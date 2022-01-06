Go Triad: Calendar of events

Youth Jazz Ensemble: 6 p.m. Centennial Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Will provide young musicians with an opportunity to learn, practice and demonstrate talent. The ensemble will rehearse from 6-7 p.m. Mondays beginning Jan. 24 in the theater of the Arts Center and have scheduled performances throughout the year at varying venues. Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23