Go Triad: Calendar of events
17 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Zoom or in-person for a book discussion of “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—McGirt-Horton “Soul Food Junkies” Film Discussion: 5:30 p.m. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. Watch the film using the library Kanopy account and come prepared to talk about the film. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Online or in-person. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Afro-Latin America: History, Culture and Politics: 7 p.m. Zoom. 336-373-7605.

NCWN Writing Workshop with L.C. Fiore: 7 p.m. Online. Register for in-person or Zoom: www.eventbrite.com/e/223545349157.

CLUBS & CAFES

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

F—Winter Is For the Birds: Celebrate the Great Bird Count: 3:30 p.m. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. Make a simple bird feeder and learn about local birds. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Success With Houseplants: The Indoor Garden: 6 p.m. Online. Registration is required: 336-641-2400.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Home Free: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

THEATER

UNCSA: “Coriolanus”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-19, 2 p.m. Feb. 20. Patrons Theatre, Alex Ewing Performance Space, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20, $15 for students. 336-721-1945.

18 FRIDAY

BOOKS

UNCG MFA Reading: Emma Boggs and Cat Robinson: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Feb. 18-19, 7 p.m. Feb. 20. Darren “Big Baby” Brand. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

19th Annual Shriners Drag Racing and Hot Rod Expo: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18, 9 a.m. Feb. 19. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

The Temptations and The Four Tops: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

An Evening with The Machine: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $25-$35. https://highpointtheatre.com.

THEATER

“The Other Way Around”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18-19, 25-26; 2 p.m. Feb. 20, 27. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info

UNCG School of Theatre: “Peter and the Starcatcher”: 7:30 p.m. Feb, 18-19, 23-26; 2 p.m. Feb. 20. www.uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.

UNCSA: “Coriolanus”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18-19, 2 p.m. Feb. 20. Patrons Theatre, Alex Ewing Performance Space, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20, $15 for students. 336-721-1945.

“Parade”: 8 p.m. Feb. 18-19, 25-26; 2 p.m. Feb. 20, 27. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.

19 SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—Modern Love with Kianna Alexander: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Alexander will talk about her books, being an author and sign books. 336-412-6199.

F—African American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Cannibal Corpse, Whitechapel, Revocation, Shadow Of Intent. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Feb. 19, 7 p.m. Feb. 20. Darren “Big Baby” Brand. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Schism. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $180. 336-272-9888.

FUN STUFF

19th Annual Shriners Drag Racing and Hot Rod Expo: 9 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

F—Walk for Black Wellness: 10 a.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 19, 26. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

WAM Saturday Docent Drop-in Tours: 1-1:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. https://weatherspoonart.org/saturday-docent-drop-in-tours

MUSIC

Wade Hayes: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $35-$60. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.

Darin and Brooke Aldridge: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20-$30. https://highpointtheatre.com.

Anthony Harrison In the Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $14, $10 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Presented by Greensboro Symphony Orchestra: Circle of Friends: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. With Yevgeny Kutik. www.tangercenter.com.

THEATER

“Wake Up, Brother Bear!”: 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19, 26. Sprinkle Theatre, UNCG, GB. This production is touring every Tuesday and Thursday, March 1-April 26, and can bring the theater to your school or location. 336-334-4015 or grpsales@uncg.edu.

“The Other Way Around”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19, 25-26; 2 p.m. Feb. 20, 27. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info

UNCG School of Theatre: “Peter and the Starcatcher”: 7:30 p.m. Feb, 19, 23-26; 2 p.m. Feb. 20. www.uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.

UNCSA: “Coriolanus”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19, 2 p.m. Feb. 20. Patrons Theatre, Alex Ewing Performance Space, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20, $15 for students. 336-721-1945.

“Parade”: 8 p.m. Feb. 19, 25-26; 2 p.m. Feb. 20, 27. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.

20 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Darren “Big Baby” Brand. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Immolation with Imperial Triumphant, Mortiferum. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $23. 336-272-9888.

DANCE

Hope Fest 4 Hunger: 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. A multicultural dance festival to benefit A Simple Gesture and Greensboro Urban Ministry. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“The Other Way Around”: 2 p.m. Feb. 20, 27; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info

UNCG School of Theatre: “Peter and the Starcatcher”: 2 p.m. Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-26. www.uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.

UNCSA: “Coriolanus”: 2 p.m. Patrons Theatre, Alex Ewing Performance Space, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20, $15 for students. 336-721-1945.

“Parade”: 2 p.m. Feb. 20, 27; 8 p.m. Feb. 25-26. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.

21 MONDAY

BOOKS

Poetry Book Club: Postcolonial Love Poem by Natalie Diaz: 7 p.m. Zoom. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

22 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

F—It’s “Sew” Easy! Pillows and Shams: 6 p.m. Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Create basic pillows and pillow shams. 336-335-5430.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

“And Still We Rise”: Black Spacemaking, Peace and Community Conference: Feb. 22-23. Weatherspoon Art Gallery, UNCG. Virtual event. Registration required: https://weatherspoonart.org/event-feb-22-23-and-still-we-rise-conference.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

23 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Meetings are in-person or via Zoom. 336-412-6199.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

THEATER

Disney’s “The Lion King”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, 1 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, 8 p.m. Feb. 25. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

UNCG School of Theatre: “Peter and the Starcatcher”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-26. www.uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.

24 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Tea and Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or via Zoom. 336-412-6199.

NCLR Alex Albright Creative Non-fiction Prize Reading: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Whistler, Daniel Habib & Instant On, Pathway Acoustic. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

F—Folk Art Painting: 3:30 p.m. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. Learn about African American artist Clementine Hunter and paint in folk art style. To register, 336-373-5810.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Dawn Upshaw and The Brentano String Quartet: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, WS. https://secrest.wfu.edu.

THEATER

Disney’s “The Lion King”: 1 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, 8 p.m. Feb. 25. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Wesleyan Christian Academy: 7 p.m. Feb. 24-25, 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 26, 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Wesleyan Christian Academy, 1917 N. Centennial St., HP.

UNCG School of Theatre: “Peter and the Starcatcher”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-26. www.uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.

ONGOING VIRTUAL

AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

Tags

