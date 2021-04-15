Go Triad: Calendar of events

Artzenstuff Creative Open Auditions: 1-4 p.m. Fearless Winston-Salem, 1002 Brookstown Ave., WS. For a new one-act play, “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White” by Lynn Felder. The play calls for one woman over 50 (a plus if you can play guitar but not crucial), and two men, 20-40 (or thereabouts), one Black, one white. With direction from director Sharon Andrews. If you want excerpts in advance, email lynn@artzenstuff.com. Bring resume and headshots, but not a requirement. Performances will be tentatively June 10-13 at SECCA indoors with COVID-19 protocols in place. All cast and crew should either be already vaccinated or express intention to be vaccinated. Others principals include Solomon Caldwell, music director; Britt Stone, consultant; Elizabeth Rief, stage manager; Owens Daniels, set photos.