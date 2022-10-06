Go Triad: Calendar of events

6 THURSDAY

BOOKS

Carceral Country: An Evening with Beth Macy: 6 p.m. Union Square, 124 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. RSVP. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NCWN: Publishing 101 with Steve Mitchell: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: First in Flight 2022: Four-day weekend pass. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Haw River Ballroom: 8 p.m. Alex G. 1711 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road, Graham. www.hawriverballroom.com.

O.Henry Jazz: Vaughan Penn & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Handsome Jack and Michael Bennett in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events.

DANCE

N.C. Dance Festival: “Assembly”: 7 p.m. Greensboro Project Space, GB. danceproject.org/ncdf.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

F—Anna Jarrell: 2-7 p.m. with live painting from 3-5 p.m. La Tisserande, 1228 Reynolda Road, WS.

Artfolios Presents “Hand-me-downs and Leftovers” Featuring the Work of Carrie Leigh Dickey: 4-6 p.m. reception. 45 Miller St., WS. www.artfolios.shop/gaia.

SCREENINGS

Hedy LaMarr in “Zigfeld Girl”: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

THEATER

“Rebellious”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, 12-13, 19-20; 8 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 8, 15, 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 9, 16, 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

7 FRIDAY

BOOKS

Daniel Dockery: 6 p.m. “Monster Kids.” Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 8 p.m. Oct. 7, 7 and 9 p.m. Oct. 8. Celebrating 25 years with Chris Wiles. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034, thecomedyzone.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Couldn’t be Happiers and The Simple Joy in The Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Spin The Crown: 6 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. A four-hour dance-skating event. carolinatheatre.com.

NBA: Charlotte vs. Boston: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.

Greensboro Importers & Wholesalers Jewelry & Accessories Expo: 10 a.m. Oct. 7-9. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Your Presence: Stage & Screen”: 6-8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 21. For adults 18 and older. LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Tuition: $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

“Aesthetic Abstractions” by Kimberly Varnadoe and “Reflections in Abstraction” by James Gemma: 7-9 p.m. Gallery Hop on Oct. 7 and reception on Oct. 16. Through Oct. 29. Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 13-14, 20-21; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 15, 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 9, 16, 23. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

Hedy! The Life & Inventions of Hedy LaMarr: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. www.highpointtheatre.com.

“Rebellious”: 8 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-13, 19-20; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 8, 15, 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 9, 16, 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

“Rhonda’s Rites of Passage”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 2 p.m. Oct. 9. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, WS. https://40plusstage.com.

8 SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—HB African-American Literature Club: 3 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Zoom or in-person. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Celebrating 25 years with Chris Wiles. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

DANCE

“Don Quixote”: Triad International Ballet: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $14-$40. carolinatheatre.com.

N.C. Dance Festival: Greensboro Mainstage Performance: 7:30 p.m. Van Dyke Performance Space, GB. $18-$25. danceproject.org/ncdf.

FUN STUFF

Carolina’s One Big Show: 9 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Greensboro Importers & Wholesalers Jewelry & Accessories Expo: 10 a.m. Oct. 8-9. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Potters’ Pumpkin Patch Trail in Seagrove: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. Participating pottery shops are Blue Hen Pottery, Crystal King Pottery, Stoneware Pottery, Thomas Pottery and The Triangle Studio. https://potterspumpkinpatch.com.

Real Talk Comedy Tour: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Costuming a Fairy Tale”: 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Oct. 22. LTWS Costume Shop, 2900 Indiana Ave., WS. $175. For high school students and adults. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

2022 Artstock Artists Studio Tour: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 8, 1-5 p.m. Oct. 9. See locations at www.artstocktour.com. 336-282-0010.

MUSIC

Greensboro Tarheel Chorus: “It’s Showtime!”: 4 p.m. The Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. www.greensborobarbershop.com.

Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. www.highpointtheatre.com.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 15, 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 9, 16, 23; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-14, 20-21. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rhonda’s Rites of Passage”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 2 p.m. Oct. 9. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, WS. https://40plusstage.com.

“Rebellious”: 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 8, 15, 22; 8 p.m. Oct. 14, 21; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-13, 19-20; 2 p.m. Oct. 9, 16, 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

9 SUNDAY

BOOKS

Poets@Scup: 2 p.m. Janis Harrington and David Dixon. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Elm Street Lounge: 3:30 p.m. Road to Memphis Blues Challenge. 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.piedmontblues.org.

FUN STUFF

Greensboro Importers & Wholesalers Jewelry & Accessories Expo: 10 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

2022 Artstock Artists Studio Tour: 1-5 p.m. See locations at www.artstocktour.com. 336-282-0010.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 2 p.m. Oct. 9, 16, 23; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 22; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-14, 20-21. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rhonda’s Rites of Passage”: 2 p.m. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, WS. https://40plusstage.com.

“Rebellious”: 2 p.m. Oct. 9, 16, 23; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 15, 22; 8 p.m. Oct. 14, 21; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-13, 19-20. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

10 MONDAY

BOOKS

F—HB Mystery Readers: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

11 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

DANCE

Scottish Country Dance: 7:30 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. Free with COVID-19 vaccination record; no partner is necessary. 336-282-6507, 336-725-2760 or www.gsoscds.org.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.: A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

SCREENINGS

“Candyman”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

12 WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Lil Smokies. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Kitchen Dwellers and Daniel Donato. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Fractured Fairy Tails”: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 19. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com.

THEATER

“Rebellious”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-13, 19-20; 8 p.m. Oct. 14, 21; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 15, 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

13 THURSDAY

BOOKS

Sarah Rose Nordgren & James Jabar: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scupperongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: Dr. John Henry & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000 or ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Readin’ and Sippin’ Book Club Meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Universal Language featuring Colin Allured, and LB The Poet. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Frankie Beverly & Maze: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

SCREENINGS

“Pete the Cat”: 9:45 and 11:45 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

Hedy LaMarr in “Zigfeld Girl”: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-14, 20-21; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 23. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 19-20; 8 p.m. Oct. 14, 21; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 15, 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: Variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: Online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.