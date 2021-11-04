Go Triad: Calendar of events

F—One City, One Book: Native American Hip Hop Beats: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Learn about Native American hip-hop and the artists behind it. Will feature the movers and shakers of the music along with video and musical excerpts. Discussion of the book “Hip Hop Beats, Indigenous Rhymes: Modernity and Hip Hop in Indigenous North America” by Kyle T. Mays along with some Native American music history. Register: 336-412-6199.