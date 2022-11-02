Go Triad: Calendar of events

3 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: 6-9 p.m. Jessica Mashburn & the O.Henry Trio. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Pinky Patel. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Vince Herman Band. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

An Evening with Natalie Grant: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $26.50-$46.50. carolinatheatre.com.

Travis Tritt and Chris Jansen: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

4 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Nov. 4-5. Chad Prather. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Legendary Shack Shakers, Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre, Viva La Vox. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Gso with Lemon Sparks and Magnolia Green. 221 Summit Ave., GB. IG: flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

Holiday Market: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

Green Queen Bingo: 7 p.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

“Finding Place”: 6-8 p.m. reception. The Elberson Fine Arts Center Gallery at Salem Academy and College, WS. Through Dec. 16.

Artworks Gallery: “Into the Horizons”, Diane Nations and “Mostly Mandalas: Imagery from Lea’s Garden”, Betti Pettinati Longinotti: 7-9 p.m. Gallery Hop on Nov. 4, 1:30-3:30 p.m. artists reception on Nov. 13. Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., WS. Through Nov. 26. artworks-gallery.org.

MUSIC

Seldom Scene: 8 p.m. Reidsville Showcase Theater, 205 Gilmer St., Reidsville. https://thereidsvilleshowcase.com.

Larry & Joe Presented by Fiddle and Bow: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $25, $22 in advance. carolinatheatre.com.

Omar Thomas with the UNCSA Wind Ensemble and the Piedmont Wind Symphony: 7:30 p.m. Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St. NW, WS. uncsa.edu.

On The Border: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute: 8:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $25-$55. carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

RSVP Community Theatre: “Clue: On Stage!”: 7 p.m. Nov. 4-5, 2 p.m. Nov. 6. Sunset Theatre, AB. www.rsvp.org

“Drag Me to the Opry: A Southern Fried Drag Queen Extravaganza”: VIP meet and greet at 7:30 p.m., performance at 9 p.m. Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N Spruce St., WS. $45 VIP seating and meet and greet, $35 for regular seating. intothearts.org/drag-opry.

“Dial ‘M’ for Murder”: 8 p.m. Nov. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19; 3 p.m. Nov. 6, 13, 20. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/dial-m-for-murder.

5 SATURDAY

BOOKS

National Memoir Writing Month: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. Online discussion-based workshop. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Chad Prather. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Leone & The Ascension, Jesse Dunks. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

Sixth Annual Greensboro Honors: Veterans Day Parade: noon. Elm and Lindsay streets, GB. Rain or shine. Parade will start and end in front of the Kontoor Brands building on East Lindsay Street.

Holiday Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

Pigstock 2022: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Shooting Star Horse Farm, 5624 Davis Mill Road, GB. Greensboro-area Rotary Clubs barbecue competition and fundraiser. pigstock.com.

Quincy Roberts Presents 2022 Elite Muscle Classic: 10 a.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

Field Day Fest: 2-11 p.m. Linbrook Heritage Estate, 5297 Snyder Country Road, Trinity. www.foursaintsbrewing.com/field-day-fest.

Pumpkin Smash: 10 a.m.-noon. Lake Brandt, GB. All pumpkins will be composted at the end of this event.

F—Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26. High Point Museum Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSIC

Dailey & Vincent: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. thelibertyshowcase.com.

Kevin Lawrence, Violin, and Dmitri Shteinberg, Piano, in Recital: The Joyful Life: 7:30 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

UNCG Spartan Jazz Collective In The Crown: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $10 for seniors, students and military. carolinatheatre.com.

Sergey Antonov: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

THEATER

RSVP Community Theatre: “Clue: On Stage!”: 7 p.m. Nov. 5, 2 p.m. Nov. 6. Sunset Theatre, AB. www.rsvp.org

“Dial ‘M’ for Murder”: 8 p.m. Nov. 5, 11-12, 18-19; 3 p.m. Nov. 6, 13, 20. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/dial-m-for-murder.

6 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Barrel Room Concert: Muriel Anderson. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com

FUN STUFF

Holiday Market: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

RSVP Community Theatre: “Clue: On Stage!”: 2 p.m. Sunset Theatre, AB. www.rsvp.org

“Dial ‘M’ for Murder”: 3 p.m. Nov. 6, 13, 20; 8 p.m. Nov. 11-12, 18-19. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/dial-m-for-murder.

7 MONDAY

AUDITIONS

For Creative Greensboro: “Nice White Parents 2016”: 6 p.m. Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. www.creativegreensboro.com.

FUN STUFF

High Point Museum’s Docent Training: First part on Mondays, Nov. 7, 14 and 21 from 10 a.m. to noon; second part on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Mondays, Jan. 23 and 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. Fill out volunteer application at highpointnc.gov/825/Volunteers-Internships and email (hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov) or mail (1859 E. Lexington Ave. High Point, NC 27262) it to register for the first training session.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

8 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-10 p.m. Tunes on Tuesday: High Lonesome Strings Bluegrass Jam. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Songs from The Flat Iron with Rod Abernethy. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

DANCE

Scottish Country Dance: 7:30 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. First class is free with COVID-19 vaccination record; no partner is necessary. 336-282-6507, 336-725-2760 or www.gsoscds.org.

FUN STUFF

Disney Junior: 6 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

Maria Serkin, Horn, and John Ilika, Trombone, in Recital: 7:30 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

9 WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Chris Renzema, Jess Ray. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

“Improv Intensive”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov 16. LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. $155. For adults 18 and older. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

10 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: 6-9 p.m. Sarah Strable & the O.Henry Trio. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Tim Shropshire. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Joshua Ray Walker, Margo Cilker. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin’ & Readin’ Book Club. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Guilford College Bryan Series Presents Daniel Levitin and Rosanne Cash: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

UNCG Jazz Ensemble II: Mingus, Mingus, Mingus, Mingus, Mingus: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $12, $9 for seniors, students and military. carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“Sweeney Todd”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12, 17-19; 2 p.m. Nov. 13. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

40+ Stage Presents “Whittlers’ Bench”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11, 17-18; 2 p.m. Nov. 13, 20. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/campus-events/whittlers-bench.

ONGOING VIRTUAL

AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: Variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.