Go Triad: Calendar of events

THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—One City, One Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or online. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Julia Ridley Smith: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. “The Sum of Trifles.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
AUDITIONS
“Wolves of Ravensbruk”: Submit pre-recorded monologues for the first round of auditions by Nov. 4. Information and submission form at www.creativegreensboro.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Little Big Town: 8 p.m. Nov. 4-5. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
THEATER
“The Last Days of Judas Iscariot”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4-6, Nov. 11-13; 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Pam and David Sprinkle Theatre, 402 Tate St., GB. On-demand streaming Nov. 18-20. UNCG box office, 336-334-4392.
5 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Never Mind: A Nirvana Tribute Band. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Shuler King. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Holiday Market: 10 a.m. Nov. 5, 9 a.m. Nov. 6, 11 a.m. Nov. 7. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
F—One City, One Book: More Than a Garden: noon. N.C. Cooperative Extension Guilford County, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. Learn about community gardens and the Guilford County Cooperative Extension Garden. The Guilford Native American Association developed sustainable gardens which helped to increase knowledge of organic gardening in urban areas and inspired healthy cooking and eating. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Schoolhouse Rock Live!: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $10. highpointtheatre.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Los Angeles Azules: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Little Big Town: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
Wonderwall: A Beatles Tribute: 8 p.m. The Liberty Showcase, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $20-$25. https://thelibertyshowcase.com
THEATER
“Better Days”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5-6 and 12-13; 2 p.m. Nov. 7 and 14. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. 336-747-1414.
“The Last Days of Judas Iscariot”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5-6, 11-13; 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Pam and David Sprinkle Theatre, 402 Tate St., GB. On-demand streaming Nov. 18-20. UNCG box office, 336-334-4392.
6 SATURDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Elisheba Haqq: Virtual Author Visit: 1 p.m. Haqq will read and discuss her memoir “Mamaji”. Information or to register for virtual event, call 336-297-5000.
F—Greensboro Library: NaNoWriMo Come Write-In Online: National Novel Writing Month Write-In with Luce: 2 p.m. Writers help each other through difficult parts of their novels. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: A Red Hen Press Celebration: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Shuler King. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 7:30 p.m. Nightrain: The Guns ‘N Roses Experience. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$150. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
After-Market Sample Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Salvation Army, 301 W. Green Drive, HP. Showroom furniture, home decor items, artificial plants, rugs and more. 336-881-5400.
Holiday Market: 9 a.m. Nov. 6, 11 a.m. Nov. 7. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Backcountry Holiday Meal Prep: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. HP. Prepare for the holiday season with 18th-century “boiled puddings sweet and savoury.” www.highpointmuseum.org.
Saying GO and a Whole Lot More: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. LTWS Classroom (Arts Council Extension Building), 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Workshop will provide a window into the life of a stage manager. We will discuss the importance of communication with the production team, the audition and callback process, running rehearsals, preparing paperwork for actors and technicians alike, and calling a show. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.
F—One City, One Book: Native American Hip Hop Beats: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Learn about Native American hip-hop and the artists behind it. Will feature the movers and shakers of the music along with video and musical excerpts. Discussion of the book “Hip Hop Beats, Indigenous Rhymes: Modernity and Hip Hop in Indigenous North America” by Kyle T. Mays along with some Native American music history. Register: 336-412-6199.
Guilford Green Foundation 2021 Red Party: 7:30 p.m. The Terrace, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
85 South Comedy Live Show: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSIC
Confederate Railroad: 7 p.m. The Liberty Showcase, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $30-$55. https://thelibertyshowcase.com
Matthew Morrison and the Greensboro Symphony POPS: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
THEATER
“Better Days”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6, 12-13; 2 p.m. Nov. 7, 14. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. 336-747-1414.
“The Last Days of Judas Iscariot”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6, 11-13; 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Pam and David Sprinkle Theatre, 402 Tate St., GB. On-demand streaming Nov. 18-20. UNCG box office, 336-334-4392.
7 SUNDAY
BOOKS
Andrew Lawler: “Under Jerusalem: The Buried History of the World’s Most Contested City”: 1 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
F—One City, One Book Discussion: 3 p.m. Online discussion of Tommy Orange’s “There There.” Orange’s novel weaves together multiple narratives of Indigenous people living in Oakland, Calif. 336-297-5000.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Shuler King. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $10-$100. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Cold with Waiting for Eternity and New Dilemma. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$20. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Holiday Market: 11 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
MUSIC
Hands of Liberace by Philip Fortenberry: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.
OPUS: Choral Society of Greensboro Presents “A Shakespearean Serenade”: 7 p.m. Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. www.creativegreensboro.com.
THEATER
“Better Days”: 2 p.m. Nov. 7 and 14, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. 336-747-1414.
“Smoke on the Mountain”: 3 p.m. Nov. 7, 14, 21; 8 p.m. Nov. 12-13, 19-20. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. $17, $14 for seniors (60+), $12 for students. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org.
8 MONDAY
BOOKS
F—HB Mystery Readers: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
9 TUESDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: True Crime Tuesdays Film Club: Discussing online “Leaving Neverland: Part 1”: 7 p.m. Available to watch for free with a library card through Films on Demand. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
Face-to-Face Speaker Forum: 7:30 p.m. Madeleine Albright and Chuck Hagel: Lawrence Joel Veterans, WS. https://facetoface.wfu.edu.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
THEATER
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-11, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, 2 and 8 p.m. Nov. 13, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
10 WEDNESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Drive-By Truckers with special guests Buffalo Nichols. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.
FUN STUFF
Friends of Central Library BIG Book Sale: 1-4 p.m. ($25 preview sale) Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 13, 1-4 p.m. Nov. 14. Forsyth County Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., WS. Sale in basement and covered parking lot on Spring Street side of library. Preview sale attendees must pre-register. Email FriendsofCentralLibrary@gmail.com, call 336-327-7888 or visit www.forsyth.cc/library.
Tony Fragola: “The Art of Tai Chi Chua”: 3:30-4:45 p.m. Wednesdays, through Nov. 17. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Designed for beginner and mid-level practitioners, the course is an educational program focused on physical, mental and spiritual well-being. $100 for members, $120 for non-members. Advance registration is required. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Poetry Café: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 10, Dec. 8, Jan. 19, Feb. 16. Xperience @ Caldcluegh, 1700 Orchard St., GB. Josephus Thompson III will be in residence to share his love of poetry and performance with the community. For ages 10-18. Register at tinyurl.com/YouthCypher21. www.greensboro-nc.gov/Xperience.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com
THEATER
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, 2 and 8 p.m. Nov. 13, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
11 THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Carolina Field of Honor, Triad Park, KV. www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
THEATER
“The Last Days of Judas Iscariot”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-13; 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Pam and David Sprinkle Theatre, 402 Tate St., GB. On-demand streaming Nov. 18-20. UNCG box office, 336-334-4392.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, 2 and 8 p.m. Nov. 13, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
UNCSA: “Heathers: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-13, 18-20 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Freedman Theatre of the Alex Ewing Performance Place, UNCSA, WS. $20, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances
ONGOING VIRTUAL
AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com