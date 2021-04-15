Go Triad: Calendar of events

15 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion of "Think of a Number" by John Verdon. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. Discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels from teens to adults. Share your own works for constructive criticism. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Bookmarks: Romance Book Club with author Rosie Danan: 6:30 p.m. Online. Discussing Danan's novel "The Intimacy Experiment." www.bookmarksnc.org/RomanceBookClubBookClubApril
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Alex Key and the Locksmiths. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $7-$100. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Greensboro Bound's "Dinner with Friends": 6:30 p.m. Virtual event incorporates food, friends and books in 10 simultaneous discussions lead by hosts knowledgeable in one of 10 genres (you choose your genre). Guests will purchase a ticket to attend a virtual room for individual genre discussions that highlight authors who will be part of 2021 Greensboro Bound Literary Festival "21 Conversations". Genres include: cookbooks, literary fiction, memoir/personal essay, mystery/detective, non-fiction, poetry, romance, sci-fi/fantasy, short story, and young adult/crossover. Tickets at greensborobound.com/dinner-with-friends-2021/
MUSIC
High Point Arts Council: FRYNZ: 7-8:30 p.m. Hybrid performance with 125 patrons in attendance and unlimited livestream viewership. The in-person audience will be required to wear masks unless seated, and the dance floor will not be open due to social distancing procedures. Tickets are $10 for in-person and virtual performances. www.etix.com/ticket/p/5199027/jazz-appreciation-month-jamwith-frynz-high-point-centennial-station-arts-center. Livestream tickets at https://highpointartscouncil.ticketspice.com/frynz-live.
SCREENINGS
"Rear Window": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. carolinatheatre.com
THEATER
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]: 8 p.m. April 15-17 and April 22-24. Black Box Theater, GTCC's High Point Campus, Building H-2, 901 S. Main St., HP. No admission charge, reservations are required on a first-come, first-served basis with limited seating. Email jmmirro@gtcc.edu or call 336-334-4822, Ext. 50299.
16 • FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Mostley Crue with Bad Boyz. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Na'im Lynn. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: 7:30 p.m. Horn studio in concert. Celebrate the life and career of Fredrick Bergstone. In addition to student performances, one or two recordings of Bergstone from the UNCSA Archives will be included, and a virtual horn choir performance involving his former students and horn colleagues, including the horn section of the Winston-Salem Symphony. https://tinyurl.com/26m7tyub
SCREENINGS
UNCSA: Lost Films of 2020 On Demand: April 16-20. The premiere of third year students' work during the 2019-20 school year. https://tinyurl.com/6tkykf7a
17 • SATURDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: African American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Bookmarks: New Adventures Book Club: 6 p.m. Helps introduce readers to new genres each month by selecting welcoming “first reads” into new genres. Virtual book club led by Cat, a bookseller at Bookmarks. Register: www.bookmarksnc.org/NewAdventuresApril
AUDITIONS
Artzenstuff Creative Open Auditions: 1-4 p.m. Fearless Winston-Salem, 1002 Brookstown Ave., WS. For a new one-act play, “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White” by Lynn Felder. The play calls for one woman over 50 (a plus if you can play guitar but not crucial), and two men, 20-40 (or thereabouts), one Black, one white. With direction from director Sharon Andrews. If you want excerpts in advance, email lynn@artzenstuff.com. Bring resume and headshots, but not a requirement. Performances will be tentatively June 10-13 at SECCA indoors with COVID-19 protocols in place. All cast and crew should either be already vaccinated or express intention to be vaccinated. Others principals include Solomon Caldwell, music director; Britt Stone, consultant; Elizabeth Rief, stage manager; Owens Daniels, set photos.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Na'im Lynn. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Follow the Leader Workshop: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The O'Brien Gallery, 307 State St., GB. $150 includes all supplies and lunch. Text your name to sign up to: 336-707-7476. A check for $150 will secure your spot.
Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m. April 17 and 24. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: An Evening of Beethoven Sonatas: 7:30 p.m. A concert of Beethoven's cello sonatas played by UNCSA alumnus Lachezar Kostov. https://tinyurl.com/ymwrnnyk
18 • SUNDAY
BOOKS
Bookmarks: LGBTQ Book Club: 4 p.m. Discussing "You Exist Too Much" by Zaina Arafat. To purchase a copy at a 20% book club discount, and to register, email info@bookmarksnc.org.
MUSIC
Opus: 6 p.m. Featuring small ensembles from the Philharmonia of Greensboro. Streaming at www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro
19 • MONDAY
BOOKS
F - Bookmarks: Spring Book Club Social with Penguin Publishers: 7 p.m. Online; registration required: www.bookmarksnc.org/SpringBookClubSocial21
Scuppernong Book's Poetry Book Club: "Together in a Sudden Strangeness": 7 p.m. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/2nw37ev4
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: Full House: Working and Schooling at Home: 7 p.m. For Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day (April 22), join Leslie Bray in a discussion about achieving a work/life balance that is attainable for parents who work from home as well as for their at-home, virtual-learning students. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Student String Chamber Ensembles: 7:30 p.m. Student chamber ensembles coached by UNCSA faculty-artists. https://tinyurl.com/289drdpw
20 • TUESDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Caffė YA Book Club: 7 p.m. Celebration of National Poetry Month. Online discussion group for adults and teens who enjoy reading young adult books. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
FUN STUFF
Spring Gardening Classes: Come Grown With Us: 6-7 p.m. Zoom. Learn about annuals and perennials for any size flower garden. Learn how to choose the correct varieties for your space to maximize color and blooms in beds or containers. Registration is required: http://go.ncsu.edu/growwithus
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Spring Percussion Ensembles: 7:30 p.m. Student percussion ensembles coached by UNCSA faculty-artists. https://tinyurl.com/yrj2xjz6
F - The Salvation Army of High Point's Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
21 • WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
Exploring with the Old North State Detectorists Club: Rediscovering the Past Old North State Detectorists: 10 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Club President Rodney Joslin will share some of the finds his club has uncovered while searching for what lies beneath the surface of the grounds at various North Carolina museums and historic sites they have been invited to investigate. Registration is required for this online program. Visit the calendar listing on the website to register. 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
"Selena": 7 p.m. April 21-22. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com
22 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Bookmarks: "The Next Smart Step" with Jodi Detjen: noon. Online, registration required: www.bookmarksnc.org/NextSmartStep
F - Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards National Poetry Month Workshop: 4 p.m. Bring and share your own works for constructive criticism. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Greensboro Library: Literati Society Online: 7 p.m. Discussing "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: 5 Ways: Jim Whiteside: Five ways of looking at poetry. Individual workshops are $25. The series of five is $100. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Alex Key and the Locksmiths. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $7-$100. 336-272-9888.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
The House of NyghtFalcon and Forgotten Places and Memories: Through May 27. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-274-9814.
MUSIC
Faculty and Friends Concert: 7:30 p.m. Music Academy faculty and friends will perform to raise money for student scholarships. $25 for a MANC family ticket, $100 to sponsor at Merit Scholar. For tickets: https://musicacademync.asapconnected.com/#Events
SCREENINGS
"Selena": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com
UNCSA: "Waiting in the Wings": Premiering virtually at 8 p.m. April 22 at the Next/Now Scholarship Benefit and on demand beginning April 23. Tickets to the benefit, which includes an experience package with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, gifts and treats, are available at www.uncsa.edu/nextnow.
THEATER
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]: 8 p.m. April 22-24. Black Box Theater, GTCC's High Point Campus, Building H-2, 901 S. Main St., HP. No admission charge, but reservations are required on a first-come, first-served basis with limited seating. Email jmmirro@gtcc.edu or call 336-334-4822, Ext. 50299.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
"Mannequin Musings": Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com