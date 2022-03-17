Go Triad: Calendar of events

17 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “One by One” by Ruth Ware. In-person or Zoom. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. The Kneads, Kim Ware (The Good Graces), Sugar Meat. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: St. Patrick’s Day Party with Turpentine Shine. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

The Comedy Zone: 7:30 p.m. Cash Out Comedy. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

The Associated Artists of Winston-Salem’s New Location: Collective opening is noon-5 p.m. and by chance from March 17-20. Located inside the North Trade Street Arts Collective space at 604-A N. Trade St., WS. 336-408-9739, associatedartists.org.

MUSIC

Sister Sledge Featuring Sledgendary: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. Livestream and in-person. $100. highpointtheatre.com

THEATER

“The Drowsy Chaperone”: 7:30 p.m. March 17-18, 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 19, 2 p.m. March 20. Little Theatre of Winston-Salem at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info/The-Drowsy-Chaperone.

18 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Victoria Victoria, The Pinkerton Raid, Cashavelly Morrison. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: L.A. Maybe and Seven Year Witch. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. March 18-19. Nick Thune. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Greensboro Gift and Jewelry Show: 10 a.m. March 18-20. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborcoliseum.com.

F—HerStory at 5: Mable Scott: 5 p.m. Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Scott’s new memoir, “38126 King’s Kids ... Nobody Said We Were Poor!” combines “folkisms” and shares what it was like to grow up in the segregated South in 1950s. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

“Impressions” by Associated Artists of Winston-Salem, Inc: 6-7:30 p.m. reception. Wachovia Gallery, Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. Through June 9. AssociatedArtists.org, masoniccenterws.com.

How Do I Look? Looking at Lorraine O’Grady: Noon-12:45 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Gallery, UNCG, GB. Virtual event. Registration required: weatherspoonart.org/event-mar-18-how-do-i-look-cervenak-spillane/.

THEATER

“The Drowsy Chaperone”: 7:30 p.m. March 18, 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 19, 2 p.m. March 20. Little Theatre of Winston-Salem at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info/The-Drowsy-Chaperone.

“Elvis: The Musical”: 8 p.m. March 18-19, 2 p.m. March 20. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.

Piedmont Opera’s “Ragtime”: 8 p.m. March 18, 2 p.m. March 20 and 7:30 p.m. March 22. UNCSA, Stevens Center, WS. $22-$98. piedmontopera.org or 336-725-7101.

MUSIC

Carly Burruss and Casey Noel In The Crown: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $12 in advance. carolinatheatre.com.

Live Blueprints Shows: 8 p.m. March 18-19. Revolution Mill, GB. RSVP required. tinyurl.com/yckpeyyr.

19 SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—African-American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

M Dressler: “Our Eyes at Night”: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Sona Jobarteh. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Nick Thune. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: Atilla with He Is Legend, Islander and Crown Megnetar. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

FUN STUFF

F—Quilting in Early America: 10 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Learn about the agricultural and economic history of quilting. Costumed interpreters will demonstrate quilting styles in early America. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org.

F—High Point Historical Society: Coffee with a Quilt Consultant, Lynn Lancaster Gorges: 10:30 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Gorges will provide recommendations on how to preserve quilts and will bring a few of her own quilts. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org.

Greensboro Gift and Jewelry Show: 10 a.m. March 19-20. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborcoliseum.com.

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 19, 26. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

The Keeper of the Images: Kwame Brathwaite’s Harlem: 4 p.m. Virtual. reynolda.org/calendar.

WAM Saturday Docent Drop-in Tours: 1-1:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. weatherspoonart.org/saturday-docent-drop-in-tours.

MUSIC

The Avett Brothers: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Ten Tenors: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Live Blueprints Shows: 8 p.m. Revolution Mill, GB. RSVP required. tinyurl.com/yckpeyyr.

THEATER

“The Drowsy Chaperone”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 19, 2 p.m. March 20. Little Theatre of Winston-Salem at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info/The-Drowsy-Chaperone.

“Elvis: The Musical”: 8 p.m. March 19, 2 p.m. March 20. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.

20 SUNDAY

Piedmont Opera’s “Ragtime”: 8 p.m. March 18, 2 p.m. March 20 and 7:30 p.m. March 22. UNCSA, Stevens Center, WS. $22-$98. piedmontopera.org or 336-725-7101.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Nick Thune. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: Uncured with Versus Me and Madame Mayhem. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

FUN STUFF

Greensboro Gift and Jewelry Show: 10 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborcoliseum.com.

MUSIC

Maxwell: Night 2022 Tour: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. With Anthony Hamilton and Joe. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

“The Drowsy Chaperone”: 2 p.m. Little Theatre of Winston-Salem at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info/The-Drowsy-Chaperone.

“Elvis: The Musical”: 2 p.m. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.

Piedmont Opera’s “Ragtime”: 2 p.m. March 20 and 7:30 p.m. March 22. UNCSA, Stevens Center, WS. $22-$98. PiedmontOpera.org or 336-725-7101.

21 MONDAY

BOOKS

Poetry Book Club: “Dead on Arrival” by Jaki Shelton Green: 7 p.m. Zoom. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

F—Grow, Cook, Eat: 6 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

22 TUESDAY

BOOKS

F—Southern Lit Book Discussion: 10 a.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: Like Moths To Flames and Polaris with Alpha Wolf and Invent, Animate. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

Tuesday Gardening Series: Devotion: Diary of an Appalachian Garden: 12:30 p.m. Reynolda Gardens, Wake Forest University, 100 Reynolda Village, WS. Author Mignon Durham will share relatable insights on the inspiration and soothing power of a garden. reynolda.org/tuesdaytalks.

F—Tote Bags: It’s “Sew” Easy!: 6 p.m. Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. To register: 336-335-5430.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

THEATER

Piedmont Opera: “Ragtime”: 7:30 p.m. UNCSA, Stevens Center, WS. $22-$98. piedmontpera.org or 336-725-7101.

23 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Caleb Caudle, 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: Sepultura with Sacred Reich, Crowbar, Art of Shock. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com.

FUN STUF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com.

24 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Tea & Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.

Eli Cranor: “Don’t Know Tough”: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Mdou Moctar. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: Futurebirds with Josh King’s Fools. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events.

FUN STUFF

Rodney Carrington: Let Me In: 7 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Master Gardeners Virtual Session: Culinary Herbs: 6 p.m. Online. 336-641-2400.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

A Conversation with Lorraine O’Grady: 5:30 p.m. Weatherspooon Art Gallery, UNCG, GB. Virtual event. Registration required: weatherspoonart.org/event-march-24-conversation-with-lorraine-ogrady.

MUSIC

Stacey Kent, Jazz Vocalist: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, WS. secrest.wfu.edu.

THEATER

UNCSA Drama and Design Production: “Passing Strange”: 7:30 p.m. March 24-26, March 31-April; 2 p.m. March 27. Catawba Theatre of Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $25, $20 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

Flying South: The annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers, is accepting entries in fiction, non-fiction and poetry through May 31. www.wswriters.org/flying-south.

Seeking Singers: Spring Theatre is seeking singers who can self-learn music to be a part of an additional pit choir for “Children Of Eden.” Must be available March 28-April 3 in Winston-Salem. Email director Erinn Dearth at erinn@SpringTheatre.org.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.