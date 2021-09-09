Go Triad: Calendar of events

15 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Registration required: 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Spider Gang Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $25-$30. www.theblindtiger.com

FUN STUFF

Poetry Café: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 15, Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Dec. 8, Jan. 19, 2022, Feb. 16, 2022. Xperience @ Caldcluegh, 1700 Orchard St., GB. Josephus Thompson III will be in residence to share his love of poetry and performance with the community. For children and teens ages 10-18. Register: tinyurl.com/YouthCypher21. www.greensboro-nc.gov/Xperience.

Intro to Improv: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 3. LTWS Classroom (Arts Council Extension Building), 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Adults (18 and older) will learn the foundations of improv and performance to enhance comedic and dramatic acting skills. $200. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.