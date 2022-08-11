Go Triad: Calendar of events

11 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Into the Fog. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Eighteen Visions with End and WristMeetRazor. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Aug. 11, 14; 7 and 9 p.m. Aug. 12-13. Tony Rock. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. eslgso.com/events.

FUN STUFF

Market America 2022 International Convention: 10 a.m. Aug. 11-13, 9 a.m. Aug. 14. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. stonefieldcellars.com.

F—Poisonous Plants and Venomous Creatures of North Carolina: 6 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

SCREENINGS

“Raiders of the Lost Ark”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream: A Fantasy in the ‘Boro District”: 7 p.m. Aug. 11-14. Outdoor performance in the south end of downtown Greensboro. Audience will walk from scene to scene among the shopping, dining, and socializing people of South Elm Street. creativegreensboro.com or goodlyframe.org.

12 FRIDAY

BOOKS

F—Green Reads: Author and Photographer David Blevins: noon. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—McGirt-Horton Book Discussion on Zoom: 12:30 p.m. Discussing “Red at the Bone” by Jacaqueline Woodson. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Sam Frazier and Friends. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. A Trial by Fire: Tribute to Journey. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888. theblindtiger.com.

The Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Aug. 12-13, 7 p.m. Aug. 14. Tony Rock. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Vagabond Saints’ Society: Duran Duran, Rio (40th Anniversary). Also at 8 p.m. in the Gas Hill Drinking Room: Steady Hyperactive Showcase. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Radio Revolver. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

FUN STUFF

Market America 2022 International Convention: 10 a.m. Aug. 12-13, 9 a.m. Aug. 14. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

“BOOKS:” 5-7 p.m. reception. Every Corner Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Book-inspired art by Associated Artists of Winston-Salem. Through Oct. 15. info@AssociatedArtists.org or 336-747-1463.

MUSIC

Banjo Earth Band in The Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $18, $15 in advance. carolinatheatre.com.

SCREENINGS

2022 48 Hour Film Project: Group “A” Screening: 7 p.m. Carolina Theater, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $12. carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream: A Fantasy in the ‘Boro District”: 7 p.m. Aug. 12-14. Outdoor performance in the south end of downtown Greensboro. The audience will walk together from scene to scene among the shopping, dining, and socializing people of South Elm Street. creativegreensboro.com or goodlyframe.org.

“Godspell”: 8 p.m. Aug. 12-13, 3 p.m. Aug. 14. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell.

13 SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—HB African-American Literature Club: 3 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Zoom or in-person. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Aug. 13, 7 p.m. Aug. 14. Tony Rock. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. House Flat Iron Vol. III Dance Party. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Mauve Angeles, Dead Cool in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

The City Kitch Chef Showcase: 5:45-8:15 p.m. Curated experience by local chefs. The City Kitch Greensboro, 601 Milner Drive, GB. $175. 833-222-4211, contactus@thecitykitch.com.

General Greene AACA 46th Annual Car Show: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Triad Piedmont Farmers Market, 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax. Don Henza at 336-601-6016 or dhenza@gmail.com.

Tea with Seagrove Potters: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Participating shops include Blue Hen Pottery, Dean & Martin Pottery, Eck McCanless Pottery, From the Ground Up Pottery, Red Hare Pottery, and Thomas Pottery. Shops are located along Pottery Highway, N.C. 705 and adjacent roads in Seagrove. TeaWithSeagrovePotters.com or 336-879-4145.

Market America 2022 International Convention: 10 a.m. Aug. 13, 9 a.m. Aug. 14. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. greensborodowntownparks.org.

Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy.

MUSIC

Emma Langford in Concert: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

Brit Floyd: The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

SCREENINGS

2022 48 Hour Film Project: Group “B” Screening: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Group “C” screening at 9:15 p.m. $12 for each. carolinatheatre.com.

“Encanto”: The Sing Along Film Concert: 7:30 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1403 Berwick St., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

“The Spirit of Harriett Tubman”: 7 p.m. Quaker Lake, 1503 NC Highway 62 E., Climax. Actress Diane Faison brings the abolitionist to life. dianefaison.life.

Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream: A Fantasy in the ‘Boro District”: 7 p.m. Aug. 13-14. Outdoor performance in the south end of downtown Greensboro. The audience will walk together from scene to scene among the shopping, dining, and socializing people of South Elm Street. creativegreensboro.com or goodlyframe.org.

“Godspell”: 8 p.m. Aug. 13, 3 p.m. Aug. 14. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell.

14 SUNDAY

BOOKS

David M. Spear: 2 p.m. “The Money Trap”. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. scuppernongbooks.com.

Songwriters at Scuppernong: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Tony Rock. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Market America 2022 International Convention: 9 a.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

“Textures from the Coasts”, Karen Kopf; “Mysterious Barricades”, Nanu Lindgren La Rosee; “New Works”, Wiley Akers: 2-4 p.m. artists reception and 7-9 p.m. Gallery Hop. Through Aug. 27. Artworks Gallery, Inc., 564 N. Trade St., WS. artworks-gallery.org.

MUSIC

Summer Parks Concert Series: 5 p.m. The Collection. Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., KV. intothearts.org.

MUSEP: Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park: 6 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1403 Berwick St., GB. Featuring West End Mambo. greensborocoliseum.com.

Studio 176: OC from NC and Katie BLVD: 8 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $10 at the door. carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“Godspell”: 3 p.m. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell.

Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream: A Fantasy in the ‘Boro District”: 7 p.m. Outdoor performance in the south end of downtown Greensboro. The audience will walk together from scene to scene among the shopping, dining, and socializing people of South Elm Street. creativegreensboro.com or goodlyframe.org.

15 MONDAY

BOOKS

Poetry Book Club: 7 p.m. “What the Living Do” by Marie Howe. Online. scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

16 TUESDAY

BOOKS

F—Fiction Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “House in the Cerulean Sea” by T.J. Klune. katherine.fanstill@greensboro-nc.gov to register and receive a copy of the book.

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

SCREENINGS

F—Angelou and Bearden: Forty Years Later: 5:30 p.m. Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. Screening of the 1982 recording of the conversation between author and songwriter Romare Bearden and poet and author Maya Angelou, about what it means to be a Black artist. Will be accompanied by a panel discussion about the enduring impact of Black artists. Advance registration: reynolda.org/angelou-bearden.

17 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—All Books Considered Book Club: 3 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Nightblooms. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Gardener/Community Volunteer Days: 6-8 p.m. The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, WS. Kyle Luth, 765-491-4076 or sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com.

18 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Zoom. Discussing “The Lost Apothecary” by Sara Penner. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Larry & Joe (Joe Troop of Che Apalache) in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Swansgate. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble with Sound System 7. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Aug. 18, 21; 7 and 9 p.m. Aug. 19-20. Tommy Davidson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. eslgso.com/events.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Summer Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: Variety of summer classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Works of Art by Linda Spitsen, John Foreman and Matt Micca: Through Sept. 16. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-274-9814.

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, youtube.com/reynolda.

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View all current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions