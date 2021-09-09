Go Triad: Calendar of events

9 THURSDAY
AUDITIONS
Open Auditions for the Gate City Spiritual Travelers Boys Choir: 5:45 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Arts Festival, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Ron Tuck, 336-808-5246 or 336-255-0207.
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: “The Night She Disappeared”: 6 p.m. By Lisa Jewell. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
F—“Ground Zero” Virtual Book Tour with Alan Gratz (ages and older): 6:30 p.m. Crowdcast. Online. Register: www.bookmarksnc.org/groundzero
F—Greensboro Library: Nightfall Mystery Readers: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “A Spell for Trouble” by Esme Addison. In-person or Zoom, registration is required. 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Starworks: Hot Glass Cold Beer: 5:30 p.m. 100 Russell Drive, Star. Jaime Guerrero is the special guest. The Smokehouse Bistro food truck will be on site. Live music by Drew Foust in the Starworks Café & Taproom following glassblowing demonstration. 910-428-9001, or www.starworksnc.org.
The Price Is Right: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
10 FRIDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: McGirt-Horton Book Discussion on Zoom: noon. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. J-L Cauvin. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: City Dirt Trio. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Unleash the Archers with Aether Realm Seven Kingdoms. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $18. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
50th Annual Jewelry, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show and Sale: 10 a.m. Sept. 10-11, noon Sept. 12. Educational Building, The Fairgrounds, WS. $3 for adults, free for children through grade 12 with accompanying adult. www.forsythgemclub.com.
Darci Lynne: 7 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
Central Carolina Fair: Sept. 10-19. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Artstock Artists Studio Tour Preview Exhibition Opening Reception: 6-8 p.m. Senior Resources of Guilford, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, GB. The 23rd annual tour participants will preview their work Sept. 13-24. There are 21 artists showing their art at 15 locations in Greensboro. www.artstocktour.com.
MUSIC
Jimmy Fortune: 8 p.m. The Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $35-$60. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
THEATER
“Evita”: 8 p.m. Sept. 10-11, 2 p.m. Sept. 12. Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
“Sylvia”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10-11, Sept. 16-18; 2 p.m. Sept. 12, 19. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, WS. LTofWS.org
11 SATURDAY
BOOKS
HB African-American Literature Club: 3 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “Church Folk” by Michele Andrea Bowen. Register: 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. J-L Cauvin. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Trial By Fire: Tribute to Journey with Hardrock Reunion. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $0-$150. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
50th Annual Jewelry, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show and Sale: 10 a.m. Sept. 11, noon Sept. 12. Educational Building, The Fairgrounds, WS. $3 for adults, free for children through grade 12 with accompanying adult. www.forsythgemclub.com.
Dog Day at the Keeley Park Sprayground: 10 a.m.-noon. 4110 Keeley Road, GB. Admission is $5 for each dog. Reserve a spot: https://tinyurl.com/KeeleyDogDay21.
Greensboro Fall Home Show: 10 a.m. Sept. 11-12. Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Washington Street Walking Tour: 8 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Nate Bargatze: 7 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m. -noon. wwwfacebookcom/16ggrroseBlacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 11, 18, 25. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy
MUSIC
The Drifters Review Featuring Nature-Blu: 7 p.m. The Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $20-$40. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
THEATER
“Sylvia”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11, 16-18; 2 p.m. Sept. 12, 19. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, WS. LTofWS.org
“Evita”: 8 p.m. Sept. 11, 2 p.m. Sept. 12. Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
12 SUNDAY
BOOKS
Book Launch: “Crossing the Rift”: 3 p.m. Bookmarks Breezeway, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. www.bookmarksnc.org/event/book-launch-crossing-rift.
FUN STUFF
50th Annual Jewelry, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show and Sale: noon. Educational Building, The Fairgrounds, WS. $3 for adults, free for children through grade 12 with accompanying adult. www.forsythgemclub.com.
Ballroom Dancing: Carolina Heartland: 3:30-6 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4909 Guilford School Road, GB. Night club two-step lesson at 3:30 p.m. with general dancing to follow. $10, $7 for members. Marty, mberg5906@aol.com.
Greensboro Fall Home Show: 10 a.m. Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
MUSIC
Blippi The Musical: 2 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
Piedmont Wind Symphony: Strike Up The Band Again!: 6 p.m. Bailey Power Plant “Coal Pit” in front of Incendiary Brewing, 486 N. Patterson Ave., WS. Marches, movie soundtracks and more. www.piedmontwindsymphony.com
THEATER
“Evita”: 2 p.m. Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
“Sylvia”: 2 p.m. Sept. 12, 19; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-18. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, WS. LTofWS.org
13 MONDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: HB Mystery Readers: Visit by Author Esme Addison: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Register: 336-412-6199.
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
14 TUESDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: True Crime Tuesdays Film Club: 7 p.m. Discussing “Baby God” (2020). Available to watch with a library card through Films on Demand. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
FUN STUFF
The Comedy of Carol Burnett: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept.14-Nov. 2. LTWS Classroom (Arts Council Extension Building), 419 N. Spruce St., WS. For adults (18 and older). Acting, character work, comedy and comedic styles will be taught, using original scripts from The Carol Burnett Show. $200. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.
Face-to-Face Speaker Forum: Malcom Gladwell: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, WS. https://facetoface.wfu.edu.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
15 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Registration required: 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Spider Gang Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $25-$30. www.theblindtiger.com
FUN STUFF
Poetry Café: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 15, Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Dec. 8, Jan. 19, 2022, Feb. 16, 2022. Xperience @ Caldcluegh, 1700 Orchard St., GB. Josephus Thompson III will be in residence to share his love of poetry and performance with the community. For children and teens ages 10-18. Register: tinyurl.com/YouthCypher21. www.greensboro-nc.gov/Xperience.
Intro to Improv: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 3. LTWS Classroom (Arts Council Extension Building), 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Adults (18 and older) will learn the foundations of improv and performance to enhance comedic and dramatic acting skills. $200. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.
Historical Presentation and Community Panel: 7 p.m. Hanes Auditorium, Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem Academy and College, WS. Examines the history of enslaved and free Africans and African Americans in Salem and at Salem Academy and College.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
N.C. A&T: Virtual Exhibition: “Songs of the Motherland” African musical instruments from the permanent collection. www.ncat.edu/cahss/gallery/index.php
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
16 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion of “May Day” by Jess Lourey. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Scuppernong Books Online Event: 7 p.m. “Graceland At Last” by Margaret Renkl. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. “Crossing the Rift: NC Poets on 9/11 and its Aftermath.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
THEATER
“Sylvia”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-18, 2 p.m. Sept. 19. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, WS. LTofWS.org
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com