Go Triad: Calendar of events

30 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “The Santa Suit” by Mary Kay Andrews. 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Ringing in 2022: 10 p.m. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Music, live entertainment, karaoke, midnight toast, party favors. Dress to impress. Tickets $30 at ARTCTheatre.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
THEATER
“Come From Away”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, 2 and 8 p.m. Jan. 1, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
31 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Artimus Pyle NYE: 9 p.m. Earl’s, 121 W. Ninth St., WS. www.facebook.com/events/594544811798369
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. NYE 2022 with Jukebox Rehab. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7:30 and 10 p.m. NYE Kickoff featuring Shaun Jones with Chris Wiles. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Denim & Diamonds New Year’s Eve Party: 7-10 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. $50 per person. https://highpointarts.org/events
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
THEATER
“Come From Away”: 8 p.m. Dec. 31, 2 and 8 p.m. Jan. 1, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
1 SATURDAY
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
THEATER
“Come From Away”: 2 and 8 p.m. Jan. 1, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
2 SUNDAY
THEATER
“Come From Away”: 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
3 MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F—Mindfulness Walk: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Pick up a small journal from Kathleen Clay Branch with mindfulness walking tips. Dress in layers. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
4 TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
DANCE
Shen Yun: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4-5. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Song Circle: 7 p.m. Centennial Arts Station Arts Council, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Led by Jack Gorham, a self-described semipro musician, with experience in bands, choirs, leading and participating in song circles and the Nashville Songwriters Association. Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
5 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—McNairy Mysteries Book Discussion Group: 6:30 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. Zoom or in-person, registration is required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Reading the World: “Go, Went, Gone” by Jenny Erpenbeck: 7 p.m. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
DANCE
Shen Yun: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
FUN STUFF
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com
6 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Book Battle: 4 p.m. McGirt-Horton, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. Self-directed program through Jan. 20. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Poets: Christopher Shipman, Kathy Goodkin, Jennifer Tamayo: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Junk Journaling 101: 3:30 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. Learn how to make Junk Journals as a new hobby during National Hobby Month. Supplies are limited. Register: 336-373-2015.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, except for Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol or call 336-703-6481.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
Cox Family Christmas Show: Through Jan. 1, 6303 N.C. 22 North, Climax. www.facebook.com/coxfamilychristmasshow/
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com