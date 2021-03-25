Go Triad: Calendar of events

25 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F -Greensboro Library: Literati Society Online: 7 p.m. Discussing “Red on the Bone” by Jacqueline Woodson. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: Robert Gipe & Leah Hampton: 7 p.m. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/y6ksvfw2
F—Scuppernong Books: “The Do’s and Don’ts of Submitting to Literary Journals”: 7 p.m. With Kevin Morgan Watson. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Jess Hilarious. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Concert Crave Artist Showcase. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Live Zoom for Theater Nerds: 5 p.m. A new library program for young theater lovers. Register in advance: https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
26 FRIDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Green Reads: noon. A Zoom discussion of “The Dirty Life: on Farming, Food and Love.” A Zoom invite is requested. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Lavell Crawford. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Cowboy: The Nation’s Number One Kid Rock Experience. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$150. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Flow Into Yoga: noon. Stephany McMillan from Rise & Flow will discuss her career as a yoga instructor and business owner. She also will teach basic yoga practice you can do from home. Register in advance: https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
SCREENINGS
RiverRun International Film Festival: “Drought” will screen online for one day only. Tickets are available for $12 at riverrunfilm.com. The film we be available for viewing 72 hours for ticket holders. This screening will also offer a sneak peek at “Elevent,” the virtual screening system that will be part of RiverRun’s 2021 festival experience.
THEATER
UNCSA Livestream: “Down in the Face of God”: 7:30 p.m. March 26-27, 4 p.m. March 28. A post-apocalyptic mashup of Greek tragedies “The Bacchae’’ and “Antigone.” https://tinyurl.com/muc328x3
27 SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. A Salute to ‘90s Country with Billy Creason Band. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $0-$100. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 3:30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Lavell Crawford. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
F—Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum’s Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Jazz Ensembles in Concert: 3 p.m. The concert will feature small jazz groups, including two saxophones, trumpet, trombone and a rhythm section, performing arrangements from the American Songbook and standard tunes by American jazz musicians. https://tinyurl.com/r8wfsdxp
UNCSA Livestream: nu Ensemble: Emotive Responses: 7:30 p.m. Performing works that represent the cutting edge of the current music scene including the chamber premiere of Joel Puckett’s “It Perched for Vespers Nine” and the East Coast premiere of Quinn Mason’s “Changes/Transitions” in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. https://tinyurl.com/k6ax4zk9
THEATER
UNCSA Livestream: “Down in the Face of God”: 7:30 p.m. March 27, 4 p.m. March 28. A post-apocalyptic mashup of Greek tragedies “The Bacchae’’ and “Antigone.” https://tinyurl.com/muc328x3
28 SUNDAY
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Orchestral Premieres: 7:30 p.m. The UNCSA Symphony Orchestra will premiere works from composition students in a performance showcasing the next generation of new music. https://tinyurl.com/539tryn8
THEATER
UNCSA Livestream: An Afternoon at the Opera: Undergraduate Opera Scenes: Two one-act operas in the style of a 1940s radio show. https://tinyurl.com/jcbxrmt3
UNCSA Livestream: “Down in the Face of God”: 4 p.m. A post-apocalyptic mashup of Greek tragedies “The Bacchae’’ and “Antigone.” https://tinyurl.com/muc328x3
29 MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
30 TUESDAY
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Maria Serkin and Dave Dash in Recital: 7:30 p.m. Will present a variety of solo repertoire for horn and trumpet that features works by female composers. https://tinyurl.com/hxpmn6t9
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
31 | WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Public Library’s Nonprofit Corner: Introduction to Finding Nonprofit Grants: 2 p.m. Network online and discover the 10 most important things you need to know about finding grants. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F—Greensboro Library: Catalog Tutorial: Searching for Series Books: 3:30 p.m. A quick tutorial on how to search for series books in new catalog. The video will be posted on the library’s Facebook page. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F- Greensboro Library: Learn to Sew: 5 p.m. Basic sewing supplies for every beginner. The video outlines the basic tools needed to finally put your sewing machine to use. Video is on the library’s Facebook page.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
Piedmont Opera: “War Horse”: National Theatre Live: March 31-April 6. The appointment screenings will be daily at 1, 4, 7 and 10 p.m. Viewable on any device and customers can watch a screening by accessing the Stellar app. $15 per ticket. www.piedmontopera.org.
1 THURSDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: Revision with Clint McCown: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Scuppernong Books: “Wild Women and the Blues”: 7 p.m. Online event with Denny S. Bryce. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Bookmarks: Morowa Yejidé in Conversation with Bernice L. McFadden: 7 p.m. Online. This is a pay-what-you-can event; attendees can either purchase a copy of “Creatures of Passage” or make a donation to Bookmarks at: www.bookmarksnc.org/MorowaYejide
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Freedom Ship: The Works of Curtis James: April 1-June 30. The University Galleries, Dudley Building, 202 University Circle, off East Market Street, GB, on the A&T campus. Other virtual opportunities include the exhibits “Black Art Matters” and “Rosa: The Works of Bryan Collier.” www.ncat.edu/cahss/gallery/index.php or 336-334-3209.
THEATER
The UNCG School of Theatre: “Where Words Once Were” by Finegan Kruckemeyer, and “Round Pegs, Square Pegs” by Mary Hall Surface: Streaming April 1-3. Tickets for on-demand streaming are available at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336-334-4392, or in-person at the UNCG Theatre box office at 406 Tate St., GB, 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
ONGOING VIRTUAL,
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
“Mannequin Musings”: Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. Every night. 425-535-9152, then dial in # 712-770-5398#, access code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.