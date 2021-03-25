Go Triad: Calendar of events

The UNCG School of Theatre: “Where Words Once Were” by Finegan Kruckemeyer, and “Round Pegs, Square Pegs” by Mary Hall Surface: Streaming April 1-3. Tickets for on-demand streaming are available at www.uncgtheatre.com , by phone at 336-334-4392, or in-person at the UNCG Theatre box office at 406 Tate St., GB, 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.