discussing “What’s Mine and Yours” by Naima Coster. Registration: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/wrbg
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
THEATER
Keith Burridge’s “Ona” Staged Reading: 7 p.m. Audiences may view this production and participate in the curated feedback session on Creative Greensboro’s Facebook page. www.creativegreensboro.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
The Art Market: 112 S. Main St., HP. The art gallery will feature the work of 11 artists who call the Triad Home, through June 30. https://themartket.eventbrite.com.
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. daily. Dial 206-451-6066, then 712-770-5398# – access code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.