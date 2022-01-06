 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Go Triad: Calendar of events
6 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Book Battle: 4 p.m. McGirt-Horton, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. Self-directed book program through Jan. 20. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Poets: Christopher Shipman, Kathy Goodkin, Jennifer Tamayo: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Jan. 6, 7 and. 9 p.m. Jan. 7-8. David A. Arnold. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

F—Junk Journaling 101: 3:30 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. Learn how to make Junk Journals as a new hobby during National Hobby Month. Supplies are limited. Register: 336-373-2015.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

7 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Men In Black. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Camel City Yacht Club. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$125. 336-272-9888.

FUN STUFF

N.C. RV & Camping Show: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 7-8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 9. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Don Green: Sculpture, Paintings and Drawings: 7-9 p.m. Gallery Hop on Jan. 7, 2-4 p.m. reception Jan. 9. Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., WS. Through Jan. 29. www.Artworks-Gallery.org

8 SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—New Book Lovers’ Club: 1 p.m. Vance Chavis Branch Library, 900 S. Benbow Road, GB. Discussions of fiction. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Donna the Buffalo. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Maiden Voyage. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $0-$15. 336-272-9888.

FUN STUFF

N.C. RV & Camping Show: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 9. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy

MUSIC

Winston-Salem Symphony Concert: “Celebrate!”: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8, 3 p.m. Jan. 9. Stevens Center at UNCSA, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. Tickets start at $25. 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org

9 SUNDAY

FUN STUFF

The Wedding Fair: 2-4 p.m. Greensboro Airport Marriott, One Marriott Drive, GB. Also, noon-4 p.m. Jan. 22 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB and noon-4 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 300 Deacon Blvd. WS. www.33bride.com.

N.C. RV & Camping Show: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

MUSIC

Doug Baker: 2 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20, $15 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Winston-Salem Symphony Concert: “Celebrate!”: 3 p.m. Stevens Center at UNCSA, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. Tickets start at $25. 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org

10 MONDAY

AUDITIONS

Youth Jazz Ensemble: 6 p.m. Centennial Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Will provide young musicians with an opportunity to learn, practice and demonstrate talent. The ensemble will rehearse from 6-7 p.m. Mondays beginning Jan. 24 in the theater of the Arts Center and have scheduled performances throughout the year at varying venues. Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

11 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

SCREENINGS

“The Untouchables”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

12 WEDNESDAY

FUN STUFF

F—Meal Prep Grain Bowls: 7 p.m. Join Amanda Sanson for a Zoom cooking demo of meat-less, gluten-free, dairy-free, low sugar grain bowls. She will demonstrate how to meal prep these bowls for the week. Join online from your kitchen and cook along with the demo. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

13 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs and Sarah Sophia. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club Meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

