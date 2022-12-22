Go Triad: Calendar of events

22 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Tea & Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Register by emailing william.carter@greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: 6-9 p.m. Lydia Salett Dudley & the O.Henry Trio. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Posture. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs and Danielle Howle. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

F—Christmas at the Tanger Center: Mercy Hill Church Christmas: 7 p.m. Dec. 22, 5 p.m. Dec. 23, 11 a.m. Dec. 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

SCREENINGS

“White Christmas”: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

“Shop Around the Corner”: 7 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

23 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Jive Mother Mary. 221 Summit Ave., GB. IG: flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

F—Christmas at the Tanger Center: Mercy Hill Church Christmas: 5 p.m. Dec. 23, 11 a.m. Dec. 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett: 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., WS. Vocalist Martha Bassett will be joined by Federico Pivetta, piano; Ken Wilmot, trumpet; Matt Kendrick, bass; and John Wilson, drums. musiccarolina.org.

SCREENINGS

“It’s A Wonderful Life”: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

24 SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: 7-10 p.m. Liz Penn & Georgianna Penn (Vocalists), Matt Reid, Neil Clegg, Paul Foster (Instrumentalists). 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

FUN STUFF

F—Christmas at the Tanger Center: Mercy Hill Church Christmas: 11 a.m.Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

F—St. Stephen UCC Food Pantry: 10 a.m.-noon. 1000 Gorrell St., GB. Wanda Mack, 336-337-2459.

25 SUNDAY

No events scheduled.

26 MONDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Dance From Above. 221 Summit Ave., GB. https://www.flatirongso.com.

27 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Super Yamba’s Seventh Annual Yamba and Friends Holiday Dance Party. 221 Summit Ave., GB. IG: flatirongso.com.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

Kwanzaa with Triad Cultural Arts: 1 p.m. 2611 New Walkertown Road, WS. deltaartscenter.org.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

28 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Prez’s 40th Birthday Bash with Housewife. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

WWE Live Holiday Tour: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

29 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. The Kind Thieves with Will Easter and The Nomads. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Dead President$ and Friends in The Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: A wide variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. For more information, visit https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

Körners Folly Victorian Christmas: 413 S. Main St., KV. Through Jan. 7.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.